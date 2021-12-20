Planting Hope Debuts Refrigerated Sesamemilk in Kroger Stores

Kroger will be the first retailer to introduce new Hope and Sesame® Non-GMO Verified sesamemilk in 48 oz refrigerated bottles

Kroger is expanding the Hope and Sesame® sesamemilk product line into select Fred Meyer, Ralphs, King Soopers and Mariano's locations

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. ( TSXV:MYLK, Financial) ("Planting Hope" or the "Company"), a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly products, is excited to announce that it is expanding its product portfolio and distribution partnership with The Kroger Co. ("Kroger"), America's largest grocery retailer.

Kroger currently offers Hope and Sesame® Organic sesamemilk in shelf-stable cartons in three different flavors: Original, Unsweetened and Chocolate, in participating stores across the U.S. With the new purchase orders, Kroger will be the first retailer to introduce the new Hope and Sesame® Non-GMO Verified sesamemilk in 48 oz refrigerated bottles. Kroger is launching Unsweetened Original and Unsweetened Vanilla sesamemilk into the refrigerated Non-Dairy section at select Fred Meyer, Ralphs, King Soopers and Mariano's locations.

"Entering Kroger with our brand-new Non-GMO Verified refrigerated lineup of Hope and Sesame® sesamemilk marks an important milestone for Planting Hope as we continue to scale operations and rapidly expand our retail footprint," said Julia Stamberger, CEO and Co-founder of Planting Hope. "We are excited to further our mission of providing ultra-nutritious, plant-based, planet-friendly food and beverage options to the loyal customers of the Kroger family."

Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk - An Ultra-Nutritious, Sustainable Milk Alternative

Vegan

A good source of protein: 8g of complete protein per serving (complete protein = contains all nine of the essential amino acids that humans need to obtain from food sources)

An excellent source of vitamin D and calcium

Certified Gluten-Free

Certified Kosher

Non-GMO Project Verified and Certified by the Plant Based Foods Association

Sesame - One of the Most Sustainable Crops on the Planet

Requires little water to cultivate and thrives in drought conditions

Bee-friendly and self-pollinates

An excellent cover crop, contributing positively to sustainable agriculture

Sesamemilk upcycles the protein remaining after sesame seeds are pressed for oil (traditionally considered a byproduct used for animal feed)

Selection and availability may vary by store. To find a participating store, use the locator tool on the Hope and Sesame® website.

About Hope and Sesame®

Hope and Sesame® has cracked the code on unlocking the dense nutrition in tiny sesame seeds to create an important new trend in plant milk: sesamemilk, both ultra-nutritious and highly planet-friendly. Sesame is sustainable, requiring very little water to cultivate, it's naturally drought- and pest-resistant, and can self-pollinate. Sesamemilk is nutritionally comparable to dairy milk, delivering 8g of complete protein per serving (including all 9 essential amino acids) - that's 8x the protein in most nut milks and 3x the protein in most oat milks. Hope and Sesame® sesamemilk is vegan, a good source of protein, an excellent source of vitamin D and calcium, is Certified Gluten-Free and Certified Kosher, and is free from soy and dairy. All Hope and Sesame® products are Non-GMO Project Verified and Certified by the Plant Based Foods Association. Hope and Sesame® was awarded Best Milk Alternative and Best Plant-Based Sustainability in FoodBev's 2021 World Plant-Based Food Awards and received the 2020 Sofi Award for Best New Product, Plant-Based Milk from the Specialty Food Association.

About The Planting Hope Company Inc.

Planting Hope develops, launches and scales uniquely innovative plant-based and planet-friendly food and beverage brands. Planting Hope's cutting-edge and award-winning products fill key unmet needs in the skyrocketing plant-based food and beverage space. Founded by experienced food industry entrepreneurs, Planting Hope is a women-managed and woman-led company with a focus on nutrition, sustainability and diversity. For more information visit: www.plantinghopecompany.com.

