D1 Capital Partners L.P. Buys Robinhood Markets Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Bath & Body Works Inc, Sells Booking Holdings Inc, Unity Software Inc, Amazon.com Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company D1 Capital Partners L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Robinhood Markets Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Bath & Body Works Inc, Warby Parker Inc, StoneCo, sells Booking Holdings Inc, Unity Software Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Snowflake Inc, Meta Platforms Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, D1 Capital Partners L.P.. As of 2021Q3, D1 Capital Partners L.P. owns 66 stocks with a total value of $17.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of D1 Capital Partners L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/d1+capital+partners+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of D1 Capital Partners L.P.
  1. Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 11,482,642 shares, 10.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.21%
  2. JD.com Inc (JD) - 17,789,658 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.43%
  3. Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) - 18,455,648 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,737,873 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.6%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 219,454 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.52%
New Purchase: Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. initiated holding in Robinhood Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.82 and $70.39, with an estimated average price of $45.44. The stock is now traded at around $19.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 18,455,648 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. initiated holding in Bath & Body Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.59 and $69.03, with an estimated average price of $63.54. The stock is now traded at around $69.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 9,103,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Warby Parker Inc (WRBY)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. initiated holding in Warby Parker Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.05 and $54.49, with an estimated average price of $53.77. The stock is now traded at around $45.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 8,153,082 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. initiated holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.75 and $102.09, with an estimated average price of $93.36. The stock is now traded at around $83.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 2,764,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $510.72 and $610.34, with an estimated average price of $550.68. The stock is now traded at around $586.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 387,964 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. initiated holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.17 and $21, with an estimated average price of $16.75. The stock is now traded at around $14.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 10,963,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 52.21%. The purchase prices were between $137.79 and $171.99, with an estimated average price of $154.59. The stock is now traded at around $159.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 11,482,642 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. added to a holding in StoneCo Ltd by 484.09%. The purchase prices were between $34.68 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $15.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 11,304,969 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 80.94%. The purchase prices were between $124.9 and $149.41, with an estimated average price of $139.34. The stock is now traded at around $119.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 4,802,186 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 73.64%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $126.43, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $42.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 6,881,774 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 84.59%. The purchase prices were between $169.17 and $185.91, with an estimated average price of $178.27. The stock is now traded at around $148.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 3,090,761 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 51.48%. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $50.66, with an estimated average price of $44.38. The stock is now traded at around $30.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 14,274,781 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2067.55 and $2491.35, with an estimated average price of $2243.82.

Sold Out: Unity Software Inc (U)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold out a holding in Unity Software Inc. The sale prices were between $96.71 and $142.52, with an estimated average price of $118.43.

Sold Out: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1538.23 and $1944.05, with an estimated average price of $1816.7.

Sold Out: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold out a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The sale prices were between $360.2 and $439.94, with an estimated average price of $410.79.

Sold Out: Tuya Inc (TUYA)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold out a holding in Tuya Inc. The sale prices were between $8.9 and $25.05, with an estimated average price of $15.49.

Sold Out: Bright Health Group Inc (BHG)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold out a holding in Bright Health Group Inc. The sale prices were between $8.16 and $16.85, with an estimated average price of $11.07.

Reduced: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 29.52%. The sale prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3400.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.14%. D1 Capital Partners L.P. still held 219,454 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. reduced to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 38.25%. The sale prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09. The stock is now traded at around $332.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.31%. D1 Capital Partners L.P. still held 1,292,404 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. reduced to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 26.82%. The sale prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $333.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.13%. D1 Capital Partners L.P. still held 1,310,513 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Danaher Corp (DHR)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. reduced to a holding in Danaher Corp by 21.65%. The sale prices were between $272.21 and $332.43, with an estimated average price of $306.96. The stock is now traded at around $313.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.92%. D1 Capital Partners L.P. still held 1,834,421 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. reduced to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 90.5%. The sale prices were between $102.91 and $122.75, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $122.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.78%. D1 Capital Partners L.P. still held 116,794 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. reduced to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 40.91%. The sale prices were between $232.8 and $286.37, with an estimated average price of $258.27. The stock is now traded at around $205.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. D1 Capital Partners L.P. still held 210,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
