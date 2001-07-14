Logo
TDCX Announces US$188 Million Debt Repayment

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Just now
Article's Main Image

TDCX Inc. (“TDCX” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TDCX), a high-growth digital customer experience solutions provider for innovative technology and other blue-chip companies, today announced that it has fully repaid the total outstanding principal amount of US$188 million and accrued and unpaid interest and premium, if any, under its term loan credit facility entered into with Credit Suisse AG, Singapore Branch, and completed relevant documentation.

“Following our recent successful listing, the repayment of this outstanding debt signifies another step in further strengthening our financial position. This provides us with a strong foundation to continue to drive the growth of TDCX moving forward,” said Mr Chin Tze Neng, Chief Financial Officer of TDCX.

About TDCX Inc.

TDCX Inc. is a high-growth digital customer experience solutions provider for innovative technology and other blue-chip companies. The Company offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The Company has a track record of success with clients in travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce and education. TDCX has an international footprint with offices in Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, China, Japan, Spain, India, Colombia and Romania, and services its clients’ customers globally in more than 20 languages. TDCX has won over 310 awards. For more information, please visit www.tdcx.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the performance of TDCX’s largest clients; the successful implementation of its business strategy; its ability to compete effectively; its ability to maintain its pricing, control costs or continue to grow its business; the effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on its business; the continued service of its founder and certain of its key employees and management; its ability to attract and retain enough highly trained employees; its exposure to various risks in Southeast Asia; its contractual relationship with key clients; clients and prospective clients’ spending on omnichannel CX solutions; its spending on employee salaries and benefits expenses; and its involvement in any disputes, legal, regulatory, and other proceedings arising out of its business operations. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211220005298r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211220005298/en/

