Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

NewAge Honored as Winner in the 2021 Viddy Awards for Social-Inspired Training Series

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
Just now
Article's Main Image
  • Gold winner for ‘NewAge Tips’ Onboarding Video Series
  • Two honorable mentions for ‘John Wadsworth: Superfood Revolution’ Mini Docuseries

DENVER, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAge, Inc. ( NBEV), the Colorado-based D2C (direct-to-consumer) organic and healthy products company, today announced that NewAge, Inc. was selected as a winner in the short-form web/social media video category in the 2021 Viddy Awards.

Viddy Awards is an international competition honoring video excellence in the digital world. Award categories are a product of the industry’s evolving tools, including long and short-form videos, broadcast television programs, commercials, social media videos, podcasts, and more. Viddy entries come from video production companies, cable and broadcast television operations, advertising, design, digital, public relations ﬁrms, corporate communication departments, and individuals.

As a leading social selling company that offers industry-best social technology, NewAge capitalized on trending social media clip formats (like Instagram Reels and TikTok videos) to create a robust series of professionally produced, bite-sized, action-oriented videos. The award-winning videos, hosted in the NewAge Share™ app, are an industry-first approach to welcoming new Brand Partners and providing them with turnkey tools to effectively start their business, learn best practices, and achieve early success.

Receiving this prestigious recognition is a testament to NewAge’s dedication to providing its Brand Partners with the most advanced social selling tech, tools and training available, with virtually unlimited resources to support their business and drive company growth.

John Raser, NewAge’s Senior Director of Marketing and Creative, said, “We’re super proud that our unique onboarding videos are getting the attention they deserve, as they fully embody our social-first approach to e-commerce. They’re unlike any traditional training videos you’ve seen before because they don’t feel like homework from a talking head. They’re fun, fast-paced and easily digestible — allowing our Brand Partners to get new team members on the right track right out of the gates. The offbeat style is on-trend with the digital world and clearly differentiates us from our competitors, as these vignettes very simply convey how a little bit of influence goes a long way.

“Plus, we’ve added gamification to the experience, so as you watch the videos and develop your skills, you’ll earn points to cash in for incredible perks and rewards. Our streak of creative recognition continues as we rack up trophies for the social selling tools and content our award-winning marketing team creates,” added Mr. Raser.

Viddy Awards is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). AMCP is the industry’s preeminent third-party evaluator of creative work. The organization has judged over 200,000 entries since its formation. Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry. For a full list of winners, visit https://enter.viddyawards.com/winners/.

Statements or claims in this document have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

About NewAge, Inc.

NewAge is a purpose-driven firm dedicated to inspiring the planet to Live Healthy™. Colorado-based NewAge commercializes a portfolio of organic and healthy products worldwide primarily through a direct-to-consumer (D2C) route to market distribution system across more than 50 countries. The company competes in three major category platforms including health and wellness, inner and outer beauty, and nutritional performance and weight management — through a network of exclusive independent Brand Partners, empowered with the leading social selling tools and technology available worldwide. More information on the Company can be found at NewAgeGroup.com.

Contact:

Investors
NewAge, Inc.
Lisa Mueller
VP, Investor Relations
[email protected]

