Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc. Buys Sun Communities Inc, Ventas Inc, Extra Space Storage Inc, Sells Simon Property Group Inc, American Campus Communities Inc, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc

Investment company Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Sun Communities Inc, Ventas Inc, Extra Space Storage Inc, Equinix Inc, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, sells Simon Property Group Inc, American Campus Communities Inc, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, Welltower Inc, CyrusOne Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc. owns 95 stocks with a total value of $54 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Prologis Inc (PLD) - 31,957 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.06% Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 3,192 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.93% Public Storage (PSA) - 8,354 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.65% UDR Inc (UDR) - 37,622 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.62% Welltower Inc (WELL) - 22,507 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.83%

Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc. initiated holding in Sun Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.83 and $209.33, with an estimated average price of $192.9. The stock is now traded at around $198.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 8,435 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc. initiated holding in Ventas Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.23 and $60.4, with an estimated average price of $57.28. The stock is now traded at around $49.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 18,296 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc. initiated holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.91 and $193.71, with an estimated average price of $176.89. The stock is now traded at around $215.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 5,978 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc. initiated holding in Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. The purchase prices were between $15.45 and $17.19, with an estimated average price of $16.39. The stock is now traded at around $16.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 52,953 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc. initiated holding in SITE Centers Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.19 and $16.2, with an estimated average price of $15.54. The stock is now traded at around $14.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 36,809 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc. initiated holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The purchase prices were between $100.02 and $118.2, with an estimated average price of $109.51. The stock is now traded at around $115.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 3,937 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc. added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 49.93%. The purchase prices were between $786.38 and $882.83, with an estimated average price of $831.05. The stock is now traded at around $822.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 3,192 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc. added to a holding in Agree Realty Corp by 148.14%. The purchase prices were between $66.23 and $75.44, with an estimated average price of $72.78. The stock is now traded at around $67.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 15,238 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc. added to a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp by 60.58%. The purchase prices were between $51.64 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $59.34. The stock is now traded at around $60.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 10,160 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc. added to a holding in Life Storage Inc by 30.32%. The purchase prices were between $107.8 and $129.09, with an estimated average price of $118.93. The stock is now traded at around $145.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 8,261 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc. added to a holding in National Storage REIT by 277.03%. The purchase prices were between $2 and $2.43, with an estimated average price of $2.24. The stock is now traded at around $2.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 162,841 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc. added to a holding in Workspace Group PLC by 543.23%. The purchase prices were between $8 and $9.71, with an estimated average price of $8.87. The stock is now traded at around $8.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 14,254 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc. sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $117.19 and $136.42, with an estimated average price of $130.23.

Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc. sold out a holding in American Campus Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $47.24 and $51.99, with an estimated average price of $49.65.

Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc. sold out a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $74.5 and $88.45, with an estimated average price of $81.94.

Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc. sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $70.51 and $80.7, with an estimated average price of $75.23.

Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc. sold out a holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $14.86 and $17.32, with an estimated average price of $16.23.

Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc. sold out a holding in Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $82.65 and $94.44, with an estimated average price of $88.87.

Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc. reduced to a holding in Welltower Inc by 26.83%. The sale prices were between $82.4 and $89.68, with an estimated average price of $85.93. The stock is now traded at around $83.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.2%. Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc. still held 22,507 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc. reduced to a holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc by 30.27%. The sale prices were between $33.31 and $37.36, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $34.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.02%. Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc. still held 40,459 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc. reduced to a holding in Kimco Realty Corp by 83.8%. The sale prices were between $19.57 and $22.3, with an estimated average price of $21.38. The stock is now traded at around $22.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.97%. Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc. still held 5,178 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc. reduced to a holding in Deutsche Wohnen SE by 70.2%. The sale prices were between $50.92 and $53, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $38.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.91%. Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund Inc. still held 3,641 shares as of 2021-09-30.