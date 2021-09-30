Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST Buys Avalara Inc, Bio-Techne Corp, Roku Inc, Sells Spotify Technology SA, Zendesk Inc, Fair Isaac Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST (Current Portfolio) buys Avalara Inc, Bio-Techne Corp, Roku Inc, Shift4 Payments Inc, Discover Financial Services, sells Spotify Technology SA, Zendesk Inc, Fair Isaac Corp, Five9 Inc, Nevro Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST. As of 2021Q3, Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST owns 65 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Voya MidCap Opportunities Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/voya+midcap+opportunities+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Voya MidCap Opportunities Portfolio
  1. DexCom Inc (DXCM) - 131,614 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4%
  2. DocuSign Inc (DOCU) - 276,370 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.99%
  3. Quanta Services Inc (PWR) - 600,007 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.67%
  4. Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 571,489 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.16%
  5. Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) - 142,622 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4%
New Purchase: Avalara Inc (AVLR)

Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST initiated holding in Avalara Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.49 and $189.88, with an estimated average price of $172.08. The stock is now traded at around $138.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 232,448 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)

Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $444.87 and $538.88, with an estimated average price of $486.64. The stock is now traded at around $470.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 58,769 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.92 and $479.5, with an estimated average price of $377.12. The stock is now traded at around $236.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 76,856 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR)

Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST initiated holding in Shift4 Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.51 and $97.57, with an estimated average price of $86.39. The stock is now traded at around $55.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 298,306 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $80.29, with an estimated average price of $61.63. The stock is now traded at around $36.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 160,416 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)

Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST initiated holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.58 and $161.13, with an estimated average price of $143.67. The stock is now traded at around $157.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 24,327 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST added to a holding in Discover Financial Services by 141.85%. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $135.38, with an estimated average price of $125.25. The stock is now traded at around $114.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 237,292 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST added to a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc by 103.58%. The purchase prices were between $67.88 and $99.6, with an estimated average price of $80.54. The stock is now traded at around $102.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 357,913 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Progyny Inc (PGNY)

Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST added to a holding in Progyny Inc by 58.08%. The purchase prices were between $43.43 and $63.48, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 699,123 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST added to a holding in Royal Caribbean Group by 58.98%. The purchase prices were between $69.51 and $92.41, with an estimated average price of $80.95. The stock is now traded at around $72.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 389,430 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)

Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST added to a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc by 25.10%. The purchase prices were between $179.65 and $297.53, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $244.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 199,825 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Seagen Inc (SGEN)

Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST added to a holding in Seagen Inc by 26.82%. The purchase prices were between $142.45 and $169.82, with an estimated average price of $155.61. The stock is now traded at around $150.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 223,902 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $205.08 and $268.63, with an estimated average price of $236.42.

Sold Out: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST sold out a holding in Zendesk Inc. The sale prices were between $115.3 and $150.84, with an estimated average price of $129.39.

Sold Out: Fair Isaac Corp (FICO)

Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST sold out a holding in Fair Isaac Corp. The sale prices were between $397.93 and $552.88, with an estimated average price of $475.97.

Sold Out: Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $158.23 and $209.7, with an estimated average price of $182.37.

Sold Out: Nevro Corp (NVRO)

Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST sold out a holding in Nevro Corp. The sale prices were between $101.99 and $166.36, with an estimated average price of $131.29.

Sold Out: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)

Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST sold out a holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The sale prices were between $90.24 and $124.05, with an estimated average price of $105.88.

Reduced: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST reduced to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 51.88%. The sale prices were between $282.94 and $341, with an estimated average price of $317.34. The stock is now traded at around $256.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.04%. Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST still held 72,234 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY)

Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST reduced to a holding in Paylocity Holding Corp by 36.76%. The sale prices were between $188.49 and $297.6, with an estimated average price of $240.05. The stock is now traded at around $224.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST still held 166,037 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)

Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST reduced to a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc by 43.2%. The sale prices were between $145.25 and $178.97, with an estimated average price of $162.18. The stock is now traded at around $175.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST still held 98,224 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS)

Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST reduced to a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc by 20.03%. The sale prices were between $74.5 and $88.45, with an estimated average price of $81.94. The stock is now traded at around $83.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST still held 289,769 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Voya MidCap Opportunities Portfolio. Also check out:

Author's Avatar

insider