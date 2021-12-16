Pulmonx Corp (LUNG) President and CEO Glendon E. French Iii Sold $776,250 of Shares

President and CEO of Pulmonx Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Glendon E. French Iii (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of LUNG on 12/16/2021 at an average price of $31.05 a share. The total sale was $776,250.
For the complete insider trading history of LUNG, click here.
- CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
- Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
- Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
- Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.
Please Login to leave a comment