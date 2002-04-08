Achiko AG's Shares Begin Trading on the OTCQB Market

ZURICH, Switzerland, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achiko AG ( ACHKF; SIX: ACHI; ISIN CH0522213468; www.achiko.com) (“Achiko”, the “Company”), a global healthtech company which has developed technologies that deliver rapid, affordable diagnostic testing for Covid-19, associated variants, and a range of other pathogenic diseases and therapeutic indications, is pleased to announce that the Company’s common shares have been approved to trade on the US-based OTCQB Market under the ticker symbol ACHKF.



The Company’s shares will continue to trade on the SIX Swiss Stock Exchange under the symbol ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468.

Achiko has created a unique healthtech ecosystem with its affordable, non-invasive Covid-19 rapid test AptameX™ integrated with a digital passport solution that provides assurance services to communities, empowering them to enable people to integrate safely and confidently back into their daily lives. AptameX is a highly sensitive diagnostic that fills the gap in the Covid-19 testing market between less accurate rapid tests and expensive PCR testing with longer turnaround for results.

“The listing of Achiko on the OTCQB platform is timely as we are launching our AptameX Covid-19 test in Indonesia and are advancing towards submitting our CE Mark application to market it in Europe. Uncertainty around the Omicron variant is troublesome, and the duration of the pandemic remains uncertain. There is no doubt that affordable and convenient Covid-19 testing will play a key role in improving our ability to live with Covid-19,” said Steven Goh, CEO of Achiko.

“Trading on the OTCQB enables a more seamless process for potential U.S. shareholders to access our shares and offers existing shareholders enhanced liquidity as we expand the Company and diversify our shareholder base towards investors in new markets that can benefit from innovation in Covid-19 diagnostics and healthtech,” added Goh.

AptameX uses DNA aptamer technology for the detection of Covid-19 that can be applied to an array of test kits and assay formats. AptameX represents the first use of DNA aptamers at scale versus classical antigenic approaches to rapid tests. Aptamer-based tests are deemed superior to antigen-based tests because they can have a greater target affinity and specificity, smaller size, ease in modification and immobilization, better stability, higher reproducibility, and lower costs.

Teman Sehat™ (Health Buddy) is Achiko’s mobile app and digital passporting service that manages the booking, payment, and diagnostic testing for Covid-19 with certified results uploaded (securely and privately) and delivered by health partners within the hour.

Recently, Achiko provided the markets with an update on the positive progress of its pilot program in Indonesia, the initial production of its test kits, its CE Mark approval proceedings, as well as its position on the newly discovered Omicron variant.

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as Achiko’s OTCQB sponsor. B. Riley Securities is a full-service investment bank and subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc., based in Los Angeles, California with offices across the U.S., providing corporate finance, research, sales, and trading services.

The OTCQB is a mid-tier OTC equity market, which lists primarily early-stage companies in the U.S. and international markets, that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their U.S. investors. Qualifying for approval to trade on the OTCQB requires a company to be current on disclosure obligations and to provide an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards create a solid baseline of transparency as well as the technology to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

ABOUT ACHIKO AG

Achiko AG (SIX: ACHI.SW; ACHKF; www.achiko.com) is developing disruptive diagnostic solutions that puts people first. The company’s lead product is a rapid, reliable Covid-19 test with a companion app offering a user-friendly digital health passport. The test and companion app were launched in Indonesia in mid-2021 and an application for CE Mark approval in Europe will be submitted in 2022.

Achiko creates and develops aptamer-based diagnostics through its biotechnology division, AptameX™ and companion health apps via its digital mobile health technology division, Teman Sehat™. The AptameX DNA aptamer tests can be rapidly chemically synthesized, are cost-effective and have wide potential across multiple disease diagnostics. Leveraging AptameX and Teman Sehat, Achiko aims to deliver fast, accurate and affordable diagnostic testing for a range of pathogenic diseases and therapeutic indications in the rapidly evolving healthcare diagnostics field.

Headquartered in Zurich, Achiko has offices in Hong Kong, Jakarta, Seoul and Singapore.

Media contacts:

ACHIKO AG

Investor Relations

E: [email protected]

Switzerland & Global

Marcus Balogh

Farner Consulting Ltd.

E: [email protected]

T: +41 44 266 67 67

U.S. & Global

Jeanene Timberlake

RooneyPartners

E: [email protected]

T: +1 646 770 8858

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Achiko AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Achiko AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Achiko AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d6179a15-d0c1-43ac-934e-2c6a56b15b14



