Pioneer VCT Equity Income Fund Buys JPMorgan Chase, Exxon Mobil Corp, Schlumberger, Sells KLA Corp, Smith & Nephew PLC, Clorox Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Pioneer VCT Equity Income Fund (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Chase, Exxon Mobil Corp, Schlumberger, Medtronic PLC, Charles Schwab Corp, sells KLA Corp, Smith & Nephew PLC, Clorox Co, Truist Financial Corp, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pioneer VCT Equity Income Fund. As of 2021Q3, Pioneer VCT Equity Income Fund owns 103 stocks with a total value of $112 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pioneer VCT Equity Income Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pioneer+vct+equity+income+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pioneer VCT Equity Income Fund
  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 17,406 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.16%
  2. Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 11,493 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%
  3. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 60,926 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%
  4. Nucor Corp (NUE) - 23,930 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%
  5. Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) - 45,159 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%
New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Pioneer VCT Equity Income Fund initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05. The stock is now traded at around $60.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 10,342 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Pioneer VCT Equity Income Fund initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26.44 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $28.7. The stock is now traded at around $28.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 20,531 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Pioneer VCT Equity Income Fund initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $122.75 and $135.17, with an estimated average price of $129.47. The stock is now traded at around $100.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 4,653 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)

Pioneer VCT Equity Income Fund initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $36.07, with an estimated average price of $34.97. The stock is now traded at around $35.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 10,271 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Kohl's Corp (KSS)

Pioneer VCT Equity Income Fund initiated holding in Kohl's Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.09 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $53.5. The stock is now traded at around $47.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,608 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Pioneer VCT Equity Income Fund initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $30.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,949 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Pioneer VCT Equity Income Fund added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 52.16%. The purchase prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81. The stock is now traded at around $156.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 17,406 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Pioneer VCT Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 63.55%. The purchase prices were between $66.68 and $77.38, with an estimated average price of $71.45. The stock is now traded at around $82.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 15,987 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cerner Corp (CERN)

Pioneer VCT Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Cerner Corp by 46.36%. The purchase prices were between $70.52 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $89.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 18,675 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Pioneer VCT Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 53.76%. The purchase prices were between $67.69 and $73.03, with an estimated average price of $70.27. The stock is now traded at around $72.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 16,091 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Baker Hughes Co (BKR)

Pioneer VCT Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Baker Hughes Co by 30.45%. The purchase prices were between $19.65 and $25.13, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $23.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 28,844 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Pioneer VCT Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 32.99%. The purchase prices were between $66.46 and $78.03, with an estimated average price of $73.76. The stock is now traded at around $84.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,893 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Smith & Nephew PLC (SNN)

Pioneer VCT Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Smith & Nephew PLC. The sale prices were between $34.34 and $44.17, with an estimated average price of $39.46.

Sold Out: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Pioneer VCT Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $52.18 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $55.89.

Sold Out: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

Pioneer VCT Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. The sale prices were between $110.41 and $120.17, with an estimated average price of $115.19.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Pioneer VCT Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24.

Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Pioneer VCT Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $238.54 and $262.88, with an estimated average price of $251.45.

Sold Out: Komatsu Ltd (KMTUY)

Pioneer VCT Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Komatsu Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.65 and $26.3, with an estimated average price of $24.95.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pioneer VCT Equity Income Fund. Also check out:

1. Pioneer VCT Equity Income Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Pioneer VCT Equity Income Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pioneer VCT Equity Income Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pioneer VCT Equity Income Fund keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider