Wanger Advisors Trust Buys Bill.com Holdings Inc, Avalara Inc, Etsy Inc, Sells Teradyne Inc, Masimo Corp, Chemed Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Wanger Advisors Trust Buys Bill.com Holdings Inc, Avalara Inc, Etsy Inc, Sells Teradyne Inc, Masimo Corp, Chemed Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Wanger Advisors Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Bill.com Holdings Inc, Avalara Inc, Etsy Inc, Roblox Corp, Align Technology Inc, sells Teradyne Inc, Masimo Corp, Chemed Corp, Zynga Inc, Watsco Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wanger Advisors Trust. As of 2021Q3, Wanger Advisors Trust owns 36 stocks with a total value of $117 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wanger Select's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wanger+select/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wanger Select
  1. Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) - 64,389 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.91%
  2. Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) - 16,955 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Avalara Inc (AVLR) - 25,190 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Etsy Inc (ETSY) - 20,930 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 55,175 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)

Wanger Advisors Trust initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.65 and $297.53, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $244.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 16,955 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Avalara Inc (AVLR)

Wanger Advisors Trust initiated holding in Avalara Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.49 and $189.88, with an estimated average price of $172.08. The stock is now traded at around $138.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 25,190 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Wanger Advisors Trust initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.36 and $226.98, with an estimated average price of $202.97. The stock is now traded at around $221.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 20,930 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Wanger Advisors Trust initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.55 and $90.34, with an estimated average price of $82.17. The stock is now traded at around $102.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 55,175 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Wanger Advisors Trust initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $595.56 and $729.92, with an estimated average price of $678.9. The stock is now traded at around $609.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 6,030 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)

Wanger Advisors Trust initiated holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $90.24 and $124.05, with an estimated average price of $105.88. The stock is now traded at around $80.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 40,960 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Amedisys Inc (AMED)

Wanger Advisors Trust added to a holding in Amedisys Inc by 83.03%. The purchase prices were between $149.1 and $270.32, with an estimated average price of $208.37. The stock is now traded at around $153.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 25,350 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)

Wanger Advisors Trust added to a holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 28.91%. The purchase prices were between $68.99 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $75.98. The stock is now traded at around $82.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 64,389 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vroom Inc (VRM)

Wanger Advisors Trust added to a holding in Vroom Inc by 76.73%. The purchase prices were between $22.07 and $42.98, with an estimated average price of $31.92. The stock is now traded at around $11.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 119,075 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Teradyne Inc (TER)

Wanger Advisors Trust sold out a holding in Teradyne Inc. The sale prices were between $109.17 and $129.38, with an estimated average price of $121.64.

Sold Out: Masimo Corp (MASI)

Wanger Advisors Trust sold out a holding in Masimo Corp. The sale prices were between $249 and $285.24, with an estimated average price of $270.95.

Sold Out: Chemed Corp (CHE)

Wanger Advisors Trust sold out a holding in Chemed Corp. The sale prices were between $451.98 and $485.71, with an estimated average price of $471.76.

Sold Out: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)

Wanger Advisors Trust sold out a holding in Zynga Inc. The sale prices were between $7.47 and $11.16, with an estimated average price of $9.11.

Sold Out: Watsco Inc (WSO)

Wanger Advisors Trust sold out a holding in Watsco Inc. The sale prices were between $264.62 and $295.47, with an estimated average price of $280.67.

Sold Out: Natera Inc (NTRA)

Wanger Advisors Trust sold out a holding in Natera Inc. The sale prices were between $100.17 and $126.36, with an estimated average price of $114.79.



Here is the complete portfolio of Wanger Select. Also check out:

1. Wanger Select's Undervalued Stocks
2. Wanger Select's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wanger Select's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wanger Select keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider