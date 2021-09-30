Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST Buys Avalara Inc, Bio-Techne Corp, Roku Inc, Sells Spotify Technology SA, Zendesk Inc, Fair Isaac Corp

New Purchases: AVLR, TECH, ROKU, FOUR, PINS, LPLA,

AVLR, TECH, ROKU, FOUR, PINS, LPLA, Added Positions: DFS, FANG, PGNY, RCL, BILL, SGEN, NVCR, CSGP, IT, UTHR, DRI, CDNS, SBAC, WCN,

DFS, FANG, PGNY, RCL, BILL, SGEN, NVCR, CSGP, IT, UTHR, DRI, CDNS, SBAC, WCN, Reduced Positions: VEEV, PCTY, TTWO, MSCI, RNG, ELS, STZ, HZNP, PWR, CCK, DOCU, ENTG, DXCM, EXPE, CDW, MRVL, LULU, TDG, CMG, TWLO, AME, CRL, ZBRA, ROST, ORLY, DT, ETSY, MPWR, HUBB, KEYS, ROP, ADSK, FND, A, PLAN, CELH, PTON, IEX, MSI, PGR, AVY, SNAP, TNDM, MKTX, RBLX,

VEEV, PCTY, TTWO, MSCI, RNG, ELS, STZ, HZNP, PWR, CCK, DOCU, ENTG, DXCM, EXPE, CDW, MRVL, LULU, TDG, CMG, TWLO, AME, CRL, ZBRA, ROST, ORLY, DT, ETSY, MPWR, HUBB, KEYS, ROP, ADSK, FND, A, PLAN, CELH, PTON, IEX, MSI, PGR, AVY, SNAP, TNDM, MKTX, RBLX, Sold Out: SPOT, ZEN, FICO, FIVN, NVRO, EXAS, ZNGA, TXG,

Investment company Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST Current Portfolio ) buys Avalara Inc, Bio-Techne Corp, Roku Inc, Shift4 Payments Inc, Discover Financial Services, sells Spotify Technology SA, Zendesk Inc, Fair Isaac Corp, Five9 Inc, Nevro Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST. As of 2021Q3, Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST owns 65 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

DexCom Inc (DXCM) - 131,614 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4% DocuSign Inc (DOCU) - 276,370 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.99% Quanta Services Inc (PWR) - 600,007 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.67% Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 571,489 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.16% Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) - 142,622 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4%

Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST initiated holding in Avalara Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.49 and $189.88, with an estimated average price of $172.08. The stock is now traded at around $138.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 232,448 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $444.87 and $538.88, with an estimated average price of $486.64. The stock is now traded at around $470.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 58,769 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.92 and $479.5, with an estimated average price of $377.12. The stock is now traded at around $236.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 76,856 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST initiated holding in Shift4 Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.51 and $97.57, with an estimated average price of $86.39. The stock is now traded at around $55.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 298,306 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $80.29, with an estimated average price of $61.63. The stock is now traded at around $36.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 160,416 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST initiated holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.58 and $161.13, with an estimated average price of $143.67. The stock is now traded at around $157.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 24,327 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST added to a holding in Discover Financial Services by 141.85%. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $135.38, with an estimated average price of $125.25. The stock is now traded at around $114.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 237,292 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST added to a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc by 103.58%. The purchase prices were between $67.88 and $99.6, with an estimated average price of $80.54. The stock is now traded at around $102.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 357,913 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST added to a holding in Progyny Inc by 58.08%. The purchase prices were between $43.43 and $63.48, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 699,123 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST added to a holding in Royal Caribbean Group by 58.98%. The purchase prices were between $69.51 and $92.41, with an estimated average price of $80.95. The stock is now traded at around $72.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 389,430 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST added to a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc by 25.10%. The purchase prices were between $179.65 and $297.53, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $244.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 199,825 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST added to a holding in Seagen Inc by 26.82%. The purchase prices were between $142.45 and $169.82, with an estimated average price of $155.61. The stock is now traded at around $150.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 223,902 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $205.08 and $268.63, with an estimated average price of $236.42.

Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST sold out a holding in Zendesk Inc. The sale prices were between $115.3 and $150.84, with an estimated average price of $129.39.

Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST sold out a holding in Fair Isaac Corp. The sale prices were between $397.93 and $552.88, with an estimated average price of $475.97.

Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $158.23 and $209.7, with an estimated average price of $182.37.

Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST sold out a holding in Nevro Corp. The sale prices were between $101.99 and $166.36, with an estimated average price of $131.29.

Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST sold out a holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The sale prices were between $90.24 and $124.05, with an estimated average price of $105.88.

Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST reduced to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 51.88%. The sale prices were between $282.94 and $341, with an estimated average price of $317.34. The stock is now traded at around $256.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.04%. Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST still held 72,234 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST reduced to a holding in Paylocity Holding Corp by 36.76%. The sale prices were between $188.49 and $297.6, with an estimated average price of $240.05. The stock is now traded at around $224.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST still held 166,037 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST reduced to a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc by 43.2%. The sale prices were between $145.25 and $178.97, with an estimated average price of $162.18. The stock is now traded at around $175.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST still held 98,224 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST reduced to a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc by 20.03%. The sale prices were between $74.5 and $88.45, with an estimated average price of $81.94. The stock is now traded at around $83.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Voya VARIABLE PRODUCTS TRUST still held 289,769 shares as of 2021-09-30.