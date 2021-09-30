Logo
Timothy Plan Israel Common Values Fund Buys Kornit Digital, Fattal Holdings (1998), Energean PLC, Sells Cognyte Software, Cognyte Software, Compugen

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Timothy Plan Israel Common Values Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Kornit Digital, Fattal Holdings (1998), Energean PLC, Rada Electronics Industries, Tremor International, sells Cognyte Software, Cognyte Software, Compugen, Electreon Wireless, NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Timothy Plan Israel Common Values Fund. As of 2021Q3, Timothy Plan Israel Common Values Fund owns 63 stocks with a total value of $109 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Timothy Plan Israel Common Values Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/timothy+plan+israel+common+values+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Timothy Plan Israel Common Values Fund
  1. NICE Ltd (NICE) - 21,100 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.86%
  2. Bank Leumi Le-Israel BM (LUMI) - 629,000 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio.
  3. Bank Hapoalim BM (BKHYY) - 108,000 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio.
  4. Nova Ltd (NVMI) - 39,000 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio.
  5. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Ltd (MZTF) - 105,000 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Energean PLC (ENOG)

Timothy Plan Israel Common Values Fund initiated holding in Energean PLC. The purchase prices were between $26.85 and $38.52, with an estimated average price of $31.74. The stock is now traded at around $36.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Rada Electronics Industries Ltd (RADA)

Timothy Plan Israel Common Values Fund initiated holding in Rada Electronics Industries Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.08 and $13.17, with an estimated average price of $11.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Tremor International Ltd (TRMR)

Timothy Plan Israel Common Values Fund initiated holding in Tremor International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.43 and $23.45, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $14.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: InMode Ltd (INMD)

Timothy Plan Israel Common Values Fund initiated holding in InMode Ltd. The purchase prices were between $45.58 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $60.91. The stock is now traded at around $67.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT)

Timothy Plan Israel Common Values Fund added to a holding in Kornit Digital Ltd by 36.21%. The purchase prices were between $116.95 and $160.91, with an estimated average price of $131.94. The stock is now traded at around $130.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 15,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd (FTAL)

Timothy Plan Israel Common Values Fund added to a holding in Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd by 53.40%. The purchase prices were between $240.8 and $313.5, with an estimated average price of $282.11. The stock is now traded at around $320.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 15,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: NovoCure Ltd (NVCR)

Timothy Plan Israel Common Values Fund added to a holding in NovoCure Ltd by 51.06%. The purchase prices were between $116.17 and $194.55, with an estimated average price of $151.5. The stock is now traded at around $84.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY)

Timothy Plan Israel Common Values Fund added to a holding in Monday.Com Ltd by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $198.98 and $406.49, with an estimated average price of $294.4. The stock is now traded at around $292.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Gazit-Globe Ltd (GZT)

Timothy Plan Israel Common Values Fund added to a holding in Gazit-Globe Ltd by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $22.58 and $25.05, with an estimated average price of $23.42. The stock is now traded at around $23.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Compugen Ltd (CGEN)

Timothy Plan Israel Common Values Fund sold out a holding in Compugen Ltd. The sale prices were between $5.8 and $8.02, with an estimated average price of $6.72.

Sold Out: Electreon Wireless Ltd (ELWS)

Timothy Plan Israel Common Values Fund sold out a holding in Electreon Wireless Ltd. The sale prices were between $135.6 and $196.1, with an estimated average price of $162.87.

Sold Out: NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP)

Timothy Plan Israel Common Values Fund sold out a holding in NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $8.52 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $13.02.

Reduced: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)

Timothy Plan Israel Common Values Fund reduced to a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd by 49.15%. The sale prices were between $20.04 and $28.17, with an estimated average price of $25.57. The stock is now traded at around $18.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Timothy Plan Israel Common Values Fund still held 15,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)

Timothy Plan Israel Common Values Fund reduced to a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd by 49.15%. The sale prices were between $20.04 and $28.17, with an estimated average price of $25.57. The stock is now traded at around $18.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Timothy Plan Israel Common Values Fund still held 15,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Timothy Plan Israel Common Values Fund. Also check out:

1. Timothy Plan Israel Common Values Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Timothy Plan Israel Common Values Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Timothy Plan Israel Common Values Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Timothy Plan Israel Common Values Fund keeps buying
