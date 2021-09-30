Logo
Timothy Plan Large Buys Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF, Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Timothy Plan Large (Current Portfolio) buys Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF, Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Timothy Plan Large. As of 2021Q3, Timothy Plan Large owns 44 stocks with a total value of $237 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Timothy Plan Large's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/timothy+plan+large/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Timothy Plan Large
  1. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) - 865,000 shares, 12.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.98%
  2. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) - 892,500 shares, 11.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.99%
  3. Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR) - 13,515 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio.
  4. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 29,036 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio.
  5. Synopsys Inc (SNPS) - 18,155 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (TPLE)

Timothy Plan Large initiated holding in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.48 and $25.99, with an estimated average price of $25.42. The stock is now traded at around $26.188500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 77,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (TPHE)

Timothy Plan Large initiated holding in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.28 and $25.77, with an estimated average price of $25.21. The stock is now traded at around $26.091500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 33,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Timothy Plan Large. Also check out:

1. Timothy Plan Large's Undervalued Stocks
2. Timothy Plan Large's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Timothy Plan Large's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Timothy Plan Large keeps buying

Author's Avatar

insider