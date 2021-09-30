Timothy Plan Large Buys Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF, Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF

For the details of Timothy Plan Large's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/timothy+plan+large/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Timothy Plan Large
- Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) - 865,000 shares, 12.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.98%
- Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) - 892,500 shares, 11.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.99%
- Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR) - 13,515 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio.
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 29,036 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio.
- Synopsys Inc (SNPS) - 18,155 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio.
Timothy Plan Large initiated holding in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.48 and $25.99, with an estimated average price of $25.42. The stock is now traded at around $26.188500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 77,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (TPHE)
Timothy Plan Large initiated holding in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.28 and $25.77, with an estimated average price of $25.21. The stock is now traded at around $26.091500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 33,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.
