Pioneer VCT Equity Income Fund Buys JPMorgan Chase, Exxon Mobil Corp, Schlumberger, Sells KLA Corp, Smith & Nephew PLC, Clorox Co

- New Purchases: XOM, SLB, MDT, KDP, KSS, MKKGY, OGN,
- Added Positions: JPM, SCHW, CERN, GILD, NTRS, BKR, CTSH, GRMN, DG, ANTM, MTB, OSK, GLW, HPE, CRI, PFE,
- Reduced Positions: KLAC, CLX, NVO, AZN, AEE, TXN, LNT, KALU, CAT, RS, LLY, VZ, TGT, SLF, BAC, NUE, ABT, CMCSA, CB, HON, TROW, MDLZ, LNC, MSA, GRC, FAST, PCAR, PNC, BWA, T, ADI, PSX, MPC, BK, VFC, CE, CVX, DGX, VLO, DOW, PAYX, LW, CDW, PEP, PG, TKR, BR, IPG, LDOS, FAF, STT, FERG, TEL, ES, ACN, AEP, ABC, ADP, BCE, MTRN, CHRW, CMS, CVS, CCMP, FUN, FIS, COP, DD, EMR, NEE, HSY, HMC, HUM, JBSS, MKC, NEM, OMC, GPK, CTVA,
- Sold Out: SNN, TFC, CM, INTC, BDX, KMTUY, FMC, ECL,
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 17,406 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.16%
- Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 11,493 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 60,926 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%
- Nucor Corp (NUE) - 23,930 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%
- Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) - 45,159 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%
Pioneer VCT Equity Income Fund initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05. The stock is now traded at around $60.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 10,342 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Pioneer VCT Equity Income Fund initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26.44 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $28.7. The stock is now traded at around $28.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 20,531 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Pioneer VCT Equity Income Fund initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $122.75 and $135.17, with an estimated average price of $129.47. The stock is now traded at around $100.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 4,653 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)
Pioneer VCT Equity Income Fund initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $36.07, with an estimated average price of $34.97. The stock is now traded at around $35.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 10,271 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Kohl's Corp (KSS)
Pioneer VCT Equity Income Fund initiated holding in Kohl's Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.09 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $53.5. The stock is now traded at around $47.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,608 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Pioneer VCT Equity Income Fund initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $30.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,949 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Pioneer VCT Equity Income Fund added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 52.16%. The purchase prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81. The stock is now traded at around $156.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 17,406 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Pioneer VCT Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 63.55%. The purchase prices were between $66.68 and $77.38, with an estimated average price of $71.45. The stock is now traded at around $82.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 15,987 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Cerner Corp (CERN)
Pioneer VCT Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Cerner Corp by 46.36%. The purchase prices were between $70.52 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $89.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 18,675 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Pioneer VCT Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 53.76%. The purchase prices were between $67.69 and $73.03, with an estimated average price of $70.27. The stock is now traded at around $72.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 16,091 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Baker Hughes Co (BKR)
Pioneer VCT Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Baker Hughes Co by 30.45%. The purchase prices were between $19.65 and $25.13, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $23.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 28,844 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
Pioneer VCT Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 32.99%. The purchase prices were between $66.46 and $78.03, with an estimated average price of $73.76. The stock is now traded at around $84.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,893 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Smith & Nephew PLC (SNN)
Pioneer VCT Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Smith & Nephew PLC. The sale prices were between $34.34 and $44.17, with an estimated average price of $39.46.Sold Out: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Pioneer VCT Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $52.18 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $55.89.Sold Out: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)
Pioneer VCT Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. The sale prices were between $110.41 and $120.17, with an estimated average price of $115.19.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Pioneer VCT Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24.Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Pioneer VCT Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $238.54 and $262.88, with an estimated average price of $251.45.Sold Out: Komatsu Ltd (KMTUY)
Pioneer VCT Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Komatsu Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.65 and $26.3, with an estimated average price of $24.95.
