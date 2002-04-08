Society Pass (SoPa) Announces Addition to the Russell 2000® Index

Follows IPO on November 9, 2021

SINGAPORE, Dec. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Society Pass Incorporated ( SOPA) (“SoPa” or the “Company”), a leading Southeast Asian data-driven loyalty platform, today announced that the Company will be added to the Russell 2000® Index, effective at the open of the U.S. markets on December 20, 2021, according to the preliminary list of IPO additions to the Russell indexes.

Dennis Nguyen, CEO of Society Pass, commented, “This is an exciting milestone for Society Pass to reach soon after our successful IPO in November. Being a part of these highly regarded and widely used indexes will bring greater market awareness to our Company as we work to achieve our goals for growth and expansion in Southeast Asia.”

The Russell 2000® Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market. Membership in the Russell 2000® Index, which remains in place until the next reconstitution, is based on membership in the broad market Russell 3000® Index. Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

About Society Pass

SoPa’s customer loyalty and analytics platform has onboarded hundreds of thousands of registered consumers. SoPa provides merchants with SoPa.asia – an online commerce platform for users, alongside with #HOTTAB Biz – a convenient order management app for business partners on SoPa.asia, and #HOTTAB POS – a specialized POS technology solution, a comprehensive system for payment, loyal customer management, user’s profile analytics, and convenient financial support packages for small and medium-sized enterprises. All tools offered above will allow businesses to attract and retain customers through personalized interaction based on analytics with a high profit margin. SoPa also operates www.leflair.com, Vietnam’s leading lifestyle e-commerce platform.

For more information, please check out: http://thesocietypass.com/

