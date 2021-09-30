Morgan Stanley Insight Fund Buys Bill.com Holdings Inc, DoorDash Inc, Datadog Inc, Sells Spotify Technology SA, Skillz Inc, Okta Inc

- New Purchases: BILL, DDOG, ZI, MDB, CIFR, NTLA, DNA,
- Added Positions: DASH, RBLX, SNOW, U, TTD, TXG, W, GBTC, RDFN, CPNG, GH, BOWX,
- Reduced Positions: OSTK, VEEV, MRNA, CVNA, RPRX, TWLO, SQ,
- Sold Out: SPOT, SKLZ, OKTA, COUP, UBER, ISRG, NSTG, SRNG,
These are the top 5 holdings of Morgan Stanley Insight Fund
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 333,933 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio.
- Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 1,470,714 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.45%
- Snap Inc (SNAP) - 5,946,356 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio.
- Block Inc (SQ) - 1,667,847 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
- Cloudflare Inc (NET) - 3,319,841 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio.
Morgan Stanley Insight Fund initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.65 and $297.53, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $244.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 1,015,988 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Datadog Inc (DDOG)
Morgan Stanley Insight Fund initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.48 and $148.69, with an estimated average price of $126.16. The stock is now traded at around $170.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 823,708 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)
Morgan Stanley Insight Fund initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.75 and $68.52, with an estimated average price of $59.79. The stock is now traded at around $62.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 1,754,403 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: MongoDB Inc (MDB)
Morgan Stanley Insight Fund initiated holding in MongoDB Inc. The purchase prices were between $332.7 and $514.06, with an estimated average price of $403.75. The stock is now traded at around $497.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 222,975 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR)
Morgan Stanley Insight Fund initiated holding in Cipher Mining Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $14.52, with an estimated average price of $11.4. The stock is now traded at around $4.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 3,895,732 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)
Morgan Stanley Insight Fund initiated holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.37 and $176.78, with an estimated average price of $151.97. The stock is now traded at around $128.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 244,836 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Morgan Stanley Insight Fund added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 130.62%. The purchase prices were between $167.33 and $222.91, with an estimated average price of $191.19. The stock is now traded at around $148.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 1,811,256 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Morgan Stanley Insight Fund added to a holding in Roblox Corp by 58.40%. The purchase prices were between $75.55 and $90.34, with an estimated average price of $82.17. The stock is now traded at around $102.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 3,581,644 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Morgan Stanley Insight Fund added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 26.45%. The purchase prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09. The stock is now traded at around $332.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 1,470,714 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Unity Software Inc (U)
Morgan Stanley Insight Fund added to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 48.66%. The purchase prices were between $96.71 and $142.52, with an estimated average price of $118.43. The stock is now traded at around $138.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 1,643,057 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
Morgan Stanley Insight Fund added to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 36.31%. The purchase prices were between $67.81 and $87.53, with an estimated average price of $77.32. The stock is now traded at around $89.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 2,652,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)
Morgan Stanley Insight Fund added to a holding in 10x Genomics Inc by 57.85%. The purchase prices were between $145.58 and $192.14, with an estimated average price of $172.18. The stock is now traded at around $143.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 644,524 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
Morgan Stanley Insight Fund sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $205.08 and $268.63, with an estimated average price of $236.42.Sold Out: Skillz Inc (SKLZ)
Morgan Stanley Insight Fund sold out a holding in Skillz Inc. The sale prices were between $9.82 and $20.39, with an estimated average price of $13.02.Sold Out: Okta Inc (OKTA)
Morgan Stanley Insight Fund sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $228.93 and $271.75, with an estimated average price of $248.53.Sold Out: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)
Morgan Stanley Insight Fund sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $207.9 and $277.8, with an estimated average price of $235.75.Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Morgan Stanley Insight Fund sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $38.48 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $43.76.Sold Out: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Morgan Stanley Insight Fund sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $309.15 and $360.85, with an estimated average price of $335.78.
