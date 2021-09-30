JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund Buys Prosus NV, HDFC Bank, Baltic Classifieds Group PLC, Sells HDFC Bank, Naspers, Yandex NV

- New Purchases: PRX, HDFCBANK, BCG, OGZD, CPNG, PIIND, TCS, PETRONET, FRSH, FRSH, 688111, INFY, 02020, 01211, 603659, 002709, 03323, 06098, 09901, 2327, 002080, 5269, 603799, 01093, TATASTEEL, 09868, 600754,
- Added Positions: KOTAKBANK, GLOB, 00960, MGLU3, 00168, DIVISLAB, 1023, 002967, 02018, BBRI, 02319, YY, 000858, 1060, 03690, 00700, 00027, 01928, 2454, BAP, SRTRANSFIN, HOLN, IEMG, KBANK-F, RELIANCE, ABEV3, BHARTIARTL, 600660, TGMA3, PAC, 139480, 600741, TOWR, 601888, GMEXICOB, SE, 005380, 035420, 02331, 00780, BIMAS, GRUMAB, 00270, 090430, 06100, FSR, 01066, 00884, 603939, 030190, BGNE, 02601, BPAC11, VALE, 096770, TCOM, 06066, 02318, BBCA, 00384, 09688, OZON, 1180, 09961, TEN, 000921, 002007, FRES, BDO, 005935, 601318, 00694, 00813, MAREL, EDU, TAL, 01579, 2379, ASML, 8035,
- Reduced Positions: YNDX, BABA, CLS, CPALL-F, LREN3, BDMS-F, 00669, SBER, AMBUJACEM, MELI, 005490, 300750, 002812, 005930, 002440, 00916, 603605, NVTK, 055550, ICICIBANK, 00135, TECHM, 051910, HINDALCO, 300285, XPEV, 600519, 2330, 012510, 600406, BS6, 00881, WB, 000001, BPI, 00683, 01772, 200596, 02359, PZU, ASHOKLEY, BRFS3, 01299, HIK, EPAM, 02688, OTP, 01821, BBDC4, 01193, 02313, 300012, YSG, 017670, BIDU, 03347, GMKN, 6415, 09988, 09888, CPN-F, LH-F, WNS, RADL3, HTO, 00939, 00268, 051900, DMART, DNP, BESI, GNDI3, HAPV3, AMXL, 600570, 600529, XP, LUKOY, MBT, ASR, 000270, POWERGRID, AOT-F, ENGI11, PETR3, 002410, OMAB, 1590, M&M, WIZZ, WALMEX, ASIANPAINT, ORBIA, 2317, CPI, 02883, 02269,
- Sold Out: HDB, NPN, BZ, SBRCY, 00696, DHER, 000660, 09959, 00148, 000651, 002607, VIPS, PETR4, TKG, 002920, 09626, 2912, TUPRS, TME, OGZPY, ALE, 06862, ROSN, 3659, CD, INDIGOPNTS, YMM, 06699,
These are the top 5 holdings of JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 3,628,898 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75%
- Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 776,418 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.58%
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 479,469 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.74%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 180,879 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.46%
- Yandex NV (YNDX) - 334,820 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.91%
JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund initiated holding in Prosus NV. The purchase prices were between $67.66 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $74.45. The stock is now traded at around $69.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 234,317 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDFCBANK)
JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund initiated holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1417.3 and $1625.1, with an estimated average price of $1521.53. The stock is now traded at around $1473.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 567,722 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (BCG)
JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund initiated holding in Baltic Classifieds Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $1.87 and $2.55, with an estimated average price of $2.23. The stock is now traded at around $2.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 4,012,660 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Gazprom PJSC (OGZD)
JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund initiated holding in Gazprom PJSC. The purchase prices were between $7.32 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $8.26. The stock is now traded at around $8.742000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 791,585 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)
JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $44.54, with an estimated average price of $34.58. The stock is now traded at around $29.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 259,140 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: PI Industries Ltd (PIIND)
JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund initiated holding in PI Industries Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2915.15 and $3497.6, with an estimated average price of $3173.38. The stock is now traded at around $2966.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 146,240 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KOTAKBANK)
JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund added to a holding in Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd by 55.50%. The purchase prices were between $1641.65 and $2068.2, with an estimated average price of $1790.68. The stock is now traded at around $1793.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 811,217 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Globant SA (GLOB)
JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund added to a holding in Globant SA by 54.00%. The purchase prices were between $216.11 and $331.11, with an estimated average price of $274.39. The stock is now traded at around $271.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 48,525 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Longfor Group Holdings Ltd (00960)
JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund added to a holding in Longfor Group Holdings Ltd by 287.53%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $37.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,223,790 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Magazine Luiza SA (MGLU3)
JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund added to a holding in Magazine Luiza SA by 63.18%. The purchase prices were between $13.94 and $23.9, with an estimated average price of $19.58. The stock is now traded at around $6.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,749,428 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd (00168)
JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund added to a holding in Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd by 64.40%. The purchase prices were between $58.8 and $81.2, with an estimated average price of $67.07. The stock is now traded at around $71.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 822,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: CIMB Group Holdings Bhd (1023)
JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund added to a holding in CIMB Group Holdings Bhd by 44.97%. The purchase prices were between $4.43 and $4.96, with an estimated average price of $4.68. The stock is now traded at around $5.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,401,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)
JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold out a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $69.22 and $78.85, with an estimated average price of $74.18.Sold Out: Naspers Ltd (NPN)
JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold out a holding in Naspers Ltd. The sale prices were between $2290.87 and $3011.33, with an estimated average price of $2634.29.Sold Out: Kanzhun Ltd (BZ)
JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold out a holding in Kanzhun Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.46 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $35.41.Sold Out: Sberbank of Russia PJSC (SBRCY)
JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold out a holding in Sberbank of Russia PJSC. The sale prices were between $15.54 and $18.75, with an estimated average price of $17.31.Sold Out: TravelSky Technology Ltd (00696)
JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold out a holding in TravelSky Technology Ltd. The sale prices were between $12.4 and $16.38, with an estimated average price of $14.14.Sold Out: Delivery Hero SE (DHER)
JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold out a holding in Delivery Hero SE. The sale prices were between $112.75 and $132.1, with an estimated average price of $122.95.Reduced: Yandex NV (YNDX)
JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund reduced to a holding in Yandex NV by 29.91%. The sale prices were between $67.36 and $82.04, with an estimated average price of $72.95. The stock is now traded at around $62.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund still held 334,820 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Clicks Group Ltd (CLS)
JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund reduced to a holding in Clicks Group Ltd by 54.44%. The sale prices were between $248 and $307.26, with an estimated average price of $280.9. The stock is now traded at around $307.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund still held 256,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Lojas Renner SA (LREN3)
JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund reduced to a holding in Lojas Renner SA by 88.54%. The sale prices were between $31.13 and $41.25, with an estimated average price of $36.31. The stock is now traded at around $26.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund still held 81,730 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: CP All PCL (CPALL-F)
JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund reduced to a holding in CP All PCL by 66.45%. The sale prices were between $57.5 and $64, with an estimated average price of $60.48. The stock is now traded at around $59.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund still held 1,345,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Bangkok Dusit Medical Services PCL (BDMS-F)
JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund reduced to a holding in Bangkok Dusit Medical Services PCL by 44.3%. The sale prices were between $22.3 and $23.9, with an estimated average price of $22.78. The stock is now traded at around $22.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund still held 7,812,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Techtronic Industries Co Ltd (00669)
JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund reduced to a holding in Techtronic Industries Co Ltd by 22.58%. The sale prices were between $128.7 and $174.4, with an estimated average price of $152.4. The stock is now traded at around $156.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund still held 855,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund.
