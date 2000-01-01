4 Small Caps for Growth-Oriented Investors

Investors who are seeking opportunities among growth stocks could be interested in the following small-cap stocks, as they represent companies whose trailing 12-month net income per share has improved significantly on a year-over-year basis. Wall Street sell-side analysts have also issued optimistic recommendation ratings for them.

The Bancorp Inc.

The first company to consider is The Bancorp Inc. ( TBBK, Financial), a Wilmington, Delaware-based regional bank providing banking products and services to consumers and small-sized businesses in the United States.

For the trailing 12-month period through Sept. 30, The Bancorp Inc. generated net earnings of $1.83 per share, determining a 77.7% increase compared to net earnings of $1.03 per share for the trailing 12-month period through Sept. 30, 2020.

The share price ($24.21 as of Dec. 17) has grown by nearly 81% over the past year for a 52-week range of $12.69 to $33.36 and a market capitalization of $1.38 billion.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of $36 per share.

Costamare Inc.

The second stock to consider is Costamare Inc. ( CMRE, Financial), a Monaco-based global ocean shipping company that owns and operates a fleet consisting of 78 container ships and 37 dry bulk carriers. The total vessel capacity accounts for 565,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in container ships, while it accounts for 1,910,000 deadweight tonnages (DWTs) in dry bulk carriers.

For the trailing 12-month period through Sept. 30, Costamare Inc. generated net earnings of $2.19 per share, which was a positive turnaround from the net loss of $0.11 per share for the trailing 12-month period through Sept. 30, 2020.

The share price ($11.91 as of Dec. 17) has grown by almost 48% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $7.68 to $16.72 and a market capitalization of $1.47 billion.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of $18 per share.

Semler Scientific Inc.

The third company to consider is Semler Scientific Inc ( SMLR, Financial), a San Jose, California-based developer of patented medical devices for the evaluation of vascular diseases, assisting cardiologists and other physicians and healthcare providers in the management of patients with chronic conditions. Currently, sellers and distributors sell Semler Scientific's products.

For the trailing 12 months ended on Sept. 30, 2021, Semler Scientific Inc. posted net earnings of $2.60 per share, representing an 83% increase from net earnings of $1.42 per share for the trailing 12-month period through Sept. 30, 2020.

On the market, the stock price ($92.97 as of Dec. 17) went up approximately 14% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $628.26 million and a 52-week range of $80.10 to $153.21.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average price target of about $167.33 per share.

Amerant Bancorp Inc.

The fourth company to consider is Amerant Bancorp Inc. ( AMTB, Financial), a Coral Gables, Florida-based regional bank serving U.S. consumers and businesses through 18 banking centers in Florida and seven in Texas and through loan production offices located across New York and Texas.

For the trailing 12 months ended on Sept. 30, 2021, Amerant Bancorp Inc. reported net earnings of $1.45 per share, representing a more than 24-fold increase from net earnings of $0.06 per share for the trailing 12-month period through Sept. 30, 2020.

On the market, the stock price ($35.63 as of Dec. 17) has risen by nearly 142% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $13.63 to $36.72 and a market capitalization of $1.32 billion.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average price target of about $34 per share.