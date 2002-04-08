InMed Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Peer-Reviewed Article on the Use of CBN as a Potential Treatment for Glaucoma

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“InMed” or the “Company”) ( INM), a leader in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids, today announced that a peer-reviewed scientific article entitled “Cannabinol Modulates Neuroprotection and Intraocular Pressure: A Potential Multi-Target Therapeutic Intervention for Glaucoma”, has been published in Biochimica et Biophysical Acta (BBA - Molecular Basis of Disease), a leading international journal focused on biochemistry and molecular genetics of disease processes and models of human disease in the area of aging, cancer, metabolic-, neurological-, and immunological-based diseases.



The peer-reviewed article highlights research evaluating the use of cannabinol, or CBN, as a potential treatment option for glaucoma. Several studies were conducted to evaluate the survival of retinal ganglion cells, modulation of intraocular pressure and its effects on extracellular matrix proteins using in vitro and in vivo glaucoma models.

These studies resulted in two key findings: first, CBN may promote neuroprotection of cells in the retina that are responsible for vision; and second, CBN may normalize intraocular pressure by attenuating changes in the extracellular matrix proteins. The article also reports on the comparison of CBN with other cannabinoids, including cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), with results indicating that CBN has a stronger effect and broader neuroprotective therapeutic range. These observations elucidate the therapeutic potential for CBN in the treatment of glaucoma.

“Having this research peer-reviewed and published in such a reputable journal is a significant milestone for InMed’s glaucoma development program. This provides important external validation for the scientific community as the program advances towards human studies”, said InMed’s scientific advisor, Dr. Mauro Maccarrone, Professor and Chair of Biochemistry at the Department of Biotechnological and Applied Clinical Sciences, University of L’Aquila, Italy. “We believe InMed’s INM-088 program has significant implications for neuroprotection within the glaucoma space and may lead to a potential new treatment for millions of people suffering from this condition worldwide.”

Corresponding author Professor Ujendra Kumar, Faculty of Pharmaceuticals, The University of British Columbia, added; “The observations in this study indicate the therapeutic potential for the use of CBN in the treatment of glaucoma. Not only does the data suggest a reduction in ocular pressure but also proactive neuroprotection in the retina, both of which are integral to the treatment of glaucoma. This publication is further evidence to suggest rare cannabinoids have therapeutic potential to treat various diseases.”

The journal article can be accessed here: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.bbadis.2021.166325

About Glaucoma: Glaucoma is a group of eye diseases which result in damage to the optic nerve due to high intraocular pressure (IOP) of the eye from fluid build-up. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, glaucoma is the leading cause of blindness in adults aged 60 and older. It is estimated that 76 million people worldwide have glaucoma. There is a major unmet medical need for new glaucoma treatments that provide neuroprotection of retinal ganglion cells. Current treatments work to reduce intraocular pressure but do not provide direct neuroprotection in the retina.

About CBN: Cannabinol (CBN) is a non-intoxicating rare cannabinoid. It is one of the more than 140 cannabinoid compounds present in the Cannabis plant. CBN is also the active pharmaceutical ingredient in InMed’s lead program, INM-755 cannabinol cream, which is currently undergoing a Phase 2 Clinical Trial in the treatment of Epidermolysis Bullosa (“EB”). In several preclinical safety pharmacology and toxicology studies using CBN at high doses, no adverse events were seen on central nervous system (CNS) function in a rigorous evaluation of 108 CNS measurements.

Learn about InMed’s INM-088, a CBN topical formulation for the treatment of glaucoma: https://www.inmedpharma.com/pharmaceutical/inm-088-for-glaucoma/

Learn more about cannabinol: https://www.inmedpharma.com/learn/what-is-cannabinol/

About InMed: InMed Pharmaceuticals is a global leader in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids. Together with its subsidiary, BayMedica LLC, the Company has unparalleled cannabinoid manufacturing capabilities to serve a spectrum of consumer markets, including pharmaceutical and health and wellness. InMed is a clinical-stage company developing a pipeline of rare cannabinoid therapeutics and dedicated to delivering new treatment alternatives to patients that may benefit from cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drugs. For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com and www.baymedica.com.

