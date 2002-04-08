Soluna Holdings Announces Underwritten Public Offering of Its Series A Preferred Stock

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Soluna Holdings, Inc. ( SLNH), a developer of green data centers for cryptocurrency mining and other intensive computing, announced today that it intends to offer shares of its Series A Preferred Stock for sale in an underwritten public offering.

In addition, the Company expects to grant the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 15 percent of the shares of Series A Preferred Stock offered in the public offering solely to cover over-allotments, if any. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for the acquisition, development and growth of data centers, including cryptocurrency mining processors, other computer processing equipment, data storage, electrical infrastructure, software and real property (i.e., land and buildings) and business, and for working capital and general corporate purposes, which include, but are not limited to, operating expenses. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Univest Securities LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The securities described above are being offered by Soluna pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3, as amended (No. 333-261427), previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 30, 2021 and declared effective by the SEC on December 16, 2021.

The securities will be offered by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement, when available, and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Univest Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 75 Rockefeller Center, Suite 18C, New York, New York 10019, by email at [email protected].

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Soluna Holdings, Inc.

Soluna Holdings, Inc. ( SLNH) is the leading developer of green data centers that convert excess renewable energy into global computing resources. Soluna builds modular, scalable data centers for computing intensive, batchable applications such as cryptocurrency mining, AI and machine learning. Soluna provides a cost-effective alternative to battery storage or transmission lines. Soluna's MTI Instruments division manufactures precision tools and testing equipment for electronics, aviation, automotive, power and other industries. Both Soluna and MTI Instruments use technology and intentional design to solve complex, real-world challenges. Up to 30% of the power of renewable energy projects can go to waste. Soluna’s data centers enable clean electricity asset owners to ‘Sell. Every. Megawatt.’

For more information about Soluna, please visit www.solunacomputing.com or follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/solunaholdings and Twitter @SolunaHoldings.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations, as of the date of this communication, and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements herein with respect to the filing of the registration statement and its ability to provide the Company with important financial flexibility and access to additional forms of growth capital, especially non-dilutive instruments, and the successful execution of the Company's business strategy. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the Company’s ability to raise capital using the registration statement, the Company’s ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of its technology through the patent process, as well as its ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; the availability of financing; the Company's ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company's ability to enter into agreements with any necessary partners; the impact of competition, the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company's technology; and management of growth and other risks and uncertainties that may be detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the registration statement and its periodic reports.

