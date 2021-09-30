Timothy Plan Israel Common Values Fund Buys Kornit Digital, Fattal Holdings (1998), Energean PLC, Sells Cognyte Software, Cognyte Software, Compugen

- New Purchases: ENOG, RADA, TRMR, INMD,
- Added Positions: KRNT, FTAL, DSCT, NVCR, TASE, MNDY, VRNT, GZT, FVRR, VRNS, ICL, GLBE,
- Reduced Positions: NICE, CGNT, CGNT, RMLI, CYBR, ESLT,
- Sold Out: CGEN, ELWS, NRXP,
- NICE Ltd (NICE) - 21,100 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.86%
- Bank Leumi Le-Israel BM (LUMI) - 629,000 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio.
- Bank Hapoalim BM (BKHYY) - 108,000 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio.
- Nova Ltd (NVMI) - 39,000 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio.
- Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Ltd (MZTF) - 105,000 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio.
Timothy Plan Israel Common Values Fund initiated holding in Energean PLC. The purchase prices were between $26.85 and $38.52, with an estimated average price of $31.74. The stock is now traded at around $36.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Rada Electronics Industries Ltd (RADA)
Timothy Plan Israel Common Values Fund initiated holding in Rada Electronics Industries Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.08 and $13.17, with an estimated average price of $11.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Tremor International Ltd (TRMR)
Timothy Plan Israel Common Values Fund initiated holding in Tremor International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.43 and $23.45, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $14.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: InMode Ltd (INMD)
Timothy Plan Israel Common Values Fund initiated holding in InMode Ltd. The purchase prices were between $45.58 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $60.91. The stock is now traded at around $67.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT)
Timothy Plan Israel Common Values Fund added to a holding in Kornit Digital Ltd by 36.21%. The purchase prices were between $116.95 and $160.91, with an estimated average price of $131.94. The stock is now traded at around $130.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 15,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd (FTAL)
Timothy Plan Israel Common Values Fund added to a holding in Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd by 53.40%. The purchase prices were between $240.8 and $313.5, with an estimated average price of $282.11. The stock is now traded at around $320.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 15,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: NovoCure Ltd (NVCR)
Timothy Plan Israel Common Values Fund added to a holding in NovoCure Ltd by 51.06%. The purchase prices were between $116.17 and $194.55, with an estimated average price of $151.5. The stock is now traded at around $84.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY)
Timothy Plan Israel Common Values Fund added to a holding in Monday.Com Ltd by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $198.98 and $406.49, with an estimated average price of $294.4. The stock is now traded at around $292.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Gazit-Globe Ltd (GZT)
Timothy Plan Israel Common Values Fund added to a holding in Gazit-Globe Ltd by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $22.58 and $25.05, with an estimated average price of $23.42. The stock is now traded at around $23.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Compugen Ltd (CGEN)
Timothy Plan Israel Common Values Fund sold out a holding in Compugen Ltd. The sale prices were between $5.8 and $8.02, with an estimated average price of $6.72.Sold Out: Electreon Wireless Ltd (ELWS)
Timothy Plan Israel Common Values Fund sold out a holding in Electreon Wireless Ltd. The sale prices were between $135.6 and $196.1, with an estimated average price of $162.87.Sold Out: NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP)
Timothy Plan Israel Common Values Fund sold out a holding in NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $8.52 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $13.02.Reduced: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)
Timothy Plan Israel Common Values Fund reduced to a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd by 49.15%. The sale prices were between $20.04 and $28.17, with an estimated average price of $25.57. The stock is now traded at around $18.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Timothy Plan Israel Common Values Fund still held 15,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Timothy Plan Israel Common Values Fund. Also check out:
