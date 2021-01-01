Logo
ACI Worldwide Caps 2021 With More Global Industry Recognition

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

ACI+Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time+digital+payment+software, has had a stellar year for industry recognition, receiving a record number of accolades year-to-date—for both its talent and its award-winning solutions.

ACI is shaping the future of global payments and this recognition further reinforces the company’s leadership position in delivering innovative offerings to banks, merchants and billers. ACI was lauded for its work in AI, Digital Banking, eCommerce, Fraud Management, Payment Hubs and Real-Time Payments.

Highlights include the following:

  • Best-in-class ranking in Aite-Novarica Group’s “2021+Aite+Matrix%3A+Leading+U.S.+Cash+Management+Vendors” landscape report for ACI’s Digital Business Banking solution. This is a single, cloud-based platform that promotes organic growth through a vast library of open APIs, feature-rich functionality and extensive reporting capabilities.
  • Best Application of AI in a Large Enterprise at the AI Awards Ireland. ACI was recognized for its recently patented incremental+learning+technology “that transforms fraud prevention in the payment solutions sector.”
  • Best Online Payment Solution/Merchant for ACI+Secure+eCommerce at the Payments Awards. Secure eCommerce is a holistic online payments platform that combines a powerful payments gateway, sophisticated real-time fraud prevention capabilities and advanced business intelligence tools.
  • Best Wow Insight from Data Award for ACI+Fraud+Management at the Fintech Finance Awards. With ACI’s network+intelligence+technology, ACI Fraud Management enables banks, acquirers, processors and networks to turn fraud prevention into a competitive differentiator by securely sharing and consuming industry-wide fraud signals to feed their machine learning models alongside proprietary data. Specifically, ACI was awarded for using data to bring best-in-class fraud management to financial institutions of all sizes, scaling with them and providing speed-to-market for new fraud strategies, without compromising privacy.
  • Best Pillar of Payments Award for ACI+Acquiring at the Fintech Finance Awards. ACI Acquiring delivers digital innovation and effortless expansion to handle new payments. Specifically, ACI was honored for its new Fast Start Acquiring offering that allows acquirers and sub-acquirers to achieve certification 100 days from contract to quickly enable new revenue streams and reduce ongoing implementation costs.
  • Best Payment Hub/Wholesale Payments Implementation for ACI+Enterprise+Payment+Platform at the FinTech Innovation Awards. ACI received Best Project Implementation for its work with OTP Bank.
  • Most Innovative Cloud Deployment for ACI Acquiring at the FinTech Innovation Awards. ACI received Most Impactful Project for its work with C6 Bank.
  • Rising Fintech Star Award for ACI’s Patricia Rojas, analytics lead, at the Banking Tech Awards.

“Our talent and technology are at the core of our success, and we are honored to receive these accolades,” said Jeremy Wilmot, chief product officer, ACI Worldwide. “This recognition reinforces our commitment to modernizing and innovating our software solutions and these awards are important milestone validations of our journey toward the ACI NextGen real-time payments cloud. The ACI NextGen real-time payments cloud will deliver customers multiple deployment solutions spanning the entire payments ecosystem with global and local integration.”

About ACI Worldwide
ACI+Worldwide is a global software company that provides mission-critical real-time+payment+solutions to corporations. Customers use our proven, scalable and secure solutions to process and manage digital+payments, enable omni-commerce+payments, present and process bill+payments, and manage fraud+and+risk. We combine our global footprint with local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

© Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2021
ACI, ACI Worldwide, ACI Payments, Inc., ACI Pay, Speedpay and all ACI product/solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries or both. Other parties’ trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211220005033/en/

