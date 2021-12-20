Rekor Systems Taps Deb Hennessy as Chief People Officer

Former Microsoft and Ciena executive brings extensive experience in global teams and diversity, inclusion and equity programs

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 / Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor" or the "Company"), a global AI technology company with a mission to provide insights that build safer, smarter, and more efficient cities around the world through intelligent infrastructure, today announced the hiring of its first Chief People Officer. Deb Hennessy joins Rekor with more than 20 years of senior human resources leadership at large global technology and telecom companies.

Hennessy spent nearly a decade at Ciena, a global telecom network hardware and software company, where she served as the Global Director of HR. There, she led HR for North America sales, sales engineers and, most recently, Global Services, a 1,000-person organization spanning 38 countries. Additionally, she has been engaged in global diversity and inclusion efforts, which included developing programs to increase women's leadership readiness and initiatives to improve diversity along with employee engagement and retention.

As a Senior Human Resources Manager at Microsoft for 8 years, Hennessy led the North America HR strategy for the company's 600-strong public sector sales organization. Her focus included up leveling the organization's talent growth opportunities and review process and the identification of both strengths and gaps in staffing that impacted revenue.

"Deb has built an HR career helping public, global companies recruit, develop and retain the talent needed to meet their revenue goals," said Eyal Hen, CFO, Rekor. "Over the last two decades, she has also helped to lead diversity and inclusion efforts in these organizations to help set the standard on what an equitable workplace should be for all. Rekor has an aggressive hiring plan for 2022 to support our growth, and Deb will be instrumental in shaping Rekor's team to ensure an inclusive and supportive culture and a high performance, diverse organization."

Hennessy is also certified as a Professional in Human Resources (PHR) by HRCI and a Society for Human Resource Management Certified Professional (SHRM-CP). She was involved with Women in Technology (WIT) and served as chair of the organization's Girls in Technology (GIT) Sharing our Success program for six years. She earned her B.S. in Business Administration and Marketing from the University of Florida.

"I have worked in large global companies and led teams and employee programs to create a culture of collaboration, empowerment, and inclusivity that will serve me well at Rekor," Hennessy remarked. "Integrating teams after mergers and acquisitions and growing global teams while meeting the demands of being a public company requires a unique strategy and focus, and I look forward to helping Rekor continue its growth and success."

Hennessy reports to Hen as part of the executive team and is located in the company's Maryland headquarters.

