Pioneer VCT Fund Buys Live Nation Entertainment Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Sells Mastercard Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Live Nation Entertainment Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Planet Fitness Inc, sells Mastercard Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Visa Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pioneer VCT Fund. As of 2021Q3, Pioneer VCT Fund owns 44 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,608 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.87% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,126 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.14% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 51,050 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.89% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 145,535 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16% Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 34,247 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.02%

Pioneer VCT Fund initiated holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.79 and $93.64, with an estimated average price of $84.28. The stock is now traded at around $105.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 38,146 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pioneer VCT Fund initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $574.03 and $680.96, with an estimated average price of $621.14. The stock is now traded at around $619.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 3,004 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pioneer VCT Fund initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $390.74 and $429.71, with an estimated average price of $414.25. The stock is now traded at around $487.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 3,670 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pioneer VCT Fund initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.26 and $85.99, with an estimated average price of $73.01. The stock is now traded at around $84.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 14,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pioneer VCT Fund added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 148.47%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $186.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 19,833 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pioneer VCT Fund added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 112.58%. The purchase prices were between $126.4 and $146.6, with an estimated average price of $140.49. The stock is now traded at around $127.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 27,655 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pioneer VCT Fund added to a holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 126.25%. The purchase prices were between $68.99 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $75.98. The stock is now traded at around $82.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 35,949 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pioneer VCT Fund added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 34.45%. The purchase prices were between $182.1 and $214.26, with an estimated average price of $197.6. The stock is now traded at around $206.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 24,294 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pioneer VCT Fund added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 87.13%. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $252.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 7,472 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pioneer VCT Fund added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 128.97%. The purchase prices were between $282.99 and $369.05, with an estimated average price of $328.16. The stock is now traded at around $237.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 5,216 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pioneer VCT Fund sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45.

Pioneer VCT Fund sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $30.48 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $35.25.

Pioneer VCT Fund sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88.

Pioneer VCT Fund sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Pioneer VCT Fund sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11.

Pioneer VCT Fund sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73.