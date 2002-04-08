Logo
GBS Inc. to Participate in the Upcoming January Virtual Investor Conferences

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBS ( GBS), a life sciences company developing non-invasive, real-time diagnostic testing for patients and their primary health practitioners at point-of-care, today announced that Dr. Steven Boyages, GBS’ interim CEO and Chairman of the Board, along with other management team members will participate in the following conferences in January and invites investors to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings. Please see additional details below:

11th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event
Wednesday, January 5th - Friday, January 7th Registration Link
To submit one-on-one meeting requests Click Here
H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference
Monday, January 10th - Wednesday, January 12th Registration Link
A webcast will be available for 90 days on the Investor Relations section of the GBS website on January 10th at 7am ET or by using the following link: https://journey.ct.events/view/2550112d-4254-4740-a5e8-e736faa3215c

If you are interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting, please contact your conference representative.

About GBS Inc.
GBS Inc. is a life sciences company developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. With the world-first Biosensor Platform, GBS Inc. is developing and launching diagnostic tests urgently needed to help people living with diabetes.

For more information, please visit GBS.inc or follow GBS Inc. on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, GBS Inc.’s ability to develop and commercialize its diagnostic tests, realize commercial benefit from its partnerships and collaborations, and secure regulatory approvals, among others. Although GBS, Inc. believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. GBS Inc. has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, included in the Company’s public filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:
Tim McCarthy – Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
[email protected]

Company Contact:
Spiro Sakiris – Chief Financial Officer
GBS, Inc.
[email protected]

