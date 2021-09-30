Logo
Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc. Buys Sun Communities Inc, Ventas Inc, Extra Space Storage Inc, Sells Simon Property Group Inc, American Campus Communities Inc, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Sun Communities Inc, Ventas Inc, Extra Space Storage Inc, Equinix Inc, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, sells Simon Property Group Inc, American Campus Communities Inc, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, Welltower Inc, CyrusOne Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc. owns 95 stocks with a total value of $54 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Global Real Estate Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/global+real+estate+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Global Real Estate Portfolio
  1. Prologis Inc (PLD) - 31,957 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.06%
  2. Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 3,192 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.93%
  3. Public Storage (PSA) - 8,354 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.65%
  4. UDR Inc (UDR) - 37,622 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.62%
  5. Welltower Inc (WELL) - 22,507 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.83%
New Purchase: Sun Communities Inc (SUI)

Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc. initiated holding in Sun Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.83 and $209.33, with an estimated average price of $192.9. The stock is now traded at around $198.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 8,435 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Ventas Inc (VTR)

Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc. initiated holding in Ventas Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.23 and $60.4, with an estimated average price of $57.28. The stock is now traded at around $49.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 18,296 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)

Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc. initiated holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.91 and $193.71, with an estimated average price of $176.89. The stock is now traded at around $215.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 5,978 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (DIR.UN)

Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc. initiated holding in Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. The purchase prices were between $15.45 and $17.19, with an estimated average price of $16.39. The stock is now traded at around $16.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 52,953 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SITE Centers Corp (SITC)

Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc. initiated holding in SITE Centers Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.19 and $16.2, with an estimated average price of $15.54. The stock is now traded at around $14.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 36,809 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)

Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc. initiated holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The purchase prices were between $100.02 and $118.2, with an estimated average price of $109.51. The stock is now traded at around $115.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 3,937 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc. added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 49.93%. The purchase prices were between $786.38 and $882.83, with an estimated average price of $831.05. The stock is now traded at around $822.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 3,192 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Agree Realty Corp (ADC)

Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc. added to a holding in Agree Realty Corp by 148.14%. The purchase prices were between $66.23 and $75.44, with an estimated average price of $72.78. The stock is now traded at around $67.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 15,238 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)

Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc. added to a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp by 60.58%. The purchase prices were between $51.64 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $59.34. The stock is now traded at around $60.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 10,160 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Life Storage Inc (LSI)

Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc. added to a holding in Life Storage Inc by 30.32%. The purchase prices were between $107.8 and $129.09, with an estimated average price of $118.93. The stock is now traded at around $145.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 8,261 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: National Storage REIT (NSR)

Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc. added to a holding in National Storage REIT by 277.03%. The purchase prices were between $2 and $2.43, with an estimated average price of $2.24. The stock is now traded at around $2.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 162,841 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Workspace Group PLC (WKP)

Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc. added to a holding in Workspace Group PLC by 543.23%. The purchase prices were between $8 and $9.71, with an estimated average price of $8.87. The stock is now traded at around $8.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 14,254 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc. sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $117.19 and $136.42, with an estimated average price of $130.23.

Sold Out: American Campus Communities Inc (ACC)

Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc. sold out a holding in American Campus Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $47.24 and $51.99, with an estimated average price of $49.65.

Sold Out: Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS)

Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc. sold out a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $74.5 and $88.45, with an estimated average price of $81.94.

Sold Out: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc. sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $70.51 and $80.7, with an estimated average price of $75.23.

Sold Out: Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST)

Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc. sold out a holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $14.86 and $17.32, with an estimated average price of $16.23.

Sold Out: Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT.UN)

Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc. sold out a holding in Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $82.65 and $94.44, with an estimated average price of $88.87.

Reduced: Welltower Inc (WELL)

Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc. reduced to a holding in Welltower Inc by 26.83%. The sale prices were between $82.4 and $89.68, with an estimated average price of $85.93. The stock is now traded at around $83.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.2%. Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc. still held 22,507 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK)

Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc. reduced to a holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc by 30.27%. The sale prices were between $33.31 and $37.36, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $34.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.02%. Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc. still held 40,459 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc. reduced to a holding in Kimco Realty Corp by 83.8%. The sale prices were between $19.57 and $22.3, with an estimated average price of $21.38. The stock is now traded at around $22.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.97%. Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc. still held 5,178 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI)

Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc. reduced to a holding in Deutsche Wohnen SE by 70.2%. The sale prices were between $50.92 and $53, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $38.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.91%. Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc. still held 3,641 shares as of 2021-09-30.



