JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund Buys Prosus NV, HDFC Bank, Baltic Classifieds Group PLC, Sells HDFC Bank, Naspers, Yandex NV

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Prosus NV, HDFC Bank, Baltic Classifieds Group PLC, Gazprom PJSC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, sells HDFC Bank, Naspers, Yandex NV, Kanzhun, Sberbank of Russia PJSC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund. As of 2021Q3, JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund owns 269 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 3,628,898 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75% Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 776,418 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.58% Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 479,469 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.74% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 180,879 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.46% Yandex NV (YNDX) - 334,820 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.91%

JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund initiated holding in Prosus NV. The purchase prices were between $67.66 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $74.45. The stock is now traded at around $69.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 234,317 shares as of 2021-09-30.

JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund initiated holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1417.3 and $1625.1, with an estimated average price of $1521.53. The stock is now traded at around $1473.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 567,722 shares as of 2021-09-30.

JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund initiated holding in Baltic Classifieds Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $1.87 and $2.55, with an estimated average price of $2.23. The stock is now traded at around $2.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 4,012,660 shares as of 2021-09-30.

JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund initiated holding in Gazprom PJSC. The purchase prices were between $7.32 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $8.26. The stock is now traded at around $8.742000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 791,585 shares as of 2021-09-30.

JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $44.54, with an estimated average price of $34.58. The stock is now traded at around $29.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 259,140 shares as of 2021-09-30.

JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund initiated holding in PI Industries Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2915.15 and $3497.6, with an estimated average price of $3173.38. The stock is now traded at around $2966.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 146,240 shares as of 2021-09-30.

JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund added to a holding in Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd by 55.50%. The purchase prices were between $1641.65 and $2068.2, with an estimated average price of $1790.68. The stock is now traded at around $1793.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 811,217 shares as of 2021-09-30.

JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund added to a holding in Globant SA by 54.00%. The purchase prices were between $216.11 and $331.11, with an estimated average price of $274.39. The stock is now traded at around $271.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 48,525 shares as of 2021-09-30.

JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund added to a holding in Longfor Group Holdings Ltd by 287.53%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $37.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,223,790 shares as of 2021-09-30.

JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund added to a holding in Magazine Luiza SA by 63.18%. The purchase prices were between $13.94 and $23.9, with an estimated average price of $19.58. The stock is now traded at around $6.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,749,428 shares as of 2021-09-30.

JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund added to a holding in Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd by 64.40%. The purchase prices were between $58.8 and $81.2, with an estimated average price of $67.07. The stock is now traded at around $71.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 822,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund added to a holding in CIMB Group Holdings Bhd by 44.97%. The purchase prices were between $4.43 and $4.96, with an estimated average price of $4.68. The stock is now traded at around $5.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,401,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold out a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $69.22 and $78.85, with an estimated average price of $74.18.

JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold out a holding in Naspers Ltd. The sale prices were between $2290.87 and $3011.33, with an estimated average price of $2634.29.

JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold out a holding in Kanzhun Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.46 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $35.41.

JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold out a holding in Sberbank of Russia PJSC. The sale prices were between $15.54 and $18.75, with an estimated average price of $17.31.

JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold out a holding in TravelSky Technology Ltd. The sale prices were between $12.4 and $16.38, with an estimated average price of $14.14.

JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold out a holding in Delivery Hero SE. The sale prices were between $112.75 and $132.1, with an estimated average price of $122.95.

JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund reduced to a holding in Yandex NV by 29.91%. The sale prices were between $67.36 and $82.04, with an estimated average price of $72.95. The stock is now traded at around $62.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund still held 334,820 shares as of 2021-09-30.

JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund reduced to a holding in Clicks Group Ltd by 54.44%. The sale prices were between $248 and $307.26, with an estimated average price of $280.9. The stock is now traded at around $307.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund still held 256,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund reduced to a holding in Lojas Renner SA by 88.54%. The sale prices were between $31.13 and $41.25, with an estimated average price of $36.31. The stock is now traded at around $26.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund still held 81,730 shares as of 2021-09-30.

JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund reduced to a holding in CP All PCL by 66.45%. The sale prices were between $57.5 and $64, with an estimated average price of $60.48. The stock is now traded at around $59.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund still held 1,345,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund reduced to a holding in Bangkok Dusit Medical Services PCL by 44.3%. The sale prices were between $22.3 and $23.9, with an estimated average price of $22.78. The stock is now traded at around $22.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund still held 7,812,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund reduced to a holding in Techtronic Industries Co Ltd by 22.58%. The sale prices were between $128.7 and $174.4, with an estimated average price of $152.4. The stock is now traded at around $156.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund still held 855,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.