Aptinyx to Host Virtual Portfolio Review Event on February 9th, 2022

Aptinyx Inc. (Nasdaq: APTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders, today announced that it will host a virtual portfolio review event on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ET. The live webcast event will review Aptinyx’s full pipeline of clinical development programs, with particular focus on NYX-2925, the company’s drug candidate in development for the treatment of chronic pain.

The program will featurea presentation by Richard Rauck, MD, a board-certified physician in pain medicine and anesthesiology at Carolinas Pain Institute and medical director for The Center for Clinical Research. Dr. Rauck is an investigator in the company’s ongoing Phase 2b study of NYX-2925 in painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN).

The event will also include presentations from the Aptinyx management team discussing the company’s novel approach to discovering and developing NMDA receptor modulators, as well as reviews of each of the company’s clinical development programs. Aptinyx management will provide a deep-dive review of NYX-2925, the company’s first-in-class NMDA receptor positive allosteric modulator in development for the treatment of chronic pain. In October, Aptinyxannounced the completion of enrollment in its Phase 2b study of NYX-2925 in patients with painful DPN andexpects to report data from the study in the early to mid second quarter of 2022. Aptinyx’s concurrent Phase 2b study of NYX-2925 in patients with fibromyalgia is expected to report data in mid 2022. The Aptinyx management team and Dr. Rauck will be available for Q&A following the presentations.

A live video webcast of the event will be available on the "Events and Presentations" page in the "Investors & Media" section of Aptinyx's website. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Aptinyx's website following the event.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. Aptinyx has a platform for discovery of novel compounds that work through a unique mechanism to modulate—rather than block or over-activate—NMDA receptors and enhance synaptic plasticity, the foundation of neural cell communication. The company has three product candidates in clinical development in central nervous system indications, including chronic pain, post-traumatic stress disorder, and cognitive impairment. Aptinyx is also advancing additional compounds from its proprietary discovery platform, which continues to generate a rich and diverse pipeline of small-molecule NMDA receptor modulators with the potential to treat an array of neurologic disorders. For more information, visit www.aptinyx.com.

