Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund Buys Solus Advanced Materials, Bandhan Bank, Medlive Technology Co, Sells Ginlong Technologies Co, Eugene Technology Co, Wonik Ips Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund Buys Solus Advanced Materials, Bandhan Bank, Medlive Technology Co, Sells Ginlong Technologies Co, Eugene Technology Co, Wonik Ips Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Solus Advanced Materials, Bandhan Bank, Medlive Technology Co, YDUQS Participacoes SA, Vamos Locacao De Caminhoes Maquinas E Equipamentos, sells Ginlong Technologies Co, Eugene Technology Co, Wonik Ips Co, Foxsemicon Integrated Technology Inc, Koh Young Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund. As of 2021Q3, Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund owns 68 stocks with a total value of $396 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/matthews+emerging+market+small+companies+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund
  1. Shriram City Union Finance Ltd (SHRIRAMCIT) - 943,533 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67%
  2. Silergy Corp (6415) - 168,000 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio.
  3. Ecopro BM Co Ltd (247540) - 44,839 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.02%
  4. Phoenix Mills Ltd (PHOENIXLTD) - 1,189,744 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio.
  5. Ginlong Technologies Co Ltd (300763) - 369,437 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Solus Advanced Materials (336370)

Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund initiated holding in Solus Advanced Materials. The purchase prices were between $50000 and $72100, with an estimated average price of $61449.2. The stock is now traded at around $86000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 102,305 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Medlive Technology Co Ltd (02192)

Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund initiated holding in Medlive Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.15 and $37.65, with an estimated average price of $32.81. The stock is now traded at around $29.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 609,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Bandhan Bank Ltd (BANDHANBNK)

Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund initiated holding in Bandhan Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $264.6 and $326.3, with an estimated average price of $294.66. The stock is now traded at around $267.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 769,771 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: YDUQS Participacoes SA (YDUQ3)

Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund initiated holding in YDUQS Participacoes SA. The purchase prices were between $23.1 and $32.77, with an estimated average price of $27.44. The stock is now traded at around $21.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 477,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Xtep International Holdings Ltd (01368)

Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund initiated holding in Xtep International Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.26 and $15.92, with an estimated average price of $12.89. The stock is now traded at around $12.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,375,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Network International Holdings PLC (NETW)

Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund initiated holding in Network International Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $3.35 and $3.94, with an estimated average price of $3.65. The stock is now traded at around $2.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 186,102 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vamos Locacao De Caminhoes Maquinas E Equipamentos (VAMO3)

Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund added to a holding in Vamos Locacao De Caminhoes Maquinas E Equipamentos by 49.57%. The purchase prices were between $14.1 and $18.4, with an estimated average price of $16.23. The stock is now traded at around $13.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 2,270,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: HEG Ltd (HEG)

Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund added to a holding in HEG Ltd by 68.00%. The purchase prices were between $2146.7 and $2375.85, with an estimated average price of $2245.63. The stock is now traded at around $1649.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 161,336 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Sporton International Inc (6146)

Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund added to a holding in Sporton International Inc by 59.17%. The purchase prices were between $219 and $245.24, with an estimated average price of $228.8. The stock is now traded at around $219.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 564,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON)

Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund added to a holding in Ozon Holdings PLC by 36.99%. The purchase prices were between $49.01 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $32.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: AK Medical Holdings Ltd (01789)

Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund added to a holding in AK Medical Holdings Ltd by 65.34%. The purchase prices were between $7.67 and $13.92, with an estimated average price of $10.28. The stock is now traded at around $6.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,156,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cebu Air Inc (CEB)

Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund added to a holding in Cebu Air Inc by 20.29%. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $54, with an estimated average price of $44.61. The stock is now traded at around $44.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 7,709,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Eugene Technology Co Ltd (084370)

Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund sold out a holding in Eugene Technology Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $40050 and $49850, with an estimated average price of $44695.4.

Sold Out: Wonik Ips Co Ltd (240810)

Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund sold out a holding in Wonik Ips Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $40050 and $50500, with an estimated average price of $45648.5.

Sold Out: Foxsemicon Integrated Technology Inc (3413)

Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund sold out a holding in Foxsemicon Integrated Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $205.5 and $263.5, with an estimated average price of $226.83.

Sold Out: Koh Young Technology Inc (098460)

Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund sold out a holding in Koh Young Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $19450 and $26400, with an estimated average price of $23249.2.

Sold Out: Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Group Co Ltd (01167)

Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund sold out a holding in Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Group Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.1 and $23.05, with an estimated average price of $19.85.

Sold Out: Jiumaojiu International Holdings Ltd (09922)

Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund sold out a holding in Jiumaojiu International Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.35 and $33.65, with an estimated average price of $26.43.

Reduced: Ginlong Technologies Co Ltd (300763)

Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund reduced to a holding in Ginlong Technologies Co Ltd by 44.47%. The sale prices were between $173.55 and $307.15, with an estimated average price of $236.98. The stock is now traded at around $241.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.34%. Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund still held 232,294 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corp Ltd (IRCTC)

Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund reduced to a holding in Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corp Ltd by 30.22%. The sale prices were between $406.96 and $773.12, with an estimated average price of $558.12. The stock is now traded at around $832.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund still held 735,770 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: ASM Pacific Technology Ltd (00522)

Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund reduced to a holding in ASM Pacific Technology Ltd by 34.52%. The sale prices were between $86.15 and $112, with an estimated average price of $97.46. The stock is now traded at around $80.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund still held 230,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Provident Acquisition Corp (PAQCU)

Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund reduced to a holding in Provident Acquisition Corp by 88.67%. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund still held 17,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Wilcon Depot Inc (WLCON)

Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund reduced to a holding in Wilcon Depot Inc by 26.73%. The sale prices were between $19.8 and $30, with an estimated average price of $23.99. The stock is now traded at around $31.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund still held 5,801,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Nam Long Investment Corp (NLG)

Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund reduced to a holding in Nam Long Investment Corp by 31.25%. The sale prices were between $33125 and $41248.3, with an estimated average price of $37629.8. The stock is now traded at around $64800.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund still held 1,146,821 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund. Also check out:

1. Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Matthews Emerging Market Small Companies Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider