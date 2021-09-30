Timothy Plan Conservative Growth Fund Buys Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF, Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF, Sells Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF, Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF

For the details of Timothy Plan Conservative Growth Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/timothy+plan+conservative+growth+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Timothy Plan Conservative Growth Fund
- Timothy Plan International ETF (TPIF) - 249,544 shares, 36.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.33%
- Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) - 116,721 shares, 20.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.84%
- Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) - 110,523 shares, 18.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56%
- Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (TPLE) - 124,300 shares, 15.52% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) - 34,612 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.23%
Timothy Plan Conservative Growth Fund initiated holding in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.48 and $25.99, with an estimated average price of $25.42. The stock is now traded at around $26.188500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.52%. The holding were 124,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (TPHE)
Timothy Plan Conservative Growth Fund initiated holding in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.28 and $25.77, with an estimated average price of $25.21. The stock is now traded at around $26.091500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 31,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.
