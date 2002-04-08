SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Morris Kandinov Investigating WKHS, VRM, RDW, and CTSH; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Morris Kandinov Investigating WKHS, VRM, RDW, and CTSH; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
Just now
Article's Main Image

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Morris Kandinov is investigating the actions of the officers and board of directors of Workhorse Group, Inc., Vroom, Inc., Redwire Corporation, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation. If you are a current owner of shares of any of these stocks, contact [email protected] or call (619) 708-3993.

Workhorse Group, Inc. ( WKHS) Accused of Misleading Investors

On December 2, 2021, Judge Cormac J. Carney of the United States District Court for the Central District of California issued an order denying the defendants’ motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action against Workhorse Group, Inc., paving the way for litigation to proceed. The securities class action alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Workhorse was merely hoping that USPS was going to select an electric vehicle as its Next Generation Delivery Vehicle, and had no assurance or indication from USPS that this was the case; (2) Workhorse had concealed the fact that – as revealed by the postmaster general in explaining the ultimate decision not to select an electric vehicle – electrifying the USPS’s entire fleet would be impractical and astronomically expensive; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about Workhorse’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. Morris Kandinov is investigating Workhorse regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Vroom, Inc. ( VRM) Accused of Misleading Investors

Morris Kandinov is investigating Vroom, Inc. regarding corporate governance failures, possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law. Vroom is currently facing a federal class action lawsuit filed by investors. The complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) Vroom had not demonstrated that it was able to control and scale growth in respect to its salesforce to meet the demand for its products; (2) as a result, Vroom was forced to discount aged inventory to move through its retail channels or liquidated in its wholesale channels; (3) as a result, the ecommerce gross profit per unit was reasonably likely to decline; and (4) consequently, defendants’ positive statements about Vroom’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Redwire Corporation (: RDW) Accused of Misleading Investors

Morris Kandinov is investigating Redwire Corporation regarding corporate governance failures, possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law. On November 10, 2021, Redwire announced that it would postpone the release of its third quarter earnings results. The company "was notified by an employee of potential accounting issues at a business subunit," and the Audit Committee was investigating the allegations. Then, on November 15, 2021, Redwire stated that it could not timely file its quarterly report for the period ended September 30, 2021. Due to the pending investigation into the accounting issues at a business subunit, the company “has not been able to finalize its financial statements or its assessment of the effectiveness of its disclosure controls and procedures and any impact" on the report. Redwire is currently facing a federal class action lawsuit filed by investors. The complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) that there were accounting issues at one of Redwire’s subunits; (2) that, as a result, there were additional material weaknesses in Redwire’s internal control over financial reporting; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation ( CTSH) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Morris Kandinov announces Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has reached a $95 million class action settlement with investors who alleged stock prices tumbled after the company was investigated for bribing Indian officials to get building permits. Investors claim Cognizant’s stock price dropped more than 13 percent after it informed them it was being investigated for potential violations of the federal Foreign Corrupt Practices Act because of its dealings in India. A complaint was also filed against Cognizant by federal prosecutors and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which alleged the company had a contractor pay off a government official to get it the proper planning permit needed to build an office campus in Chennai, India, where the company would enjoy labor benefits and tax breaks. President Gordon Coburn and chief legal and corporate affairs officer Steven Schwartz have both pleaded not guilty to criminal charges filed against them by federal prosecutors, arguing they were not involved in the bribery scheme. The SEC’s complaint has been paused pending the results of the criminal investigation. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Leo Kandinov to learn more:

[email protected]
(619) 708-3993
moka.law

Morris Kandinov LLP is a national law firm that specializes in recovering investment losses and protecting stockholder rights. We work on contingency (i.e., you do not pay our fees out-of-pocket), and our attorneys have made substantial recoveries for investors in jurisdictions across the country. The firm would be happy to further discuss these matters, and any legal rights or remedies potentially available to you, at no charge.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Leo Kandinov, Partner
[email protected]
619-708-3993
550 West B Street, 4th Floor
San Diego, CA 92101
moka.law

ti?nf=ODQxNDg2NCM0NjIyNDQ2IzIyMjIyNzM=
Morris-Kandinov-LLP.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment