Jnl Series Trust Buys Palo Alto Networks Inc, Natera Inc, Hologic Inc, Sells Pinterest Inc, Cigna Corp, RingCentral Inc

Investment company Jnl Series Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Palo Alto Networks Inc, Natera Inc, Hologic Inc, Bumble Inc, Remitly Global Inc, sells Pinterest Inc, Cigna Corp, RingCentral Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Coupa Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jnl Series Trust. As of 2021Q3, Jnl Series Trust owns 117 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

DexCom Inc (DXCM) - 157,500 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.52% HubSpot Inc (HUBS) - 110,000 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) - 177,307 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.14% Trane Technologies PLC (TT) - 391,200 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.46% Agilent Technologies Inc (A) - 425,700 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.24%

Jnl Series Trust initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $362.36 and $490.47, with an estimated average price of $421.51. The stock is now traded at around $530.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 84,532 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jnl Series Trust initiated holding in Natera Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.17 and $126.36, with an estimated average price of $114.79. The stock is now traded at around $95.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 268,833 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jnl Series Trust initiated holding in Hologic Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.56 and $80.74, with an estimated average price of $74.96. The stock is now traded at around $77.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 261,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jnl Series Trust initiated holding in Remitly Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.7 and $48.45, with an estimated average price of $40.89. The stock is now traded at around $19.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 319,187 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jnl Series Trust added to a holding in Bumble Inc by 80.36%. The purchase prices were between $46.26 and $59.94, with an estimated average price of $52.18. The stock is now traded at around $32.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 563,563 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jnl Series Trust added to a holding in Centene Corp by 41.64%. The purchase prices were between $59.73 and $74.7, with an estimated average price of $66.89. The stock is now traded at around $83.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 601,402 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jnl Series Trust added to a holding in Confluent Inc by 87.79%. The purchase prices were between $39 and $72.61, with an estimated average price of $51.95. The stock is now traded at around $63.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 291,728 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jnl Series Trust added to a holding in MSCI Inc by 26.00%. The purchase prices were between $534.03 and $661.37, with an estimated average price of $610.57. The stock is now traded at around $590.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 60,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jnl Series Trust added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 44.42%. The purchase prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09. The stock is now traded at around $332.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 67,629 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jnl Series Trust added to a holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc by 29.92%. The purchase prices were between $147.13 and $179.87, with an estimated average price of $163.67. The stock is now traded at around $160.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 152,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jnl Series Trust sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $50.37 and $80.29, with an estimated average price of $61.63.

Jnl Series Trust sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $200.16 and $238.3, with an estimated average price of $217.75.

Jnl Series Trust sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $212.13 and $303.93, with an estimated average price of $254.02.

Jnl Series Trust sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $35.59 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $43.05.

Jnl Series Trust sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $207.9 and $277.8, with an estimated average price of $235.75.

Jnl Series Trust sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $175.31 and $209.43, with an estimated average price of $195.15.

Jnl Series Trust reduced to a holding in Itron Inc by 57.26%. The sale prices were between $71.84 and $100.87, with an estimated average price of $85.82. The stock is now traded at around $65.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Jnl Series Trust still held 101,259 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jnl Series Trust reduced to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 34%. The sale prices were between $128.63 and $159.67, with an estimated average price of $146.64. The stock is now traded at around $200.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Jnl Series Trust still held 108,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jnl Series Trust reduced to a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp by 20.87%. The sale prices were between $78.07 and $89.92, with an estimated average price of $83.62. The stock is now traded at around $81.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Jnl Series Trust still held 353,062 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jnl Series Trust reduced to a holding in Amedisys Inc by 22.71%. The sale prices were between $149.1 and $270.32, with an estimated average price of $208.37. The stock is now traded at around $153.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Jnl Series Trust still held 77,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.