Did You Acquire (AQST) Before December 2, 2019? Should Aquestive Therapeutics Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses? Contact Johnson Fistel

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. ( AQST) against certain of its officers and directors.

Earlier this year, a class action complaint was filed against Aquestive Therapeutics. According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) data included in the Libervant Buccal Film for the management of seizure clusters ("Libervant") New Drug Application ("NDA") submission showed a lower drug exposure level than desired for certain weight groups; (2) the foregoing significantly decreased the Libervant NDA's approval prospects; (3) as a result, it was foreseeable that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") would not approve the Libervant NDA in its current form; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Aquestive Therapeutics holding shares before December 2, 2019 , you may have standing to hold Aquestive Therapeutics from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

