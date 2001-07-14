Logo
Organon To Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Virtual Conference

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Organon (NYSE: OGN), announced today that Kevin Ali, Chief Executive Officer, and Matthew Walsh, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Virtual Conference on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 2:15 p.m. ET.

Investors, analysts, members of the media and the general public are invited to listen to a live audio webcast of the presentation at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.organon.com%2Finvestor-relations%2Fevents-and-presentations%2F.

About Organon

Organon is a global healthcare company formed through a spin-off from Merck, (NYSE: MRK) known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, to focus on improving the health of women throughout their lives. Here for her health, Organon has a portfolio of more than 60 medicines and products across a range of therapeutic areas. Led by the reproductive health portfolio coupled with an expanding biosimilars business and stable franchise of established medicines, Organon’s products produce strong cash flows that will support investments in future growth opportunities in women’s health. In addition, Organon is pursuing opportunities to collaborate with biopharmaceutical innovators looking to commercialize their products by leveraging its scale and presence in fast growing international markets.

Organon has a global footprint that serves people in over 140 markets, world-class commercial capabilities and approximately 9,000 employees with headquarters located in Jersey City, New Jersey.

For more information, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.organon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211220005027r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211220005027/en/

