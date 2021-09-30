Logo
LVIP Delaware Mid Cap Value Fund Buys Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Alcoa Corp, Spirit Realty Capital Inc, Sells American Financial Group Inc, , Allison Transmission Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company LVIP Delaware Mid Cap Value Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Alcoa Corp, Spirit Realty Capital Inc, Oshkosh Corp, sells American Financial Group Inc, , Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Life Storage Inc, Berry Global Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LVIP Delaware Mid Cap Value Fund. As of 2021Q3, LVIP Delaware Mid Cap Value Fund owns 95 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LVIP Delaware Mid Cap Value Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lvip+delaware+mid+cap+value+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LVIP Delaware Mid Cap Value Fund
  1. East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) - 340,000 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%
  2. Hess Corp (HES) - 291,900 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97%
  3. Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) - 242,625 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00%
  4. Quanta Services Inc (PWR) - 184,100 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.36%
  5. Synchrony Financial (SYF) - 409,800 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99%
New Purchase: Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX)

LVIP Delaware Mid Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.31 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $59.03. The stock is now traded at around $74.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 124,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Alcoa Corp (AA)

LVIP Delaware Mid Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.62 and $51.68, with an estimated average price of $42.26. The stock is now traded at around $53.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 151,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC)

LVIP Delaware Mid Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc by 80.47%. The purchase prices were between $46.04 and $52.22, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $46.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 269,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Oshkosh Corp (OSK)

LVIP Delaware Mid Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Oshkosh Corp by 23.68%. The purchase prices were between $102.37 and $125.59, with an estimated average price of $115.01. The stock is now traded at around $108.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 98,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (VER)

LVIP Delaware Mid Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $45.23 and $50.89, with an estimated average price of $48.57.

Sold Out: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)

LVIP Delaware Mid Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $35.25 and $40.55, with an estimated average price of $38.18.

Reduced: American Financial Group Inc (AFG)

LVIP Delaware Mid Cap Value Fund reduced to a holding in American Financial Group Inc by 55.23%. The sale prices were between $120 and $138.61, with an estimated average price of $130.59. The stock is now traded at around $135.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.87%. LVIP Delaware Mid Cap Value Fund still held 57,950 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Life Storage Inc (LSI)

LVIP Delaware Mid Cap Value Fund reduced to a holding in Life Storage Inc by 37.75%. The sale prices were between $107.8 and $129.09, with an estimated average price of $118.93. The stock is now traded at around $145.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. LVIP Delaware Mid Cap Value Fund still held 87,550 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)

LVIP Delaware Mid Cap Value Fund reduced to a holding in Berry Global Group Inc by 21.4%. The sale prices were between $60.14 and $68.66, with an estimated average price of $64.63. The stock is now traded at around $68.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. LVIP Delaware Mid Cap Value Fund still held 207,482 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC)

LVIP Delaware Mid Cap Value Fund reduced to a holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp by 25.11%. The sale prices were between $47.94 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $50.55. The stock is now traded at around $52.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. LVIP Delaware Mid Cap Value Fund still held 195,059 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of LVIP Delaware Mid Cap Value Fund. Also check out:

1. LVIP Delaware Mid Cap Value Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. LVIP Delaware Mid Cap Value Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LVIP Delaware Mid Cap Value Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LVIP Delaware Mid Cap Value Fund keeps buying
