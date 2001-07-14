Logo
Aptinyx to Host Virtual Portfolio Review Event on February 9th, 2022

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Aptinyx Inc. (Nasdaq: APTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders, today announced that it will host a virtual portfolio review event on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ET. The live webcast event will review Aptinyx’s full pipeline of clinical development programs, with particular focus on NYX-2925, the company’s drug candidate in development for the treatment of chronic pain.

The program will featurea presentation by Richard Rauck, MD, a board-certified physician in pain medicine and anesthesiology at Carolinas Pain Institute and medical director for The Center for Clinical Research. Dr. Rauck is an investigator in the company’s ongoing Phase 2b study of NYX-2925 in painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN).

The event will also include presentations from the Aptinyx management team discussing the company’s novel approach to discovering and developing NMDA receptor modulators, as well as reviews of each of the company’s clinical development programs. Aptinyx management will provide a deep-dive review of NYX-2925, the company’s first-in-class NMDA receptor positive allosteric modulator in development for the treatment of chronic pain. In October, Aptinyxannounced the completion of enrollment in its Phase 2b study of NYX-2925 in patients with painful DPN andexpects to report data from the study in the early to mid second quarter of 2022. Aptinyx’s concurrent Phase 2b study of NYX-2925 in patients with fibromyalgia is expected to report data in mid 2022. The Aptinyx management team and Dr. Rauck will be available for Q&A following the presentations.

Video Webcast Information

A live video webcast of the event will be available on the “Events and Presentations” page in the “Investors & Media” section of Aptinyx’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.aptinyx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Aptinyx’s website following the event.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. Aptinyx has a platform for discovery of novel compounds that work through a unique mechanism to modulate—rather than block or over-activate—NMDA receptors and enhance synaptic plasticity, the foundation of neural cell communication. The company has three product candidates in clinical development in central nervous system indications, including chronic pain, post-traumatic stress disorder, and cognitive impairment. Aptinyx is also advancing additional compounds from its proprietary discovery platform, which continues to generate a rich and diverse pipeline of small-molecule NMDA receptor modulators with the potential to treat an array of neurologic disorders. For more information, visit www.aptinyx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the company’s business plans and objectives, including future plans, expectations, and potential therapeutic effects of its development candidates, expectations regarding the timing for the company’s receipt and announcement of data, and expectations regarding its preclinical development activities. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: the effect of COVID-19 on our business and financial results, including with respect to disruptions to our clinical trials, business operations, and ability to raise additional capital; the success, cost, and timing of the company’s product candidate development activities and planned clinical studies; the company’s ability to execute on its strategy; that positive results from a clinical study may not necessarily be predictive of the results of future or ongoing clinical studies; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; the company’s estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, and capital requirements; as well as those risks and uncertainties set forth in the company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Aptinyx undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Source: Aptinyx Inc.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211220005244r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211220005244/en/

