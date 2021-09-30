Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund Buys Johnson Controls International PLC, HubSpot Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc, Sells Micron Technology Inc, Teleflex Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: JCI, HUBS, LYV, PLTR, ALK, MCB, ULTA, WIX, VSCO, WHD,
- Added Positions: MSI, DXCM, BRKR, A, BURL, WEN, ALNY, CMG, SBNY, MTCH, PODD, VRSK, CELH, PTON, CBRE, BLD, BJ, LULU, FND, REPL, ROK, SKX, PLUG, TRI, RUN,
- Reduced Positions: MU, MRNA, NXST, FCX, RNG, VMEO, W, GPN, SPR, LRCX, AMED, PACB, PINS, CSGP, MRTX, FATE, GNRC, NOMD, TDOC, MSCI, REGI, ESI, OSK, ALB, VRT, EPAM, VEEV, TWLO, SNPS, ROKU, RMD, DOCU, ZEN, EAT, APH, MOH, CRL, TTD, IAC, TXG, CRWD, PANW, ANSS, MKSI, NXPI, G, TEAM, QRVO, PEN, SQ, SPOT, OKTA, NOW, TREX, FLEX, CPRT, IIVI, IDXX, DG, AZO, CDW, SPLK, PENN, PAYC, DKNG, COHU, HSY, MRVL, AVLR, POOL, NLOK, WEX, XLNX, DHI, SSNC, GWRE, SEDG, BG, TWTR, TMX, WING,
- Sold Out: TFX, AKAM, CCK, BAH, ALGN, HEI, WYNN, MILE, SAGE, GRWG, RXT, EXAS, STMP, ETSY,
These are the top 5 holdings of Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund
- Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) - 9,194 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.28%
- MSCI Inc (MSCI) - 5,045 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.14%
- Synopsys Inc (SNPS) - 9,603 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.16%
- EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 4,653 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.04%
- Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) - 37,110 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. New Position
Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $68.03 and $75.77, with an estimated average price of $72.23. The stock is now traded at around $77.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 37,110 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)
Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $550.72 and $734.28, with an estimated average price of $644.36. The stock is now traded at around $668.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 2,113 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)
Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.79 and $93.64, with an estimated average price of $84.28. The stock is now traded at around $105.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 9,663 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $28.77, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $19.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 35,375 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)
Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $61.43, with an estimated average price of $57.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 12,282 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB)
Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.91 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $72.72. The stock is now traded at around $92.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 8,588 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)
Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc by 196.42%. The purchase prices were between $216.6 and $246.44, with an estimated average price of $232.06. The stock is now traded at around $259.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 5,878 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: DexCom Inc (DXCM)
Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in DexCom Inc by 62.42%. The purchase prices were between $426.84 and $572.73, with an estimated average price of $503.9. The stock is now traded at around $555.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 3,583 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Bruker Corp (BRKR)
Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Bruker Corp by 98.36%. The purchase prices were between $76.52 and $91.36, with an estimated average price of $83.18. The stock is now traded at around $78.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 16,363 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)
Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc by 32.86%. The purchase prices were between $147.58 and $179.28, with an estimated average price of $161.83. The stock is now traded at around $151.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 12,267 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)
Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Burlington Stores Inc by 34.62%. The purchase prices were between $283.57 and $352.64, with an estimated average price of $319.52. The stock is now traded at around $277.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 5,876 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: The Wendy's Co (WEN)
Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in The Wendy's Co by 113.92%. The purchase prices were between $21.68 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $22.8. The stock is now traded at around $22.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 33,611 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Teleflex Inc (TFX)
Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Teleflex Inc. The sale prices were between $360.3 and $422.82, with an estimated average price of $389.82.Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)
Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $104.59 and $119.92, with an estimated average price of $114.31.Sold Out: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)
Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $97.29 and $111.8, with an estimated average price of $104.99.Sold Out: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH)
Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $78.07 and $89.92, with an estimated average price of $83.62.Sold Out: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $595.56 and $729.92, with an estimated average price of $678.9.Sold Out: Heico Corp (HEI)
Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Heico Corp. The sale prices were between $123.07 and $142.2, with an estimated average price of $131.73.Reduced: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 48.7%. The sale prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15. The stock is now traded at around $83.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.95%. Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund still held 18,066 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Moderna Inc by 62.19%. The sale prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $294.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund still held 2,504 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)
Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc by 70.33%. The sale prices were between $136.72 and $159.49, with an estimated average price of $147.49. The stock is now traded at around $146.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund still held 2,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 41.17%. The sale prices were between $30.48 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $35.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund still held 24,426 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: RingCentral Inc (RNG)
Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund reduced to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 45.65%. The sale prices were between $212.13 and $303.93, with an estimated average price of $254.02. The stock is now traded at around $185.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund still held 2,126 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)
Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Vimeo Inc by 47.44%. The sale prices were between $29.37 and $51.67, with an estimated average price of $39.61. The stock is now traded at around $18.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund still held 11,242 shares as of 2021-09-30.
