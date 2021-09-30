Timothy Plan Aggressive Growth Fund Buys Palo Alto Networks Inc, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc, Signature Bank, Sells Twilio Inc, Five9 Inc, Foot Locker Inc

- New Purchases: PANW, MRVI, ALB, CONE, TTD,
- Added Positions: SBNY, UTHR,
- Reduced Positions: BLMN, TFX,
- Sold Out: TWLO, FIVN, FL, OC, VFC,
For the details of Timothy Plan Aggressive Growth Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/timothy+plan+aggressive+growth+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Timothy Plan Aggressive Growth Fund
- Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 20,294 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio.
- Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) - 35,907 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio.
- United Rentals Inc (URI) - 6,126 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio.
- Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR) - 4,239 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio.
- Rapid7 Inc (RPD) - 17,373 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio.
Timothy Plan Aggressive Growth Fund initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $362.36 and $490.47, with an estimated average price of $421.51. The stock is now traded at around $530.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI)
Timothy Plan Aggressive Growth Fund initiated holding in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.8 and $60.62, with an estimated average price of $48.78. The stock is now traded at around $41.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 22,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Albemarle Corp (ALB)
Timothy Plan Aggressive Growth Fund initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $167.91 and $244.03, with an estimated average price of $213.35. The stock is now traded at around $229.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 3,481 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)
Timothy Plan Aggressive Growth Fund initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.51 and $80.7, with an estimated average price of $75.23. The stock is now traded at around $89.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 6,960 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
Timothy Plan Aggressive Growth Fund initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.81 and $87.53, with an estimated average price of $77.32. The stock is now traded at around $89.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 6,092 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Signature Bank (SBNY)
Timothy Plan Aggressive Growth Fund added to a holding in Signature Bank by 158.31%. The purchase prices were between $226.83 and $276.64, with an estimated average price of $251.23. The stock is now traded at around $303.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 5,236 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR)
Timothy Plan Aggressive Growth Fund added to a holding in United Therapeutics Corp by 56.24%. The purchase prices were between $179.86 and $214.88, with an estimated average price of $196.99. The stock is now traded at around $196.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 10,549 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Timothy Plan Aggressive Growth Fund sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $312.8 and $409.84, with an estimated average price of $364.56.Sold Out: Five9 Inc (FIVN)
Timothy Plan Aggressive Growth Fund sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $158.23 and $209.7, with an estimated average price of $182.37.Sold Out: Foot Locker Inc (FL)
Timothy Plan Aggressive Growth Fund sold out a holding in Foot Locker Inc. The sale prices were between $45.66 and $63.33, with an estimated average price of $55.68.Sold Out: Owens-Corning Inc (OC)
Timothy Plan Aggressive Growth Fund sold out a holding in Owens-Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $85.5 and $99.29, with an estimated average price of $94.11.Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)
Timothy Plan Aggressive Growth Fund sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $66.05 and $84.55, with an estimated average price of $76.84.Reduced: Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)
Timothy Plan Aggressive Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Bloomin Brands Inc by 39.13%. The sale prices were between $23.96 and $28.08, with an estimated average price of $25.91. The stock is now traded at around $19.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.44%. Timothy Plan Aggressive Growth Fund still held 40,303 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Teleflex Inc (TFX)
Timothy Plan Aggressive Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Teleflex Inc by 23.95%. The sale prices were between $360.3 and $422.82, with an estimated average price of $389.82. The stock is now traded at around $321.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Timothy Plan Aggressive Growth Fund still held 1,375 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Timothy Plan Aggressive Growth Fund. Also check out:
1. Timothy Plan Aggressive Growth Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Timothy Plan Aggressive Growth Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Timothy Plan Aggressive Growth Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Timothy Plan Aggressive Growth Fund keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment