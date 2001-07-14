AZEK Appoints New Senior Vice President of Research and Development, Reinforcing Commitment to Innovation and Sustainability

The+AZEK+Company+Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) ("AZEK" or the “Company”), the industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking and Versatex® and AZEK Trim®, has appointed Daniel Boss, Ph.D. as Senior Vice President of Research and Development (R&D), replacing the function’s current lead, Bruce Stanhope, Ph.D., who will retire in early 2022. As a member of AZEK’s leadership team, Boss will ensure AZEK maintains and enhances its commitment to creating the most beautiful, innovative, and sustainable products in the category.

“I believe strongly in AZEK’s purpose to revolutionize outdoor living to create a more sustainable future and, to do that, we must continuously harness a spirit of innovation and ingenuity,” Boss said. “AZEK and its products have a strong track record of leading the industry in both innovation and sustainability, and, together as an R&D team, we’ll live by the company’s value better today than yesterday to continue to deliver best-in-class products for consumers.”

Boss brings to AZEK more than 20 years of experience developing and launching new, innovative and commercially and technically successful products, including within the building products industry. Additionally, he has direct experience with the two main polymers used at AZEK. Most recently, Boss served as SVP of R&D at GAF, a building materials company specializing in roofing, where he not only developed award-winning products but established an industry-first, post-consumer recycling process to enhance the company’s sustainability efforts. Prior to GAF, Boss was VP of Engineering at Serious Materials, Inc. and held leadership positions at USG Corporation. Boss received a Ph.D. in Materials Science and Engineering from Northwestern University, an MS in Materials Science and Engineering from UCLA, and a BS in Chemical Engineering from USC.

“When looking for a new R&D leader, it was important that we found someone who not only understands how to innovate to deliver the beautiful, high-quality products our stakeholders have come to expect from us, but who also has the ability to create new solutions to address needs customers don’t yet know they have. We found that and more in Dan,” Jesse Singh, CEO of The AZEK Company said. “As we welcome Dan, I want to thank Bruce Stanhope for his dedication to AZEK over the last nine years. He has made significant contributions to our success, including both the development of TimberTech’s two most premium, market-leading decking collections and the formulations to accelerate our use of recycled materials.”

Boss will assume his role on January 3, 2022, while Stanhope assists with the transition in the month of January.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) is the industry-leading designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking and Versatex® and AZEK Trim®. Consistently recognized as the market leader in innovation, quality and aesthetics, products across AZEK’s portfolio are made from up to 100% recycled material and primarily replace wood on the outside of homes, providing a long-lasting, eco-friendly, and stylish solution to consumers. Leveraging the talents of its approximately 2,000 employees and the strength of relationships across its value chain, The AZEK Company is committed to accelerating the use of recycled material in the manufacturing of its innovative products, keeping millions of pounds of waste out of landfills each year, and revolutionizing the industry to create a more sustainable future. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Minnesota, and recently announced a new facility will open in Boise, Idaho. For additional information, please visit azekco.com.

