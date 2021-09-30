Pioneer VCT Fund Buys Live Nation Entertainment Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Sells Mastercard Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc

- New Purchases: LYV, REGN, UNH, EOG,
- Added Positions: PYPL, EA, PLNT, UPS, CRM, BIIB, MSFT, LRCX, COST, ELAN, TMO, AKAM, UNP, KO, HD, MLM,
- Reduced Positions: NVDA, V, GOOGL, ULTA, ADI, IFF, CAT, BKNG, CARR, A, SLB, CME, AMZN, EL, AAPL, MDT, ETN, TFC, DHR, NKE, WFC, MSTR,
- Sold Out: MA, FCX, MMM, BABA, FDX, MRK, DIS, SBUX, CTAS, CHD,
These are the top 5 holdings of Pioneer VCT Fund
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,608 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.87%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,126 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.14%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 51,050 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.89%
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 145,535 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%
- Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 34,247 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.02%
Pioneer VCT Fund initiated holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.79 and $93.64, with an estimated average price of $84.28. The stock is now traded at around $105.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 38,146 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Pioneer VCT Fund initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $574.03 and $680.96, with an estimated average price of $621.14. The stock is now traded at around $619.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 3,004 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Pioneer VCT Fund initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $390.74 and $429.71, with an estimated average price of $414.25. The stock is now traded at around $487.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 3,670 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Pioneer VCT Fund initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.26 and $85.99, with an estimated average price of $73.01. The stock is now traded at around $84.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 14,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Pioneer VCT Fund added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 148.47%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $186.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 19,833 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Pioneer VCT Fund added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 112.58%. The purchase prices were between $126.4 and $146.6, with an estimated average price of $140.49. The stock is now traded at around $127.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 27,655 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)
Pioneer VCT Fund added to a holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 126.25%. The purchase prices were between $68.99 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $75.98. The stock is now traded at around $82.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 35,949 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Pioneer VCT Fund added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 34.45%. The purchase prices were between $182.1 and $214.26, with an estimated average price of $197.6. The stock is now traded at around $206.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 24,294 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Pioneer VCT Fund added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 87.13%. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $252.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 7,472 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Pioneer VCT Fund added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 128.97%. The purchase prices were between $282.99 and $369.05, with an estimated average price of $328.16. The stock is now traded at around $237.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 5,216 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Pioneer VCT Fund sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45.Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Pioneer VCT Fund sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $30.48 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $35.25.Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)
Pioneer VCT Fund sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Pioneer VCT Fund sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Pioneer VCT Fund sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11.Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Pioneer VCT Fund sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73.
Here is the complete portfolio of Pioneer VCT Fund.
1. Pioneer VCT Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Pioneer VCT Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pioneer VCT Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pioneer VCT Fund keeps buying
