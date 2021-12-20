Logo
New Holland Agriculture receives two silver medals in Agritechnica Innovation Awards 2022

GlobeNewswire
Just now
The DLG German Agricultural Society has awarded the brand’s new Baler Automation System and Combine Residue Automation System. This prize is one of the leading award schemes in the international agricultural industry.

London, December 20, 2021

New Holland Agriculture, a global agriculture brand of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI), has been awarded two silver medals in the prestigious Agritechnica Innovation Awards for its new Baler Automation System and Combine Residue Automation System. The awards are determined by an independent expert commission appointed by The DLG German Agricultural Society, organizer of the international Agritechnica fair. This edition received over 160 qualifying submissions and awarded one gold and 16 silver medals.

New Holland’s first silver medal-winning Baler Automation System is a notable step towards fully automated farming. It significantly improves the baling process by delivering multiple benefits in terms of productivity (more bales per day), operator comfort and safety (automated adjustments and overload prevention for handsfree baling), fuel efficiency (maximized output leading to lower costs for the famer) and bale quality. It ensures all of this by providing automatic guidance and speed adaptation and implementing a reliable Lidar (light detection and ranging) sensor with IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit). An advanced feature of this system uses an algorithm that allows the operator to set the desired bale weight, resulting in consistent final bales that are perfect in shape and high in quality independent of changing crop and yield conditions, all without the operator’s intervention.

The second silver winner is the New Holland Combine Residue Automation System, featuring the use of 2D radars and a patented closed loop algorithm. These work to obtain an accurate, easy-to-read spreading pattern image of the residue particles behind the combine harvester no matter the outside conditions. The achieved result is even residue distribution which increases uniformity and yield for the following crop, improving profitability for farmers and allowing them to fully concentration on the harvesting process. This system also contributes to creating the best soil conditions as it requires less tillage and reduces ground compaction, fuel consumption and CO2 emissions per hectare of farmland.

These latest awards recognize CNH Industrial’s continued excellence in industry leading solutions for the world’s farmers and highlight the Company’s drive for unmatched operator efficiency. New Holland’s Baler Automation and Combine Residue Automation systems mark another milestone along the pathway to the realization of the Company’s vision: “Sustainably advancing the noble work of global agricultural and construction workers.”

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

Sign up for corporate news alerts from the CNH Industrial Newsroom:
bit.ly/media-cnhindustrial-subscribe

Media contact:

Rebecca Fabian
Tel. +1 312 515 2249
Email: [email protected]

