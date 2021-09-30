Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund Buys Solus Advanced Materials, Bandhan Bank, Medlive Technology Co, Sells Ginlong Technologies Co, Eugene Technology Co, Wonik Ips Co

New Purchases: 336370, BANDHANBNK, 02192, YDUQ3, 01368, NETW, 2618,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Solus Advanced Materials, Bandhan Bank, Medlive Technology Co, YDUQS Participacoes SA, Vamos Locacao De Caminhoes Maquinas E Equipamentos, sells Ginlong Technologies Co, Eugene Technology Co, Wonik Ips Co, Foxsemicon Integrated Technology Inc, Koh Young Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund. As of 2021Q3, Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund owns 68 stocks with a total value of $396 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd (SHRIRAMCIT) - 943,533 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67% Silergy Corp (6415) - 168,000 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Ecopro BM Co Ltd (247540) - 44,839 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.02% Phoenix Mills Ltd (PHOENIXLTD) - 1,189,744 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Ginlong Technologies Co Ltd (300763) - 369,437 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio.

Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund initiated holding in Solus Advanced Materials. The purchase prices were between $50000 and $72100, with an estimated average price of $61449.2. The stock is now traded at around $86000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 102,305 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund initiated holding in Medlive Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.15 and $37.65, with an estimated average price of $32.81. The stock is now traded at around $29.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 609,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund initiated holding in Bandhan Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $264.6 and $326.3, with an estimated average price of $294.66. The stock is now traded at around $267.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 769,771 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund initiated holding in YDUQS Participacoes SA. The purchase prices were between $23.1 and $32.77, with an estimated average price of $27.44. The stock is now traded at around $21.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 477,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund initiated holding in Xtep International Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.26 and $15.92, with an estimated average price of $12.89. The stock is now traded at around $12.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,375,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund initiated holding in Network International Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $3.35 and $3.94, with an estimated average price of $3.65. The stock is now traded at around $2.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 186,102 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund added to a holding in Vamos Locacao De Caminhoes Maquinas E Equipamentos by 49.57%. The purchase prices were between $14.1 and $18.4, with an estimated average price of $16.23. The stock is now traded at around $13.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 2,270,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund added to a holding in HEG Ltd by 68.00%. The purchase prices were between $2146.7 and $2375.85, with an estimated average price of $2245.63. The stock is now traded at around $1649.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 161,336 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund added to a holding in Sporton International Inc by 59.17%. The purchase prices were between $219 and $245.24, with an estimated average price of $228.8. The stock is now traded at around $219.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 564,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund added to a holding in Ozon Holdings PLC by 36.99%. The purchase prices were between $49.01 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $32.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund added to a holding in AK Medical Holdings Ltd by 65.34%. The purchase prices were between $7.67 and $13.92, with an estimated average price of $10.28. The stock is now traded at around $6.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,156,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund added to a holding in Cebu Air Inc by 20.29%. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $54, with an estimated average price of $44.61. The stock is now traded at around $44.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 7,709,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund sold out a holding in Eugene Technology Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $40050 and $49850, with an estimated average price of $44695.4.

Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund sold out a holding in Wonik Ips Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $40050 and $50500, with an estimated average price of $45648.5.

Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund sold out a holding in Foxsemicon Integrated Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $205.5 and $263.5, with an estimated average price of $226.83.

Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund sold out a holding in Koh Young Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $19450 and $26400, with an estimated average price of $23249.2.

Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund sold out a holding in Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.1 and $23.05, with an estimated average price of $19.85.

Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund sold out a holding in Jiumaojiu International Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.35 and $33.65, with an estimated average price of $26.43.

Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund reduced to a holding in Ginlong Technologies Co Ltd by 44.47%. The sale prices were between $173.55 and $307.15, with an estimated average price of $236.98. The stock is now traded at around $241.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.34%. Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund still held 232,294 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund reduced to a holding in Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corp Ltd by 30.22%. The sale prices were between $406.96 and $773.12, with an estimated average price of $558.12. The stock is now traded at around $832.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund still held 735,770 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund reduced to a holding in ASM Pacific Technology Ltd by 34.52%. The sale prices were between $86.15 and $112, with an estimated average price of $97.46. The stock is now traded at around $80.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund still held 230,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund reduced to a holding in Provident Acquisition Corp by 88.67%. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund still held 17,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund reduced to a holding in Wilcon Depot Inc by 26.73%. The sale prices were between $19.8 and $30, with an estimated average price of $23.99. The stock is now traded at around $31.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund still held 5,801,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund reduced to a holding in Nam Long Investment Corp by 31.25%. The sale prices were between $33125 and $41248.3, with an estimated average price of $37629.8. The stock is now traded at around $64800.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund still held 1,146,821 shares as of 2021-09-30.