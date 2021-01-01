Logo
HFS Ranks Accenture No. 1 Pega Service Provider

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been recognized as the number one service provider for Pega services in a recent report from industry analyst firm HFS Research.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211220005074/en/

Pega_webready.jpg

Accenture ranked #1 Pega Service Provider (Graphic: Business Wire)

Accenture ranked #1 overall as well as in areas including market experience and growth, breadth of services and geographic capabilities, differentiated offerings, ability to deliver business transformation, and vision. Twelve leading service providers were assessed for the inaugural “HFS+Top+10+Pega+Services+2021” report.

“Organizations across industries are increasingly looking to build cloud-based ecosystems that are adaptable to change. Through our Accenture Intelligent Platform Services offerings, which integrate Accenture, Pega and Adobe, we are able to better support clients on this journey,” said David Steuer, global Pega practice lead at Accenture. “Our recent recognition by HFS is a testament to how we are helping clients leverage Pega technologies in order to solve complex business challenges at scale, and ultimately realize greater value.”

According to HFS Research, Pega is increasingly evolving from its heritage in business process management and case management to provide customers with an ecosystem overcoming traditional front-office and back-office silos. Pega is becoming a critical enabler for operationalizing the OneOffice, which is HFS’ vision for the digitally transformed enterprise.

Khalda de Sauza, research director at HFS Research, said, “Pega is one of Accenture’s top alliances in terms of strategic importance and revenue, and has won the Pega Partner of the Year award for nine consecutive years. Our report reflects this, showing that Accenture consistently leads the market in overall execution and innovation capabilities.”

The HFS Top 10 Pega Services report lists the following Accenture strengths:

  • Execution: Accenture has the largest Pega services practice, including strong investments in business-oriented certifications, one of the largest portfolios of Pega services clients and Pega services revenue growth within the past year.
  • Innovation: Accenture has developed IP across the Pega services value chain as well as services and solutions to support integrated offerings. Accenture has also developed several industry-specific tools.
  • Voice of Customer: Accenture received its highest average customer reference scores for the quality of its account management, delivering business outcomes and flexibility and incorporating client feedback.

A Platinum-level+Pega+Consulting+Partner, Accenture has conducted more than 550 Pega client engagements over the last five years, leveraging its deep industry capability to help deliver transformational work across the communications, media, technology, financial services, health and public services, life sciences, airlines, and automotive industries. For more information on Accenture and Pegasystems visit www.accenture.com%2Fpega.

About Accenture
Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 674,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

Copyright © 2021 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211220005074r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211220005074/en/

