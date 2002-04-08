Minim Strengthens Sales Leadership, Retail Veteran Joins Company as Next in Series of Seasoned Executive Hires

MANCHESTER, NH , Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Minim, Inc. ( MINM), the creator of intelligent networking products under the globally recognized Motorola brand, today welcomes Jeff Rodning as Director, National Retail Sales.

“I am excited to welcome Jeff to the team,” said Gray Chynoweth, CEO of Minim. “The US retail market for intelligent connectivity products is strong and poised for continued growth. With our recent software-driven product introductions and expansion into the mesh WiFi category, we needed a leader with deep experience in growing market share with retail leaders like Best Buy and Target.”

Jeff Rodning joins Minim as Director, National Retail Sales, effective today. Located in Minneapolis, MN, Jeff has more than 30 years of retail sales experience, including more than 20 years with Eastman Kodak and Philips Electronics. Throughout his career as a sales leader, Jeff has focused on growing relationships with Best Buy and Target, including during his time at DiSa, Tech21, Bush Industries, Philips Electronics, and Eastman Kodak. Mr. Rodning holds a Bachelor of Science from Minnesota State University.



Minim is a top 3 leader for DOCSIS products in Amazon, Best Buy, and other leading retailers, with active Motorola sales channels in Walmart, Target Micro Center, B&H, Newegg, and Staples. The recent launches of the Motorola WiFi 6 "AX" portfolio and intelligent motosync app, powered by Minim, continue to establish new leadership positions for the innovative Motorola brand.

“Jeff has more than three decades of impressive and proven expertise in retail, the majority of which has been spent in the consumer electronics category and selling into leading US retailers,” Chynoweth added. “I’m confident with him and his expertise on the team, we will be positioned to accelerate retail sales growth next year.”

Mr. Rodning is the third seasoned leader to join Minim in the last month, following Bill Wallace, who joined the company as VP, Hardware from CommScope Arris, and Lakshmi Kadiyala, who joined the company as VP, Software from Charles Schwab.

For more information about Minim, visit www.minim.com or its Investor Relations site at ir.minim.com.

About Minim

Minim, Inc. ( MINM) is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. Headquartered in Manchester, NH, the company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and Minim® trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leading to happy and safe homes where things just work. To learn more, visit https://www.minim.com.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

Media Contact:

Nicole Zheng at (908) 337-2481 or [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

James Carbonara, Hayden IR at (646) 755-7412 or [email protected]

About Motorola Strategic Brand Partnerships

For over 90 years the Motorola brand has been known around the world for high quality, innovative and trusted products. Motorola’s Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by teaming with dynamic companies who offer unique, high quality products that enrich consumers’ lives. Strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the exacting safety, quality, and reliability standards that consumers have come to expect from Motorola. To learn more about Motorola strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to Minim’s plans, expectations, and intentions. Actual results may be materially different from expectations as a result of known and unknown risks, including: risks associated with Minim’s potential inability to realize intended benefits of the acquisition by merger of Zoom Connectivity, Inc.; the potential increase in tariffs on the company's imports; the potential supply interruptions from manufacturing the company’s products in Vietnam; risks relating to global semiconductor shortages; potential changes in NAFTA; the potential need for additional funding which Minim may be unable to obtain; declining demand for certain of Minim’s products; delays, unanticipated costs, interruptions or other uncertainties associated with Minim’s production and shipping; Minim’s reliance on several key outsourcing partners; uncertainty of key customers’ plans and orders; risks relating to product certifications; Minim’s dependence on key employees; uncertainty of new product development, including certification and overall project delays, budget overruns; the risk that newly introduced products may contain undetected errors or defects or otherwise not perform as anticipated; costs and senior management distractions due to patent related matters; risks from a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other risks set forth in Minim’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Minim cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Minim expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in Minim’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstance on which any such statement is based.

Attachment