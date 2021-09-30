Timothy Plan Strategic Growth Fund Buys Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF, Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF, Sells Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF, Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF

New Purchases: TPLE, TPHE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF, Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF, sells Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF, Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Timothy Plan Strategic Growth Fund. As of 2021Q3, Timothy Plan Strategic Growth Fund owns 6 stocks with a total value of $23 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Timothy Plan International ETF (TPIF) - 322,561 shares, 40.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55% Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) - 108,969 shares, 16.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.51% Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) - 111,831 shares, 16.33% of the total portfolio. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (TPLE) - 122,800 shares, 13.29% of the total portfolio. New Position Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) - 61,033 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.12%

Timothy Plan Strategic Growth Fund initiated holding in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.48 and $25.99, with an estimated average price of $25.42. The stock is now traded at around $26.188500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.29%. The holding were 122,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Timothy Plan Strategic Growth Fund initiated holding in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.28 and $25.77, with an estimated average price of $25.21. The stock is now traded at around $26.091500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.28%. The holding were 49,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.