Morgan Stanley Insight Fund Buys Bill.com Holdings Inc, DoorDash Inc, Datadog Inc, Sells Spotify Technology SA, Skillz Inc, Okta Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Morgan Stanley Insight Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Bill.com Holdings Inc, DoorDash Inc, Datadog Inc, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, MongoDB Inc, sells Spotify Technology SA, Skillz Inc, Okta Inc, Coupa Software Inc, Uber Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Morgan Stanley Insight Fund. As of 2021Q3, Morgan Stanley Insight Fund owns 47 stocks with a total value of $7.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Morgan Stanley Insight Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/morgan+stanley+insight+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Morgan Stanley Insight Fund
  1. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 333,933 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio.
  2. Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 1,470,714 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.45%
  3. Snap Inc (SNAP) - 5,946,356 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio.
  4. Block Inc (SQ) - 1,667,847 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
  5. Cloudflare Inc (NET) - 3,319,841 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)

Morgan Stanley Insight Fund initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.65 and $297.53, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $244.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 1,015,988 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Datadog Inc (DDOG)

Morgan Stanley Insight Fund initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.48 and $148.69, with an estimated average price of $126.16. The stock is now traded at around $170.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 823,708 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)

Morgan Stanley Insight Fund initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.75 and $68.52, with an estimated average price of $59.79. The stock is now traded at around $62.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 1,754,403 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: MongoDB Inc (MDB)

Morgan Stanley Insight Fund initiated holding in MongoDB Inc. The purchase prices were between $332.7 and $514.06, with an estimated average price of $403.75. The stock is now traded at around $497.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 222,975 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR)

Morgan Stanley Insight Fund initiated holding in Cipher Mining Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $14.52, with an estimated average price of $11.4. The stock is now traded at around $4.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 3,895,732 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)

Morgan Stanley Insight Fund initiated holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.37 and $176.78, with an estimated average price of $151.97. The stock is now traded at around $128.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 244,836 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Morgan Stanley Insight Fund added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 130.62%. The purchase prices were between $167.33 and $222.91, with an estimated average price of $191.19. The stock is now traded at around $148.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 1,811,256 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Morgan Stanley Insight Fund added to a holding in Roblox Corp by 58.40%. The purchase prices were between $75.55 and $90.34, with an estimated average price of $82.17. The stock is now traded at around $102.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 3,581,644 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Morgan Stanley Insight Fund added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 26.45%. The purchase prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09. The stock is now traded at around $332.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 1,470,714 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Unity Software Inc (U)

Morgan Stanley Insight Fund added to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 48.66%. The purchase prices were between $96.71 and $142.52, with an estimated average price of $118.43. The stock is now traded at around $138.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 1,643,057 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Morgan Stanley Insight Fund added to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 36.31%. The purchase prices were between $67.81 and $87.53, with an estimated average price of $77.32. The stock is now traded at around $89.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 2,652,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)

Morgan Stanley Insight Fund added to a holding in 10x Genomics Inc by 57.85%. The purchase prices were between $145.58 and $192.14, with an estimated average price of $172.18. The stock is now traded at around $143.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 644,524 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Morgan Stanley Insight Fund sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $205.08 and $268.63, with an estimated average price of $236.42.

Sold Out: Skillz Inc (SKLZ)

Morgan Stanley Insight Fund sold out a holding in Skillz Inc. The sale prices were between $9.82 and $20.39, with an estimated average price of $13.02.

Sold Out: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Morgan Stanley Insight Fund sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $228.93 and $271.75, with an estimated average price of $248.53.

Sold Out: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Morgan Stanley Insight Fund sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $207.9 and $277.8, with an estimated average price of $235.75.

Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Morgan Stanley Insight Fund sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $38.48 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $43.76.

Sold Out: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Morgan Stanley Insight Fund sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $309.15 and $360.85, with an estimated average price of $335.78.



Here is the complete portfolio of Morgan Stanley Insight Fund. Also check out:

1. Morgan Stanley Insight Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Morgan Stanley Insight Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Morgan Stanley Insight Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Morgan Stanley Insight Fund keeps buying
