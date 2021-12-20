Logo
CarLotz Opens In Huntsville

PRNewswire
3 minutes ago
Consignment-to-Retail Auto Company Opens Two Hubs In AL In One Month

PR Newswire

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 20, 2021

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CarLotz (NASDAQ: LOTZ), the nation's largest consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, announced it will open its second hub today in Alabama. Located at 6561 University Drive in Huntsville, the hub will provide CarLotz's guests with easy access to its outstanding service, real value, and diverse inventory.

"With sister hubs in Mobile and Huntsville both opening this month, we have rolled into Alabama in a big way," said Michael Bor, Co-Founder and CEO of CarLotz. "This opening marks the 14th new hub for CarLotz in 2021 and is another step towards achieving our mission to create the world's greatest vehicle buying and selling experience. I am grateful to our teammates who worked so hard to make this happen," said Bor. "We look forward to serving buyers and sellers in Mobile and Huntsville for decades to come," Bor continued.

CarLotz provides its full omnichannel offerings to guests in Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Missouri, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington State and Nevada (coming soon).

CarLotz is currently hiring for dozens of open positions including sales coaches, service techs, managers, and other roles at locations around the country. To learn more and apply, visit www.carlotz.com/careers or reach out to [email protected].

For additional information, visit carlotz.com.

About CarLotz

CarLotz is a used vehicle consignment and Retail Remarketing™ business that provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles with the ability to access the previously unavailable retail sales channel, while simultaneously providing buyers with prices that are, on average, below those of traditional dealerships. Our mission is to create the world's greatest vehicle buying and selling experience. We operate a technology-enabled buying, sourcing, and selling model that offers a seamless omnichannel experience and comprehensive selection of vehicles, while allowing for a fully contactless end-to-end e-commerce interface that enables no-hassle buying and selling.

Our proprietary Retail Remarketing™ technology provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners with real-time performance metrics and data analytics, along with custom business intelligence reporting that enables price and vehicle triage optimization between the wholesale and retail channels. Through our marketplace model, we generate significant value for both sellers and buyers through price, selection, and experience.

CONTACTS:

Media Inquiries
[email protected]

Analyst Inquiries
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DE12583&sd=2021-12-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carlotz-opens-in-huntsville-301447947.html

SOURCE CarLotz

