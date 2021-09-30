Voya STRATEGIC ALLOCATION PORTFOLIOS INC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF

New Purchases: IVV,

IVV, Sold Out: EZU,

Investment company Voya STRATEGIC ALLOCATION PORTFOLIOS INC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Voya STRATEGIC ALLOCATION PORTFOLIOS INC. As of 2021Q3, Voya STRATEGIC ALLOCATION PORTFOLIOS INC owns 3 stocks with a total value of $12 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Voya Strategic Allocation Moderate Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/voya+strategic+allocation+moderate+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 46,158 shares, 54.13% of the total portfolio. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 6,180 shares, 23.07% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 12,033 shares, 22.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39% BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF (EZU) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Voya STRATEGIC ALLOCATION PORTFOLIOS INC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $426.8 and $455.27, with an estimated average price of $443.14. The stock is now traded at around $462.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.07%. The holding were 6,180 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Voya STRATEGIC ALLOCATION PORTFOLIOS INC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The sale prices were between $47.54 and $51.53, with an estimated average price of $49.98.