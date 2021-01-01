HFS Ranks Accenture No. 1 Pega Service Provider

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been recognized as the number one service provider for Pega services in a recent report from industry analyst firm HFS Research.

Accenture ranked #1 overall as well as in areas including market experience and growth, breadth of services and geographic capabilities, differentiated offerings, ability to deliver business transformation, and vision. Twelve leading service providers were assessed for the inaugural “HFS+Top+10+Pega+Services+2021” report.

“Organizations across industries are increasingly looking to build cloud-based ecosystems that are adaptable to change. Through our Accenture Intelligent Platform Services offerings, which integrate Accenture, Pega and Adobe, we are able to better support clients on this journey,” said David Steuer, global Pega practice lead at Accenture. “Our recent recognition by HFS is a testament to how we are helping clients leverage Pega technologies in order to solve complex business challenges at scale, and ultimately realize greater value.”

According to HFS Research, Pega is increasingly evolving from its heritage in business process management and case management to provide customers with an ecosystem overcoming traditional front-office and back-office silos. Pega is becoming a critical enabler for operationalizing the OneOffice, which is HFS’ vision for the digitally transformed enterprise.

Khalda de Sauza, research director at HFS Research, said, “Pega is one of Accenture’s top alliances in terms of strategic importance and revenue, and has won the Pega Partner of the Year award for nine consecutive years. Our report reflects this, showing that Accenture consistently leads the market in overall execution and innovation capabilities.”

The HFS Top 10 Pega Services report lists the following Accenture strengths:

Execution : Accenture has the largest Pega services practice, including strong investments in business-oriented certifications, one of the largest portfolios of Pega services clients and Pega services revenue growth within the past year.

Accenture has the largest Pega services practice, including strong investments in business-oriented certifications, one of the largest portfolios of Pega services clients and Pega services revenue growth within the past year. Innovation: Accenture has developed IP across the Pega services value chain as well as services and solutions to support integrated offerings. Accenture has also developed several industry-specific tools.

Accenture has developed IP across the Pega services value chain as well as services and solutions to support integrated offerings. Accenture has also developed several industry-specific tools. Voice of Customer: Accenture received its highest average customer reference scores for the quality of its account management, delivering business outcomes and flexibility and incorporating client feedback.

A Platinum-level+Pega+Consulting+Partner, Accenture has conducted more than 550 Pega client engagements over the last five years, leveraging its deep industry capability to help deliver transformational work across the communications, media, technology, financial services, health and public services, life sciences, airlines, and automotive industries. For more information on Accenture and Pegasystems visit www.accenture.com%2Fpega.

