Timothy Plan Small Cap Value Fund Buys Whiting Petroleum Corp, Adtran Inc, Community Healthcare Trust Inc, Sells Healthcare Services Group Inc, Kaman Corp, Papa John's International Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Whiting Petroleum Corp, Adtran Inc, Community Healthcare Trust Inc, Avanos Medical Inc, Livent Corp, sells Healthcare Services Group Inc, Kaman Corp, Papa John's International Inc, Oxford Industries Inc, International Bancshares Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Timothy Plan Small Cap Value Fund. As of 2021Q3, Timothy Plan Small Cap Value Fund owns 64 stocks with a total value of $168 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) - 580,000 shares, 11.43% of the total portfolio. Simmons First National Corp (SFNC) - 109,290 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.97% Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB) - 98,580 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.99% Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) - 69,196 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) - 66,060 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%

Timothy Plan Small Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.42 and $59.49, with an estimated average price of $49.58. The stock is now traded at around $62.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 26,820 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Timothy Plan Small Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Adtran Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.42 and $24.57, with an estimated average price of $21.01. The stock is now traded at around $21.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 80,957 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Timothy Plan Small Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Avanos Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $33.94. The stock is now traded at around $31.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 46,540 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Timothy Plan Small Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Livent Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.21 and $25.84, with an estimated average price of $22.44. The stock is now traded at around $23.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 62,629 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Timothy Plan Small Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Perella Weinberg Partners. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.47, with an estimated average price of $13.33. The stock is now traded at around $12.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 108,059 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Timothy Plan Small Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Community Healthcare Trust Inc by 108.73%. The purchase prices were between $45.19 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $48.49. The stock is now traded at around $45.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 62,475 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Timothy Plan Small Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Radius Global Infrastructure Inc by 73.89%. The purchase prices were between $14.13 and $17.99, with an estimated average price of $16.08. The stock is now traded at around $16.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 173,333 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Timothy Plan Small Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc by 59.65%. The purchase prices were between $20.13 and $23.75, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $29.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 131,547 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Timothy Plan Small Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc by 240.95%. The purchase prices were between $7.87 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $6.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 139,003 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Timothy Plan Small Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Urban Edge Properties by 25.65%. The purchase prices were between $17.71 and $19.58, with an estimated average price of $18.66. The stock is now traded at around $17.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 79,481 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Timothy Plan Small Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $24.63 and $32.07, with an estimated average price of $27.11.

Timothy Plan Small Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Kaman Corp. The sale prices were between $34.48 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $41.38.

Timothy Plan Small Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Oxford Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $85.14 and $102.5, with an estimated average price of $91.14.

Timothy Plan Small Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in International Bancshares Corp. The sale prices were between $37.76 and $43.55, with an estimated average price of $40.86.

Timothy Plan Small Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Easterly Government Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $20.62 and $22.7, with an estimated average price of $21.61.

Timothy Plan Small Cap Value Fund reduced to a holding in Papa John's International Inc by 57.91%. The sale prices were between $103.98 and $130.45, with an estimated average price of $120.89. The stock is now traded at around $131.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.03%. Timothy Plan Small Cap Value Fund still held 12,182 shares as of 2021-09-30.