D1 Capital Partners L.P. Buys Robinhood Markets Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Bath & Body Works Inc, Sells Booking Holdings Inc, Unity Software Inc, Amazon.com Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Robinhood Markets Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Bath & Body Works Inc, Warby Parker Inc, StoneCo, sells Booking Holdings Inc, Unity Software Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Snowflake Inc, Meta Platforms Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, D1 Capital Partners L.P.. As of 2021Q3, D1 Capital Partners L.P. owns 66 stocks with a total value of $17.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 11,482,642 shares, 10.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.21% JD.com Inc (JD) - 17,789,658 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.43% Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) - 18,455,648 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,737,873 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.6% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 219,454 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.52%

D1 Capital Partners L.P. initiated holding in Robinhood Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.82 and $70.39, with an estimated average price of $45.44. The stock is now traded at around $19.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 18,455,648 shares as of 2021-09-30.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. initiated holding in Bath & Body Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.59 and $69.03, with an estimated average price of $63.54. The stock is now traded at around $69.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 9,103,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. initiated holding in Warby Parker Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.05 and $54.49, with an estimated average price of $53.77. The stock is now traded at around $45.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 8,153,082 shares as of 2021-09-30.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. initiated holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.75 and $102.09, with an estimated average price of $93.36. The stock is now traded at around $83.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 2,764,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $510.72 and $610.34, with an estimated average price of $550.68. The stock is now traded at around $586.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 387,964 shares as of 2021-09-30.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. initiated holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.17 and $21, with an estimated average price of $16.75. The stock is now traded at around $14.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 10,963,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 52.21%. The purchase prices were between $137.79 and $171.99, with an estimated average price of $154.59. The stock is now traded at around $159.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 11,482,642 shares as of 2021-09-30.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. added to a holding in StoneCo Ltd by 484.09%. The purchase prices were between $34.68 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $15.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 11,304,969 shares as of 2021-09-30.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 80.94%. The purchase prices were between $124.9 and $149.41, with an estimated average price of $139.34. The stock is now traded at around $119.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 4,802,186 shares as of 2021-09-30.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 73.64%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $126.43, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $42.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 6,881,774 shares as of 2021-09-30.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 84.59%. The purchase prices were between $169.17 and $185.91, with an estimated average price of $178.27. The stock is now traded at around $148.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 3,090,761 shares as of 2021-09-30.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 51.48%. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $50.66, with an estimated average price of $44.38. The stock is now traded at around $30.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 14,274,781 shares as of 2021-09-30.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2067.55 and $2491.35, with an estimated average price of $2243.82.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold out a holding in Unity Software Inc. The sale prices were between $96.71 and $142.52, with an estimated average price of $118.43.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1538.23 and $1944.05, with an estimated average price of $1816.7.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold out a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The sale prices were between $360.2 and $439.94, with an estimated average price of $410.79.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold out a holding in Tuya Inc. The sale prices were between $8.9 and $25.05, with an estimated average price of $15.49.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold out a holding in Bright Health Group Inc. The sale prices were between $8.16 and $16.85, with an estimated average price of $11.07.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 29.52%. The sale prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3400.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.14%. D1 Capital Partners L.P. still held 219,454 shares as of 2021-09-30.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. reduced to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 38.25%. The sale prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09. The stock is now traded at around $332.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.31%. D1 Capital Partners L.P. still held 1,292,404 shares as of 2021-09-30.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. reduced to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 26.82%. The sale prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $333.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.13%. D1 Capital Partners L.P. still held 1,310,513 shares as of 2021-09-30.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. reduced to a holding in Danaher Corp by 21.65%. The sale prices were between $272.21 and $332.43, with an estimated average price of $306.96. The stock is now traded at around $313.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.92%. D1 Capital Partners L.P. still held 1,834,421 shares as of 2021-09-30.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. reduced to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 90.5%. The sale prices were between $102.91 and $122.75, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $122.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.78%. D1 Capital Partners L.P. still held 116,794 shares as of 2021-09-30.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. reduced to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 40.91%. The sale prices were between $232.8 and $286.37, with an estimated average price of $258.27. The stock is now traded at around $205.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. D1 Capital Partners L.P. still held 210,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.