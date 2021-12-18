Tianma Unveils Four Micro-LED Displays at 2021 Micro-LED Ecosystem Alliance Conference

PR Newswire

XIAMEN, China, Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd. ("Tianma", 000050.SZ) held the inaugural 2021 Micro-LED Ecosystem Alliance Conference in Xiamen, China on December 17th. Dozens of representatives from leading manufacturers as well as industry experts and academics from universities worldwide gathered to discuss the technical challenges in producing Micro-LEDs, the applications of Micro-LED technologies and what the future prospects of the field. At the Conference, Tianma unveiled four new types of Micro-LED displays – Spliced, Transparent, Flexible and Rigid – expanding the company's lineup of leading and innovative display technologies.

5.04" Spliced Micro-LED Display

5.04" Spliced Micro-LED features the world's highest PPI spliced unit, 480*320 single screen resolution, 222um pixel pitch and LTPS TFT drive. It is designed with gate-on-array (GOA) in pixels, while high-precision cutting technology and integrated packaging achieve a display with a spacing close to 0 mm and enable 2*N infinite splicing. The exhibits include short-edged two-piece and four-piece splicing, both suitable for various scenarios.

9.38" Transparent Micro-LED Display

The product is the world's first small-pixel-pitch Micro-LED display with a >70% transparency, 960*480 resolution, 222um pixel pitch, and LTPS TFT drive.

Tianma's second-generation transparent display, based on the first-generation version which has a transparency > 60%, achieves higher transmittance, a larger size and better uniformity through optimized pixel design and a refined TFT stacking process. The most common application is the display on car windows and windshields.

7.56" Flexible Micro-LED Display

The world's first Micro-LED display with a curvature of 5mm complies meeting the world's most stringent technical specifications. It adopts PI substrate and flexible encapsulation mode, which is compatible with concave and convex bends. With a resolution of 720*480, a PPI of 114 and an LTPS TFT drive, it comes with rich colors for applications such as automotive displays.

11.6" Rigid Micro-LED Display

The world's first high-resolution medium-sized Micro-LED display meets the requirements of high-end automotive display consoles or instruments: size>10" and PPI>200. With a resolution of 2470*960, a PPI of 228 and an LTPS TFT drive, this display has many applications in cars and other vehicles.

Keeping up with new market demands, Tianma constantly seeks new technical breakthroughs

With the emergence of new applications in the 5G era, upgrades in display products have become an inevitable trend across the industry. Micro-LEDs, a new and relatively recent generation of flexible display technology, has greater advantages over LCDs and OLEDs in terms of brightness, resolution, contrast ratio, energy consumption, lifetime and thermal stability. The technology's outstanding features open the way for more possibilities in the display field as we look ahead. As an innovative technology manufacturer, Tianma always keeps up with new market demands and constantly seeks technological breakthroughs to contribute to the development of the display industry.

About Tianma

Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd. (Tianma) was established in 1983 and publicly listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (000050.SZ) in 1995. It is an innovative technology company specializing in providing a full range of customized display solutions and fast service support. Tianma focuses on providing displays for smart mobile terminals including smartphones, tablets and advanced laptop devices, as well as professional displays optimized for automotive, medical, POS, HMI and other industrial applications. The company continues to develop IoT/new applications for emerging markets such as smart homes, smart wearables and sensors to provide customers with a better product experience.

