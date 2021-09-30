Logo
JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund Buys Prosus NV, HDFC Bank, Baltic Classifieds Group PLC, Sells HDFC Bank, Naspers, Yandex NV

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Prosus NV, HDFC Bank, Baltic Classifieds Group PLC, Gazprom PJSC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, sells HDFC Bank, Naspers, Yandex NV, Kanzhun, Sberbank of Russia PJSC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund. As of 2021Q3, JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund owns 269 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jnl+multi-manager+emerging+markets+equity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund
  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 3,628,898 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75%
  2. Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 776,418 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.58%
  3. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 479,469 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.74%
  4. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 180,879 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.46%
  5. Yandex NV (YNDX) - 334,820 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.91%
New Purchase: Prosus NV (PRX)

JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund initiated holding in Prosus NV. The purchase prices were between $67.66 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $74.45. The stock is now traded at around $69.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 234,317 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDFCBANK)

JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund initiated holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1417.3 and $1625.1, with an estimated average price of $1521.53. The stock is now traded at around $1473.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 567,722 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (BCG)

JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund initiated holding in Baltic Classifieds Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $1.87 and $2.55, with an estimated average price of $2.23. The stock is now traded at around $2.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 4,012,660 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Gazprom PJSC (OGZD)

JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund initiated holding in Gazprom PJSC. The purchase prices were between $7.32 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $8.26. The stock is now traded at around $8.742000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 791,585 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $44.54, with an estimated average price of $34.58. The stock is now traded at around $29.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 259,140 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: PI Industries Ltd (PIIND)

JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund initiated holding in PI Industries Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2915.15 and $3497.6, with an estimated average price of $3173.38. The stock is now traded at around $2966.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 146,240 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KOTAKBANK)

JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund added to a holding in Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd by 55.50%. The purchase prices were between $1641.65 and $2068.2, with an estimated average price of $1790.68. The stock is now traded at around $1793.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 811,217 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Globant SA (GLOB)

JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund added to a holding in Globant SA by 54.00%. The purchase prices were between $216.11 and $331.11, with an estimated average price of $274.39. The stock is now traded at around $271.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 48,525 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Longfor Group Holdings Ltd (00960)

JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund added to a holding in Longfor Group Holdings Ltd by 287.53%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $37.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,223,790 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Magazine Luiza SA (MGLU3)

JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund added to a holding in Magazine Luiza SA by 63.18%. The purchase prices were between $13.94 and $23.9, with an estimated average price of $19.58. The stock is now traded at around $6.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,749,428 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd (00168)

JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund added to a holding in Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd by 64.40%. The purchase prices were between $58.8 and $81.2, with an estimated average price of $67.07. The stock is now traded at around $71.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 822,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: CIMB Group Holdings Bhd (1023)

JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund added to a holding in CIMB Group Holdings Bhd by 44.97%. The purchase prices were between $4.43 and $4.96, with an estimated average price of $4.68. The stock is now traded at around $5.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,401,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)

JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold out a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $69.22 and $78.85, with an estimated average price of $74.18.

Sold Out: Naspers Ltd (NPN)

JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold out a holding in Naspers Ltd. The sale prices were between $2290.87 and $3011.33, with an estimated average price of $2634.29.

Sold Out: Kanzhun Ltd (BZ)

JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold out a holding in Kanzhun Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.46 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $35.41.

Sold Out: Sberbank of Russia PJSC (SBRCY)

JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold out a holding in Sberbank of Russia PJSC. The sale prices were between $15.54 and $18.75, with an estimated average price of $17.31.

Sold Out: TravelSky Technology Ltd (00696)

JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold out a holding in TravelSky Technology Ltd. The sale prices were between $12.4 and $16.38, with an estimated average price of $14.14.

Sold Out: Delivery Hero SE (DHER)

JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold out a holding in Delivery Hero SE. The sale prices were between $112.75 and $132.1, with an estimated average price of $122.95.

Reduced: Yandex NV (YNDX)

JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund reduced to a holding in Yandex NV by 29.91%. The sale prices were between $67.36 and $82.04, with an estimated average price of $72.95. The stock is now traded at around $62.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund still held 334,820 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Clicks Group Ltd (CLS)

JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund reduced to a holding in Clicks Group Ltd by 54.44%. The sale prices were between $248 and $307.26, with an estimated average price of $280.9. The stock is now traded at around $307.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund still held 256,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Lojas Renner SA (LREN3)

JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund reduced to a holding in Lojas Renner SA by 88.54%. The sale prices were between $31.13 and $41.25, with an estimated average price of $36.31. The stock is now traded at around $26.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund still held 81,730 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: CP All PCL (CPALL-F)

JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund reduced to a holding in CP All PCL by 66.45%. The sale prices were between $57.5 and $64, with an estimated average price of $60.48. The stock is now traded at around $59.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund still held 1,345,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Bangkok Dusit Medical Services PCL (BDMS-F)

JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund reduced to a holding in Bangkok Dusit Medical Services PCL by 44.3%. The sale prices were between $22.3 and $23.9, with an estimated average price of $22.78. The stock is now traded at around $22.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund still held 7,812,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Techtronic Industries Co Ltd (00669)

JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund reduced to a holding in Techtronic Industries Co Ltd by 22.58%. The sale prices were between $128.7 and $174.4, with an estimated average price of $152.4. The stock is now traded at around $156.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund still held 855,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund. Also check out:

1. JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JNL Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund keeps buying
