Timothy Plan Strategic Growth - Variable Buys Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF, Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF, Sells Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF, Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF, Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF, sells Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF, Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Timothy Plan Strategic Growth - Variable. As of 2021Q3, Timothy Plan Strategic Growth - Variable owns 6 stocks with a total value of $10 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Timothy Plan International ETF (TPIF) - 138,200 shares, 39.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72% Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) - 47,338 shares, 16.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.76% Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) - 49,468 shares, 16.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.78% Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (TPLE) - 53,100 shares, 13.25% of the total portfolio. New Position Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) - 26,830 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.86%

Timothy Plan Strategic Growth - Variable initiated holding in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.48 and $25.99, with an estimated average price of $25.42. The stock is now traded at around $26.188500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.25%. The holding were 53,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Timothy Plan Strategic Growth - Variable initiated holding in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.28 and $25.77, with an estimated average price of $25.21. The stock is now traded at around $26.091500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.33%. The holding were 21,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.