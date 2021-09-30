LKCM Funds Buys Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo, FMC Corp, Coterra Energy Inc, Sells Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Sprout Social Inc

For the details of LKCM Equity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lkcm+equity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of LKCM Equity Fund
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 80,000 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,000 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio.
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 28,000 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio.
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 60,000 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,500 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio.
LKCM Funds initiated holding in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo. The purchase prices were between $23.94 and $33.36, with an estimated average price of $28.13. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: FMC Corp (FMC)
LKCM Funds added to a holding in FMC Corp by 22.22%. The purchase prices were between $87.77 and $108.77, with an estimated average price of $98.79. The stock is now traded at around $103.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)
LKCM Funds added to a holding in Coterra Energy Inc by 22.86%. The purchase prices were between $14.42 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $17.17. The stock is now traded at around $19.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 430,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
LKCM Funds sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $256.11 and $291.67, with an estimated average price of $276.69.Reduced: Sprout Social Inc (SPT)
LKCM Funds reduced to a holding in Sprout Social Inc by 50%. The sale prices were between $82.6 and $144.26, with an estimated average price of $108.6. The stock is now traded at around $88.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. LKCM Funds still held 27,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of LKCM Equity Fund. Also check out:
1. LKCM Equity Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. LKCM Equity Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LKCM Equity Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LKCM Equity Fund keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment