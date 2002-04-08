Logo
HUTCHMED Included in FTSE Russell Indexes

GuruFocusNews
3 minutes ago
HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, China and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Dec. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (“HUTCHMED”) (Nasdaq/AIM:HCM; HKEX:13) today announces that it has been included by FTSE Russell in the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (“GEIS”) in its quarterly review, including the FTSE All-World, FTSE Global All Cap, FTSE Global Total Cap and FTSE Global Mid Cap Indexes. The inclusions come into effect on Monday, December 20, 2021.

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. The FTSE GEIS provides a robust global equity index framework and includes over 16,000 large, mid, small and micro cap securities across 49 developed and emerging markets globally, with a wide range of modular indexes available to target specific markets and market segments.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM; HKEX:13) is an innovative, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company. It is committed to the discovery and global development and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. It has more than 4,500 personnel across all its companies, at the center of which is a team of over 1,400 in oncology/​immunology. Since inception it has advanced 11 cancer drug candidates from in-house discovery into clinical studies around the world, with its first three oncology drugs now approved and marketed in China. For more information, please visit: www.hutch-med.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect HUTCHMED’s current expectations regarding future events, including its inclusion in FTSE Russell Indexes. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, assumptions regarding HUTCHMED’s financial condition and results of operations, general economic, regulatory and political conditions and the impact of COVID-19 on any of the foregoing. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. For further discussion of these and other risks, see HUTCHMED’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, on AIM and with The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. HUTCHMED undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

CONTACTS
Investor Enquiries
Mark Lee, Senior Vice President+852 2121 8200
Annie Cheng, Vice President+1 (973) 567 3786
Media Enquiries
Americas – Brad Miles,
Solebury Trout		+1 (917) 570 7340 (Mobile)
[email protected]
Europe – Ben Atwell / Alex Shaw,
FTI Consulting		+44 20 3727 1030 / +44 7771 913 902 (Mobile) / +44 7779 545 055 (Mobile)
[email protected]
Asia – Zhou Yi,
Brunswick		+852 9783 6894 (Mobile)
[email protected]
Nominated Advisor
Atholl Tweedie / Freddy Crossley,
Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited		+44 (20) 7886 2500
