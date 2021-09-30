LKCM Funds Buys Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo, FMC Corp, Coterra Energy Inc, Sells Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Sprout Social Inc

New Purchases: FTAI,

Investment company LKCM Funds Current Portfolio ) buys Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo, FMC Corp, Coterra Energy Inc, sells Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Sprout Social Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LKCM Funds. As of 2021Q3, LKCM Funds owns 59 stocks with a total value of $480 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LKCM Equity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lkcm+equity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 80,000 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,000 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 28,000 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 60,000 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,500 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio.

LKCM Funds initiated holding in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo. The purchase prices were between $23.94 and $33.36, with an estimated average price of $28.13. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

LKCM Funds added to a holding in FMC Corp by 22.22%. The purchase prices were between $87.77 and $108.77, with an estimated average price of $98.79. The stock is now traded at around $103.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

LKCM Funds added to a holding in Coterra Energy Inc by 22.86%. The purchase prices were between $14.42 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $17.17. The stock is now traded at around $19.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 430,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

LKCM Funds sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $256.11 and $291.67, with an estimated average price of $276.69.

LKCM Funds reduced to a holding in Sprout Social Inc by 50%. The sale prices were between $82.6 and $144.26, with an estimated average price of $108.6. The stock is now traded at around $88.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. LKCM Funds still held 27,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.