Timothy Plan Aggressive Growth Fund Buys Palo Alto Networks Inc, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc, Signature Bank, Sells Twilio Inc, Five9 Inc, Foot Locker Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Palo Alto Networks Inc, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc, Signature Bank, Albemarle Corp, United Therapeutics Corp, sells Twilio Inc, Five9 Inc, Foot Locker Inc, Owens-Corning Inc, VF Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Timothy Plan Aggressive Growth Fund. As of 2021Q3, Timothy Plan Aggressive Growth Fund owns 51 stocks with a total value of $50 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 20,294 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) - 35,907 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. United Rentals Inc (URI) - 6,126 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR) - 4,239 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Rapid7 Inc (RPD) - 17,373 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio.

Timothy Plan Aggressive Growth Fund initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $362.36 and $490.47, with an estimated average price of $421.51. The stock is now traded at around $530.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Timothy Plan Aggressive Growth Fund initiated holding in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.8 and $60.62, with an estimated average price of $48.78. The stock is now traded at around $41.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 22,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Timothy Plan Aggressive Growth Fund initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $167.91 and $244.03, with an estimated average price of $213.35. The stock is now traded at around $229.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 3,481 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Timothy Plan Aggressive Growth Fund initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.51 and $80.7, with an estimated average price of $75.23. The stock is now traded at around $89.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 6,960 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Timothy Plan Aggressive Growth Fund initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.81 and $87.53, with an estimated average price of $77.32. The stock is now traded at around $89.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 6,092 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Timothy Plan Aggressive Growth Fund added to a holding in Signature Bank by 158.31%. The purchase prices were between $226.83 and $276.64, with an estimated average price of $251.23. The stock is now traded at around $303.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 5,236 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Timothy Plan Aggressive Growth Fund added to a holding in United Therapeutics Corp by 56.24%. The purchase prices were between $179.86 and $214.88, with an estimated average price of $196.99. The stock is now traded at around $196.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 10,549 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Timothy Plan Aggressive Growth Fund sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $312.8 and $409.84, with an estimated average price of $364.56.

Timothy Plan Aggressive Growth Fund sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $158.23 and $209.7, with an estimated average price of $182.37.

Timothy Plan Aggressive Growth Fund sold out a holding in Foot Locker Inc. The sale prices were between $45.66 and $63.33, with an estimated average price of $55.68.

Timothy Plan Aggressive Growth Fund sold out a holding in Owens-Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $85.5 and $99.29, with an estimated average price of $94.11.

Timothy Plan Aggressive Growth Fund sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $66.05 and $84.55, with an estimated average price of $76.84.

Timothy Plan Aggressive Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Bloomin Brands Inc by 39.13%. The sale prices were between $23.96 and $28.08, with an estimated average price of $25.91. The stock is now traded at around $19.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.44%. Timothy Plan Aggressive Growth Fund still held 40,303 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Timothy Plan Aggressive Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Teleflex Inc by 23.95%. The sale prices were between $360.3 and $422.82, with an estimated average price of $389.82. The stock is now traded at around $321.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Timothy Plan Aggressive Growth Fund still held 1,375 shares as of 2021-09-30.