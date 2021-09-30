Logo
Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund Buys Johnson Controls International PLC, HubSpot Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc, Sells Micron Technology Inc, Teleflex Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Johnson Controls International PLC, HubSpot Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc, Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, sells Micron Technology Inc, Teleflex Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc, Crown Holdings Inc, Moderna Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund. As of 2021Q3, Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund owns 122 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pioneer+vct+select+mid+cap+growth+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund
  1. Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) - 9,194 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.28%
  2. MSCI Inc (MSCI) - 5,045 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.14%
  3. Synopsys Inc (SNPS) - 9,603 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.16%
  4. EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 4,653 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.04%
  5. Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) - 37,110 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $68.03 and $75.77, with an estimated average price of $72.23. The stock is now traded at around $77.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 37,110 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $550.72 and $734.28, with an estimated average price of $644.36. The stock is now traded at around $668.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 2,113 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)

Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.79 and $93.64, with an estimated average price of $84.28. The stock is now traded at around $105.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 9,663 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $28.77, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $19.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 35,375 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)

Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $61.43, with an estimated average price of $57.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 12,282 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB)

Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.91 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $72.72. The stock is now traded at around $92.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 8,588 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc by 196.42%. The purchase prices were between $216.6 and $246.44, with an estimated average price of $232.06. The stock is now traded at around $259.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 5,878 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: DexCom Inc (DXCM)

Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in DexCom Inc by 62.42%. The purchase prices were between $426.84 and $572.73, with an estimated average price of $503.9. The stock is now traded at around $555.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 3,583 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Bruker Corp (BRKR)

Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Bruker Corp by 98.36%. The purchase prices were between $76.52 and $91.36, with an estimated average price of $83.18. The stock is now traded at around $78.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 16,363 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc by 32.86%. The purchase prices were between $147.58 and $179.28, with an estimated average price of $161.83. The stock is now traded at around $151.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 12,267 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)

Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Burlington Stores Inc by 34.62%. The purchase prices were between $283.57 and $352.64, with an estimated average price of $319.52. The stock is now traded at around $277.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 5,876 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: The Wendy's Co (WEN)

Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in The Wendy's Co by 113.92%. The purchase prices were between $21.68 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $22.8. The stock is now traded at around $22.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 33,611 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Teleflex Inc (TFX)

Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Teleflex Inc. The sale prices were between $360.3 and $422.82, with an estimated average price of $389.82.

Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $104.59 and $119.92, with an estimated average price of $114.31.

Sold Out: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)

Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $97.29 and $111.8, with an estimated average price of $104.99.

Sold Out: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH)

Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $78.07 and $89.92, with an estimated average price of $83.62.

Sold Out: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $595.56 and $729.92, with an estimated average price of $678.9.

Sold Out: Heico Corp (HEI)

Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Heico Corp. The sale prices were between $123.07 and $142.2, with an estimated average price of $131.73.

Reduced: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 48.7%. The sale prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15. The stock is now traded at around $83.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.95%. Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund still held 18,066 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Moderna Inc by 62.19%. The sale prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $294.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund still held 2,504 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)

Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc by 70.33%. The sale prices were between $136.72 and $159.49, with an estimated average price of $147.49. The stock is now traded at around $146.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund still held 2,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 41.17%. The sale prices were between $30.48 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $35.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund still held 24,426 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: RingCentral Inc (RNG)

Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund reduced to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 45.65%. The sale prices were between $212.13 and $303.93, with an estimated average price of $254.02. The stock is now traded at around $185.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund still held 2,126 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)

Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Vimeo Inc by 47.44%. The sale prices were between $29.37 and $51.67, with an estimated average price of $39.61. The stock is now traded at around $18.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund still held 11,242 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund. Also check out:

1. Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pioneer VCT Select Mid Cap Growth Fund keeps buying
