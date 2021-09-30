Timothy Plan Strategic Growth Fund Buys Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF, Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF, Sells Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF, Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF

For the details of Timothy Plan Strategic Growth Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/timothy+plan+strategic+growth+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Timothy Plan Strategic Growth Fund
- Timothy Plan International ETF (TPIF) - 322,561 shares, 40.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%
- Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) - 108,969 shares, 16.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.51%
- Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) - 111,831 shares, 16.33% of the total portfolio.
- Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (TPLE) - 122,800 shares, 13.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) - 61,033 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.12%
Timothy Plan Strategic Growth Fund initiated holding in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.48 and $25.99, with an estimated average price of $25.42. The stock is now traded at around $26.188500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.29%. The holding were 122,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (TPHE)
Timothy Plan Strategic Growth Fund initiated holding in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.28 and $25.77, with an estimated average price of $25.21. The stock is now traded at around $26.091500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.28%. The holding were 49,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Timothy Plan Strategic Growth Fund. Also check out:
1. Timothy Plan Strategic Growth Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Timothy Plan Strategic Growth Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Timothy Plan Strategic Growth Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Timothy Plan Strategic Growth Fund keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs
Please Login to leave a comment