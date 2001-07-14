Veritone to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Veritone%2C+Inc.(NASDAQ: VERI), creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform today announced management will participate in the following upcoming in-person and virtual conferences during the first quarter of 2022:

24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Date: January 11-14, 2022

Presentation at 2:00 PT/ 5:00 ET on January 12th and one-on-one meetings

The JMP Securities Technology Conference

Date: March 7-8, 2022

Presentation and one-on-one meetings

34th Annual Roth Conference

Date: March 13-15, 2022

Presentation and one-on-one meetings

To view the presentations, please visit the investor+events section of the website. For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Veritone management, please contact your representative or Veritone’s IR team at [email protected].

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone’s software, services, and industry applications simplify data management, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Through its robust partner ecosystem and professional and managed services, Veritone develops and builds AI solutions that solve the problems of today and tomorrow. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

