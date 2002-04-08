Aptose Provides Update on APTO-253 Program

-- Clinical development of the MYC repressor APTO-253 will be discontinued --



-- Company will focus on advancing kinome inhibitor pipeline --

SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (“Aptose”) ( APTO, TSX: APS) today announced its decision to discontinue further clinical development of APTO-253. The decision follows prioritization of the company’s other more advanced pipeline candidates, as well as an internal review of the product profile and performance to date of APTO-253, including a clinical hold placed by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

“We plan to enter the new year 2022 focused exclusively on the swift development of our kinome inhibitors HM43239 and luxeptinib, both of which recently have demonstrated encouraging clinical activity in challenging hematologic malignancies,” said William G. Rice, Ph.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “APTO-253 remains an interesting product that has demonstrated MYC repression, which creates optionality across the wider oncology spectrum. Moving forward, we plan to explore available strategic alternatives for this compound.”

About Aptose

Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, with an initial focus on hematology. The Company's small molecule cancer therapeutics pipeline includes products designed to provide single agent efficacy and to enhance the efficacy of other anti-cancer therapies and regimens without overlapping toxicities. The Company has two clinical-stage investigational products under development for hematologic malignancies: HM43239, an oral, myeloid kinome inhibitor in an international Phase 1/2 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and luxeptinib, an oral, dual lymphoid and myeloid kinome inhibitor in a Phase 1 a/b trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies who have failed or are intolerant to standard therapies, and in a separate Phase 1 a/b trial in patients with relapsed or refractory AML or high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). For more information, please visit www.aptose.com.

