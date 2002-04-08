SAB Biotherapeutics Added to NASDAQ Biotechnology Index

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAB Biotherapeutics ( SABS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a novel immunotherapy platform that produces specifically targeted, high-potency, fully-human polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors, today announced that it has been selected for addition to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index®, effective prior to market open on Monday, December 20, 2021.



The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index is designed to track the performance of a set of securities listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq®) that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB). Companies in the NBI must meet eligibility requirements, including minimum market capitalization and average daily trading volume, among other criteria. The Index is evaluated annually and serves as the basis for the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index Fund.

More information about the Index can be found at https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com/Index/Overview/NBI.

