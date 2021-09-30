Wanger Advisors Trust Buys Bill.com Holdings Inc, Avalara Inc, Etsy Inc, Sells Teradyne Inc, Masimo Corp, Chemed Corp

New Purchases: BILL, AVLR, ETSY, RBLX, ALGN, EXAS, SITE, RGEN, CSGP, TTD, BFAM, ALB, TXG, RUN, MRTX, HZNP, DOCS, SHLS, GCMG, NTLA,

Investment company Wanger Advisors Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Bill.com Holdings Inc, Avalara Inc, Etsy Inc, Roblox Corp, Align Technology Inc, sells Teradyne Inc, Masimo Corp, Chemed Corp, Zynga Inc, Watsco Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wanger Advisors Trust. As of 2021Q3, Wanger Advisors Trust owns 36 stocks with a total value of $117 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) - 64,389 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.91% Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) - 16,955 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. New Position Avalara Inc (AVLR) - 25,190 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. New Position Etsy Inc (ETSY) - 20,930 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. New Position Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 55,175 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. New Position

Wanger Advisors Trust initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.65 and $297.53, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $244.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 16,955 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wanger Advisors Trust initiated holding in Avalara Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.49 and $189.88, with an estimated average price of $172.08. The stock is now traded at around $138.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 25,190 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wanger Advisors Trust initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.36 and $226.98, with an estimated average price of $202.97. The stock is now traded at around $221.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 20,930 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wanger Advisors Trust initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.55 and $90.34, with an estimated average price of $82.17. The stock is now traded at around $102.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 55,175 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wanger Advisors Trust initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $595.56 and $729.92, with an estimated average price of $678.9. The stock is now traded at around $609.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 6,030 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wanger Advisors Trust initiated holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $90.24 and $124.05, with an estimated average price of $105.88. The stock is now traded at around $80.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 40,960 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wanger Advisors Trust added to a holding in Amedisys Inc by 83.03%. The purchase prices were between $149.1 and $270.32, with an estimated average price of $208.37. The stock is now traded at around $153.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 25,350 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wanger Advisors Trust added to a holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 28.91%. The purchase prices were between $68.99 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $75.98. The stock is now traded at around $82.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 64,389 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wanger Advisors Trust added to a holding in Vroom Inc by 76.73%. The purchase prices were between $22.07 and $42.98, with an estimated average price of $31.92. The stock is now traded at around $11.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 119,075 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wanger Advisors Trust sold out a holding in Teradyne Inc. The sale prices were between $109.17 and $129.38, with an estimated average price of $121.64.

Wanger Advisors Trust sold out a holding in Masimo Corp. The sale prices were between $249 and $285.24, with an estimated average price of $270.95.

Wanger Advisors Trust sold out a holding in Chemed Corp. The sale prices were between $451.98 and $485.71, with an estimated average price of $471.76.

Wanger Advisors Trust sold out a holding in Zynga Inc. The sale prices were between $7.47 and $11.16, with an estimated average price of $9.11.

Wanger Advisors Trust sold out a holding in Watsco Inc. The sale prices were between $264.62 and $295.47, with an estimated average price of $280.67.

Wanger Advisors Trust sold out a holding in Natera Inc. The sale prices were between $100.17 and $126.36, with an estimated average price of $114.79.