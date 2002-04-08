HUTCHMED Included in FTSE Russell Indexes

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, China and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Dec. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (“HUTCHMED”) (Nasdaq/AIM:HCM; HKEX:13) today announces that it has been included by FTSE Russell in the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (“GEIS”) in its quarterly review, including the FTSE All-World, FTSE Global All Cap, FTSE Global Total Cap and FTSE Global Mid Cap Indexes. The inclusions come into effect on Monday, December 20, 2021.



FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. The FTSE GEIS provides a robust global equity index framework and includes over 16,000 large, mid, small and micro cap securities across 49 developed and emerging markets globally, with a wide range of modular indexes available to target specific markets and market segments.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM; HKEX:13) is an innovative, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company. It is committed to the discovery and global development and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. It has more than 4,500 personnel across all its companies, at the center of which is a team of over 1,400 in oncology/​immunology. Since inception it has advanced 11 cancer drug candidates from in-house discovery into clinical studies around the world, with its first three oncology drugs now approved and marketed in China. For more information, please visit: www.hutch-med.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

