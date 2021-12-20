Rekor Systems Taps Deb Hennessy as Chief People Officer

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Rekor Systems Taps Deb Hennessy as Chief People Officer

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Former Microsoft and Ciena executive brings extensive experience in global teams and diversity, inclusion and equity programs

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 / Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor" or the "Company"), a global AI technology company with a mission to provide insights that build safer, smarter, and more efficient cities around the world through intelligent infrastructure, today announced the hiring of its first Chief People Officer. Deb Hennessy joins Rekor with more than 20 years of senior human resources leadership at large global technology and telecom companies.

image.png

Hennessy spent nearly a decade at Ciena, a global telecom network hardware and software company, where she served as the Global Director of HR. There, she led HR for North America sales, sales engineers and, most recently, Global Services, a 1,000-person organization spanning 38 countries. Additionally, she has been engaged in global diversity and inclusion efforts, which included developing programs to increase women's leadership readiness and initiatives to improve diversity along with employee engagement and retention.

As a Senior Human Resources Manager at Microsoft for 8 years, Hennessy led the North America HR strategy for the company's 600-strong public sector sales organization. Her focus included up leveling the organization's talent growth opportunities and review process and the identification of both strengths and gaps in staffing that impacted revenue.

"Deb has built an HR career helping public, global companies recruit, develop and retain the talent needed to meet their revenue goals," said Eyal Hen, CFO, Rekor. "Over the last two decades, she has also helped to lead diversity and inclusion efforts in these organizations to help set the standard on what an equitable workplace should be for all. Rekor has an aggressive hiring plan for 2022 to support our growth, and Deb will be instrumental in shaping Rekor's team to ensure an inclusive and supportive culture and a high performance, diverse organization."

Hennessy is also certified as a Professional in Human Resources (PHR) by HRCI and a Society for Human Resource Management Certified Professional (SHRM-CP). She was involved with Women in Technology (WIT) and served as chair of the organization's Girls in Technology (GIT) Sharing our Success program for six years. She earned her B.S. in Business Administration and Marketing from the University of Florida.

"I have worked in large global companies and led teams and employee programs to create a culture of collaboration, empowerment, and inclusivity that will serve me well at Rekor," Hennessy remarked. "Integrating teams after mergers and acquisitions and growing global teams while meeting the demands of being a public company requires a unique strategy and focus, and I look forward to helping Rekor continue its growth and success."

Hennessy reports to Hen as part of the executive team and is located in the company's Maryland headquarters.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) is a trusted global authority on intelligent infrastructure providing innovative solutions that drive the world to be safer, smarter, and more efficient. As a provider of comprehensive, continuous, and real-time roadway intelligence, Rekor leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure that is essential for smart mobility. With its disruptive technology, the Company delivers integrated solutions, actionable insights, and predictions that increase roadway safety. To learn more please visit our website: https://rekor.ai.

CONTACTS:

Media

Robin Bectel
REQ for Rekor Systems
[email protected]

Investor Relations

Rekor Systems, Inc.
Bulent Ozcan
[email protected]

SOURCE: Rekor Systems, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/678493/Rekor-Systems-Taps-Deb-Hennessy-as-Chief-People-Officer

img.ashx?id=678493

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment