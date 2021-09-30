Logo
Mfs Variable Insurance Trust Buys JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, NICE, Sells Bank of America Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, EPAM Systems Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Mfs Variable Insurance Trust (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, NICE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Accenture PLC, sells Bank of America Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, EPAM Systems Inc, Trane Technologies PLC, Charter Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mfs Variable Insurance Trust. As of 2021Q3, Mfs Variable Insurance Trust owns 111 stocks with a total value of $741 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MFS Research Series's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mfs+research+series/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MFS Research Series
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 184,487 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.15%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 14,232 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.79%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,540 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.8%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 157,405 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.79%
  5. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 64,387 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.79%
New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Mfs Variable Insurance Trust initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81. The stock is now traded at around $156.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 87,036 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Mfs Variable Insurance Trust initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $87.64 and $105.45, with an estimated average price of $99.05. The stock is now traded at around $97.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 106,489 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: NICE Ltd (NICE)

Mfs Variable Insurance Trust initiated holding in NICE Ltd. The purchase prices were between $250.48 and $300.96, with an estimated average price of $277.21. The stock is now traded at around $291.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 13,812 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Mfs Variable Insurance Trust initiated holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.46 and $78.03, with an estimated average price of $73.76. The stock is now traded at around $84.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 47,629 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)

Mfs Variable Insurance Trust initiated holding in Vertiv Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $23.55 and $28.59, with an estimated average price of $26.61. The stock is now traded at around $23.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 98,530 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)

Mfs Variable Insurance Trust initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $50.66, with an estimated average price of $44.38. The stock is now traded at around $30.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 40,751 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Mfs Variable Insurance Trust added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 36.13%. The purchase prices were between $300 and $344.43, with an estimated average price of $325.26. The stock is now traded at around $396.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 31,341 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cable One Inc (CABO)

Mfs Variable Insurance Trust added to a holding in Cable One Inc by 55.23%. The purchase prices were between $1813.11 and $2129.05, with an estimated average price of $1960.12. The stock is now traded at around $1677.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,035 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Mfs Variable Insurance Trust sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $36.93 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $40.31.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Mfs Variable Insurance Trust sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $354.72 and $419.69, with an estimated average price of $390.6.

Sold Out: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)

Mfs Variable Insurance Trust sold out a holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $510.24 and $643.39, with an estimated average price of $588.17.

Sold Out: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)

Mfs Variable Insurance Trust sold out a holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The sale prices were between $172.65 and $206.56, with an estimated average price of $192.37.

Sold Out: Organon & Co (OGN)

Mfs Variable Insurance Trust sold out a holding in Organon & Co. The sale prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03.

Reduced: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Mfs Variable Insurance Trust reduced to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 27.25%. The sale prices were between $701.37 and $821.01, with an estimated average price of $759.13. The stock is now traded at around $650.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Mfs Variable Insurance Trust still held 9,704 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST)

Mfs Variable Insurance Trust reduced to a holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC by 49.73%. The sale prices were between $53.32 and $60.62, with an estimated average price of $57.51. The stock is now traded at around $57.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Mfs Variable Insurance Trust still held 30,664 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Mfs Variable Insurance Trust reduced to a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd by 28.69%. The sale prices were between $132.38 and $153.44, with an estimated average price of $144.34. The stock is now traded at around $156.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Mfs Variable Insurance Trust still held 16,218 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of MFS Research Series. Also check out:

1. MFS Research Series's Undervalued Stocks
2. MFS Research Series's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MFS Research Series's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MFS Research Series keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

