Timothy Plan Small Cap Value Fund Buys Whiting Petroleum Corp, Adtran Inc, Community Healthcare Trust Inc, Sells Healthcare Services Group Inc, Kaman Corp, Papa John's International Inc

- New Purchases: WLL, ADTN, AVNS, LTHM, PWP,
- Added Positions: CHCT, RADI, PLYM, AVAH, COLB, CENTA, GWB, MOG.A, UE, RNST, CNMD, SFNC, GFF, BLMN, AVA, JACK, CHUY, SCL, MNRO, ECVT, FIX, AVNT, ASO, CCS,
- Reduced Positions: PZZA, MMSI, AMKR, NSA, VBTX, PIPR, MC, UFPI, TWNK, NWE, MNRL, WIRE, RPAY, SAH, DOOR,
- Sold Out: HCSG, KAMN, OXM, IBOC, DEA,
For the details of Timothy Plan Small Cap Value Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/timothy+plan+small+cap+value+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Timothy Plan Small Cap Value Fund
- Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) - 580,000 shares, 11.43% of the total portfolio.
- Simmons First National Corp (SFNC) - 109,290 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.97%
- Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB) - 98,580 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.99%
- Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) - 69,196 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio.
- PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) - 66,060 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
Timothy Plan Small Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.42 and $59.49, with an estimated average price of $49.58. The stock is now traded at around $62.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 26,820 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Adtran Inc (ADTN)
Timothy Plan Small Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Adtran Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.42 and $24.57, with an estimated average price of $21.01. The stock is now traded at around $21.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 80,957 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS)
Timothy Plan Small Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Avanos Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $33.94. The stock is now traded at around $31.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 46,540 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Livent Corp (LTHM)
Timothy Plan Small Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Livent Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.21 and $25.84, with an estimated average price of $22.44. The stock is now traded at around $23.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 62,629 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP)
Timothy Plan Small Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Perella Weinberg Partners. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.47, with an estimated average price of $13.33. The stock is now traded at around $12.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 108,059 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Community Healthcare Trust Inc (CHCT)
Timothy Plan Small Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Community Healthcare Trust Inc by 108.73%. The purchase prices were between $45.19 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $48.49. The stock is now traded at around $45.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 62,475 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Radius Global Infrastructure Inc (RADI)
Timothy Plan Small Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Radius Global Infrastructure Inc by 73.89%. The purchase prices were between $14.13 and $17.99, with an estimated average price of $16.08. The stock is now traded at around $16.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 173,333 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc (PLYM)
Timothy Plan Small Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc by 59.65%. The purchase prices were between $20.13 and $23.75, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $29.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 131,547 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH)
Timothy Plan Small Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc by 240.95%. The purchase prices were between $7.87 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $6.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 139,003 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Urban Edge Properties (UE)
Timothy Plan Small Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Urban Edge Properties by 25.65%. The purchase prices were between $17.71 and $19.58, with an estimated average price of $18.66. The stock is now traded at around $17.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 79,481 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Healthcare Services Group Inc (HCSG)
Timothy Plan Small Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $24.63 and $32.07, with an estimated average price of $27.11.Sold Out: Kaman Corp (KAMN)
Timothy Plan Small Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Kaman Corp. The sale prices were between $34.48 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $41.38.Sold Out: Oxford Industries Inc (OXM)
Timothy Plan Small Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Oxford Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $85.14 and $102.5, with an estimated average price of $91.14.Sold Out: International Bancshares Corp (IBOC)
Timothy Plan Small Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in International Bancshares Corp. The sale prices were between $37.76 and $43.55, with an estimated average price of $40.86.Sold Out: Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA)
Timothy Plan Small Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Easterly Government Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $20.62 and $22.7, with an estimated average price of $21.61.Reduced: Papa John's International Inc (PZZA)
Timothy Plan Small Cap Value Fund reduced to a holding in Papa John's International Inc by 57.91%. The sale prices were between $103.98 and $130.45, with an estimated average price of $120.89. The stock is now traded at around $131.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.03%. Timothy Plan Small Cap Value Fund still held 12,182 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Timothy Plan Small Cap Value Fund.
