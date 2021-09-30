Logo
Jnl Series Trust Buys Palo Alto Networks Inc, Natera Inc, Hologic Inc, Sells Pinterest Inc, Cigna Corp, RingCentral Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Jnl Series Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Palo Alto Networks Inc, Natera Inc, Hologic Inc, Bumble Inc, Remitly Global Inc, sells Pinterest Inc, Cigna Corp, RingCentral Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Coupa Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jnl Series Trust. As of 2021Q3, Jnl Series Trust owns 117 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JNL's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jnl/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JNL
  1. DexCom Inc (DXCM) - 157,500 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.52%
  2. HubSpot Inc (HUBS) - 110,000 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio.
  3. Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) - 177,307 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.14%
  4. Trane Technologies PLC (TT) - 391,200 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.46%
  5. Agilent Technologies Inc (A) - 425,700 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.24%
New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Jnl Series Trust initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $362.36 and $490.47, with an estimated average price of $421.51. The stock is now traded at around $530.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 84,532 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Natera Inc (NTRA)

Jnl Series Trust initiated holding in Natera Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.17 and $126.36, with an estimated average price of $114.79. The stock is now traded at around $95.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 268,833 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Hologic Inc (HOLX)

Jnl Series Trust initiated holding in Hologic Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.56 and $80.74, with an estimated average price of $74.96. The stock is now traded at around $77.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 261,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Remitly Global Inc (RELY)

Jnl Series Trust initiated holding in Remitly Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.7 and $48.45, with an estimated average price of $40.89. The stock is now traded at around $19.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 319,187 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Bumble Inc (BMBL)

Jnl Series Trust added to a holding in Bumble Inc by 80.36%. The purchase prices were between $46.26 and $59.94, with an estimated average price of $52.18. The stock is now traded at around $32.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 563,563 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Centene Corp (CNC)

Jnl Series Trust added to a holding in Centene Corp by 41.64%. The purchase prices were between $59.73 and $74.7, with an estimated average price of $66.89. The stock is now traded at around $83.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 601,402 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Confluent Inc (CFLT)

Jnl Series Trust added to a holding in Confluent Inc by 87.79%. The purchase prices were between $39 and $72.61, with an estimated average price of $51.95. The stock is now traded at around $63.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 291,728 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: MSCI Inc (MSCI)

Jnl Series Trust added to a holding in MSCI Inc by 26.00%. The purchase prices were between $534.03 and $661.37, with an estimated average price of $610.57. The stock is now traded at around $590.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 60,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Jnl Series Trust added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 44.42%. The purchase prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09. The stock is now traded at around $332.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 67,629 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG)

Jnl Series Trust added to a holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc by 29.92%. The purchase prices were between $147.13 and $179.87, with an estimated average price of $163.67. The stock is now traded at around $160.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 152,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Jnl Series Trust sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $50.37 and $80.29, with an estimated average price of $61.63.

Sold Out: Cigna Corp (CI)

Jnl Series Trust sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $200.16 and $238.3, with an estimated average price of $217.75.

Sold Out: RingCentral Inc (RNG)

Jnl Series Trust sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $212.13 and $303.93, with an estimated average price of $254.02.

Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Jnl Series Trust sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $35.59 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $43.05.

Sold Out: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Jnl Series Trust sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $207.9 and $277.8, with an estimated average price of $235.75.

Sold Out: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

Jnl Series Trust sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $175.31 and $209.43, with an estimated average price of $195.15.

Reduced: Itron Inc (ITRI)

Jnl Series Trust reduced to a holding in Itron Inc by 57.26%. The sale prices were between $71.84 and $100.87, with an estimated average price of $85.82. The stock is now traded at around $65.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Jnl Series Trust still held 101,259 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Jnl Series Trust reduced to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 34%. The sale prices were between $128.63 and $159.67, with an estimated average price of $146.64. The stock is now traded at around $200.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Jnl Series Trust still held 108,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH)

Jnl Series Trust reduced to a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp by 20.87%. The sale prices were between $78.07 and $89.92, with an estimated average price of $83.62. The stock is now traded at around $81.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Jnl Series Trust still held 353,062 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Amedisys Inc (AMED)

Jnl Series Trust reduced to a holding in Amedisys Inc by 22.71%. The sale prices were between $149.1 and $270.32, with an estimated average price of $208.37. The stock is now traded at around $153.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Jnl Series Trust still held 77,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of JNL. Also check out:

1. JNL's Undervalued Stocks
2. JNL's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JNL's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JNL keeps buying
