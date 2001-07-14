BeiGene Announces Launch of Bioisland Innovation Center

BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160; SSE: 688235), a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines, today announced the official launch of the BeiGene Bioisland Innovation Center (BIC) in Guangzhou, China to enable scientists and entrepreneurs to accelerate development of highly differentiated, cutting-edge medical innovations. The BIC is an innovator-centric incubator built on BeiGene’s goal of supporting exploration of new paths to meet patient needs around the world.

“Over a decade ago, we started BeiGene’s journey by following the science and have grown to be a global biotechnology company with capabilities across the full value chain. With the BIC, we are supporting entrepreneurs with similar purpose and vision of delivering innovation that will benefit more patients worldwide. We expect the center will also contribute to our innovation pipeline,” remarked John V. Oyler, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of BeiGene.

“Science and innovation are BeiGene’s core strengths. We are committed to supporting entrepreneurs incubate bold, new ideas into impactful programs that will create value for patients and benefit patients globally,” added Xiaodong Wang, M.D., Co-Founder of BeiGene, Chairman of the Company’s Scientific Advisory Committee. “With our scientific research, unique clinical development capabilities, and footprint, BeiGene is well positioned to explore new paths of innovation and support new talents in the booming biotechnology hub of Guangzhou’s Greater Bay Area.”

Innovator-Centric Incubator to Accelerate Growth and Possibilities

The BIC is located in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, an emerging global biotechnology hub, and will feature a comprehensive research infrastructure and professional management team. The incubator will be equipped with state-of-the-art laboratory infrastructure and comprehensive research capabilities that enable scientists and entrepreneurs to get their ideas off the ground. In addition, scientists and entrepreneurs at the BIC will have potential access to support from BeiGene on full industry value chain integration.

The comprehensive, advanced technology platform at the BIC will allow innovators more autonomy in development, and integrated services to position them for growth.

“The BIC is focused on cultivating entrepreneurship for new biotech companies with a passion for transformational medicines, diagnostics and medical devices that can help address unmet needs, and advancing breakthrough innovations from early discovery to being accessed by patients all over the world,” said Jonathan Liu, Chief Executive of Bioisland Initiative and Chairman of the Board of BeiGene Biologics Co., Ltd.

Dr. H. Fai Poon. CEO of Zhongshan Quacell Biotechnology Co., Ltd., which is part of the innovation center, commented, "We share the same beliefs of the model and concept of the BeiGene Bioisland Innovation Center. This kind of international collaboration not only accelerates technical innovation for small and medium-sized enterprises, but also provides suitable platforms and resources to commercialize these innovations. For Quacell, which also has the 'innovative DNA', to be part of the BIC provides the opportunity to communicate and cooperate with many innovative companies in different fields around the world. We look forward to creating a common path for each other's future research and development. And we believe that this path leads to infinite possibilities to upgrade and even revolutionize the industry."

