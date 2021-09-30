Timothy Plan Strategic Growth - Variable Buys Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF, Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF, Sells Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF, Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF

For the details of Timothy Plan Strategic Growth - Variable's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/timothy+plan+strategic+growth+-+variable/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Timothy Plan Strategic Growth - Variable
- Timothy Plan International ETF (TPIF) - 138,200 shares, 39.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
- Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) - 47,338 shares, 16.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.76%
- Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) - 49,468 shares, 16.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.78%
- Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (TPLE) - 53,100 shares, 13.25% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) - 26,830 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.86%
Timothy Plan Strategic Growth - Variable initiated holding in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.48 and $25.99, with an estimated average price of $25.42. The stock is now traded at around $26.188500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.25%. The holding were 53,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (TPHE)
Timothy Plan Strategic Growth - Variable initiated holding in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.28 and $25.77, with an estimated average price of $25.21. The stock is now traded at around $26.091500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.33%. The holding were 21,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Timothy Plan Strategic Growth - Variable. Also check out:
1. Timothy Plan Strategic Growth - Variable's Undervalued Stocks
2. Timothy Plan Strategic Growth - Variable's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Timothy Plan Strategic Growth - Variable's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Timothy Plan Strategic Growth - Variable keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs
Please Login to leave a comment