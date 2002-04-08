Brunswick Corporation Launches Virtual Consumer Electronics Show Media Days Presentation Ahead of CES 2022

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Brunswick Corporation Launches Virtual Consumer Electronics Show Media Days Presentation Ahead of CES 2022

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
Just now
Article's Main Image

METTAWA, Ill., Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (: BC) today launched its 2022 Virtual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) Media Days presentation on Brunswick.com. The event, hosted by Brunswick’s Chief Executive Officer, Dave Foulkes, takes a closer look at the Company’s Next Wave strategy and highlights the future of recreational boating through its ACES (autonomy, connectivity, electrification, shared access) strategy, which will be on display at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, January 5-8, 2022.

“CES 2022 will be an opportunity to bring together digital and physical elements of our ACES strategy with some of our latest award-winning and attention grabbing in-market products,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “Within our immersive and engaging exhibit, visitors will be transported from the convention center to richly simulated land- and seascapes which we will use to demonstrate how a boat captain in the near future might experience a voyage, assisted by a suite of autonomy systems.”

Some of the key features in Brunswick’s 2022 CES exhibit, include:

  • Innovative, Award-Winning Propulsion Systems – Mercury’s V12, 600HP Verado, a CES 2022 Innovation Award Honoree, will be on display powering a Sea Ray Sundancer 370 showcasing the most powerful and fuel-efficient outboard in the industry.
  • Vision for Autonomous Boating – Through an immersive, 200-degree virtual simulator, visitors can experience the future of boating by going on a journey that highlights automated object avoidance and docking features through augmented reality. In addition, Brunswick will showcase its partnership with Carnegie Robotics, creating advanced driver assistance and autonomous solutions to improve the boating experience across a range of applications and scenarios.
  • Vision for Electrification –Brunswick will feature its vision for electrification in addition to highlighting a partnership with the E1 racing series, showcasing its electric racing powerboat, RaceBird, featuring an electric powertrain developed by Mercury Racing and display and navigation systems developed by Brunswick-owned Simrad® and C-MAP.

Members of the media can view Brunswick’s 2022 CES Media Day presentation, and to see Brunswick Corporation at CES 2022, visit Exhibit 6932 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About Brunswick:

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Advanced Systems Group, which includes industry-leading brands such as Simrad, Lowrance, C-MAP, B&G, MotorGuide, Attwood, Mastervolt, RELiON, Blue Sea Systems, CZone, and ASG Connect system integrators; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and Boat Class. For more information, visit brunswick.com.

ti?nf=ODQxNDEwNSM0NjIwMjkyIzIwMDU0MzM=
Brunswick-Corporation.png
Lee Gordon
Vice President – Brunswick Global Communications & Public Affairs
Brunswick Office: 847-735-4003
Mercury Office: 920-924-1808
Cell: 904-860-8848
[email protected]
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment